DET Arena FAQs

Red Wings forward prospect Dylan James adapting to new experiences
NOTEBOOK: Griffins support youth with 29th annual Golf Classic
Börje Salming: Inspired Generations of Swedish Players
Red Wings defenseman prospect Antti Tuomisto excited for AHL opportunity
Red Wings 2022-23 Wrap-Up: Dylan Larkin
Red Wings release 2023 NHL Prospect Tournament roster and schedule
After signing new contract, Veleno preparing for camp with 'clear mind'
Thommie Bergman: Nothing Passive About His Style of Play
Red Wings prospect Nate Danielson impressing as defensive-minded forward
Red Wings re-sign Joe Veleno to one-year contract
Red Wings announce updated start time for game on Feb. 24
Red Wings 2022-23 Wrap-Up: David Perron
NOTEBOOK: Red Wings unveil 2023 Training Camp schedule
Hakan Andersson, a true fisherman's tale
Red Wings Announce Promotional Calendar and Fan Giveaways for 2023-24
Joining Red Wings 'a very special moment' for Jeff Petry
Red Wings acquire Petry from Canadiens in exchange for Lindstrom
Red Wings 2022-23 Wrap-Up: Robby Fabbri

Can I bring my purse or backpack into Little Caesars Arena?

To ensure a more seamless entry process, Little Caesars Arena has a no-bag policy.

Bags, purses and clutches larger than 4" x 6" x 1.5" are prohibited. Single-compartment bags, wallets and clutches smaller than 4" x 6" x 1.5" with or with a handle or strap are permitted.

Exceptions to this policy include necessary medical bags, including diaper bags, breast pumps, oxygen, insulin, Epi-pens and other needed medical devices. Medical bags must measure smaller than 14" x 14" x 6" and be screened via X-ray at a designated entrance.