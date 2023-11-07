Baby Changing Tables
A-Z Guide
Changing tables are available in all Family Restrooms.
Family restrooms are available at the following locations:
- On the street level concourse outside PORTALS 9 and 14, as well as in the mothers room outside PORTAL 20. Also between PORTALS 4 & 5
- Three family restrooms are located throughout the Blue Cross Suite Level
- On the upper concourse outside PORTALS 24, 39/40, 41/42, 59 and 61
- On the Michigan First West Gondola Level
- On the event level in the Comerica Players Club as well as near the southeast elevators near the Zamboni tunnel (only during concerts)
- On the club level inside the Rehmann Club and the MotorCity Casino Club
Backstage Access
Little Caesars Arena does not distribute or issue backstage passes for any event.
Bag Policy
Single-compartment bags, wallets and clutches smaller than 4" x 6" x 1.5" with or without a handle or strap are permitted.
Bags, purses, clutches larger than 4” x 6” x 1.5” are prohibited.
Exceptions to this policy include bags, wallets and clutches needed due to medical necessity. Medical necessity includes diaper bags, breast pumps, oxygen, insulin, epi-pens and other medical devices.
Medical or diaper bags must measure smaller than 14” x 14” x 6” and will be screened via X-ray at the following entries Meijer Entry SW, Huntington Entry NW, Comerica Entry NE and the tunnel connecting Little Caesars Garage on the Club Level.
Ball/Puck-In-Play Policy
During a Red Wings game, when the puck is in play, all guests are encouraged to use courtesy and restrict movement in the aisles. Please refrain from walking up and down the aisles as this obstructs other guests’ view of the game action. You should travel to and from your seat only during stoppage in play.