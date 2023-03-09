NOTEBOOK: Chiarot has 'a lot of fun' with STEM Day: At School

DETROIT -- On Tuesday afternoon, students from Warren Woods Middle School in Warren, Mich., got a chance to learn science, technology, engineering and math concepts with a special guest - Detroit Red Wings defenseman Ben Chiarot.

Chiarot visited the students as part of STEM Day: At School, powered by Chevrolet. Through the Future Goals - Hockey Scholar™ program, STEM Day is a hands-on experience that helps students learn about the different ways math and science can be applied within the sport of hockey.

In the classroom, Chiarot helped students complete hockey-themed lab experiments before surprising them with tickets for this Sunday's Red Wings vs. Boston Bruins game at Little Caesars Arena.

"It's great to get out into the community," Chiarot said. "Seeing the kids, they get excited to see the Red Wings and they can go to a game. STEM Day was a lot of fun."

Throughout the month of February, 53 teachers from 47 schools across the state of Michigan participated in the program, which reached 2,922 students in grades 4-7.

"The Red Wings and Chevrolet recognize the powerful connection hockey has to science, technology, engineering and math - both on and off the ice," said Kevin Brown, director of community impact for Ilitch Sports + Entertainment. "STEM Day At School offers a highly engaging, hands-on opportunity for thousands of students to bring those connections to life in classrooms across Michigan."

Marco Kasper receives 2023 Grantipucken Award

Red Wings prospect Marco Kasper is making a name for himself both on and off the ice in the Swedish Hockey League this season.

On Wednesday, Kasper, who was Detroit's eighth overall pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, was named the recipient of Rogle BK's 2023 Granitpucken Award.

Tweet from @roglebk: Marco Kasper vinner Granitpucken 2023! #roglebk #f��rv��rtrbk https://t.co/WcTUU5SPkK

The Granitpucken Award is annually given to the Rogle BK player who "through his talent and ambition must make a strong impression in Rogle. Distinctive qualities are camaraderie, fair play and a positive spirit."

According to RogleBK.com, "The young Austrian has consistently improved throughout the season and has shown incredible professionalism. On the ice, Marco Kasper is a pusher, a player who leads with his attitude and style of play. He also combined school and hockey in an incredible way. This has been done in a foreign language, which he became fluent in."

Through 51 games this season, Kasper has 23 points on eight goals and 15 assists. He signed a three-year entry level contract with Detroit on July 13, 2022.

Cossa named ECHL Goaltender of the Week

The ECHL announced Tuesday that Red Wings prospect Sebastian Cossa, of the Toledo Walleye, was named the Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Sunday, March 5.

In two appearances last week, Cossa went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.50 goals-against average and .982 save percentage.

Tweet from @ToledoWalleye: Seventh-straight win & fourth shutout for @SebastianCossa 🥶 pic.twitter.com/JlvqGjuR3Z

The Fort McMurray, Alberta native has a 20-13-0 record this season with a 2.50 goals-against average and .911 save percentage in 35 games with the Walleye.

Selected by the Red Wings in the first round (No. 15) in 2021, Cossa compiled a 33-9-3 record with a 2.28 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage in 46 regular-season games with the Western Hockey League's Edmonton Oil Kings last season, finishing as the Central Division nominee for the Del Wilson Memorial Trophy as the WHL Goaltender of the Year.