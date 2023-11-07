Single-compartment bags, wallets and clutches smaller than 4" x 6" x 1.5" with or without a handle or strap are permitted.

Bags, purses, clutches larger than 4” x 6” x 1.5” are prohibited.

Exceptions to this policy include bags, wallets and clutches needed due to medical necessity. Medical necessity includes diaper bags, breast pumps, oxygen, insulin, epi-pens and other medical devices.

Medical or diaper bags must measure smaller than 14” x 14” x 6” and will be screened via X-ray at the following entries Meijer Entry SW, Huntington Entry NW, Comerica Entry NE and the tunnel connecting Little Caesars Garage on the Club Level.