DET Arena FAQs

To ensure a more seamless entry process, Little Caesars Arena has a no-bag policy.

Bags, purses and clutches larger than 4" x 6" x 1.5" are prohibited. Single-compartment bags, wallets and clutches smaller than 4" x 6" x 1.5" with or with a handle or strap are permitted.

Exceptions to this policy include necessary medical bags, including diaper bags, breast pumps, oxygen, insulin, Epi-pens and other needed medical devices. Medical bags must measure smaller than 14" x 14" x 6" and be screened via X-ray at a designated entrance.