News Feed

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Rangers on Tuesday, looking to continue the club’s best start since 2014-15

Red Wings excited for 2023 NHL Global Series in Sweden

RECAP: Red Wings 'just kept at it,' rally to beat Bruins, 5-4

PREVIEW: Red Wings look to bounce back against visiting Bruins on Saturday

Red Wings, Chevrolet bring and share smiles at John D. Dingell VA Medical Center

RECAP: Red Wings blanked by Panthers, 2-0

Niklas Kronwall: A Study in Loyalty, Perseverance, Toughness & Talent

PREVIEW: Red Wings back on home ice Thursday against Panthers

Red Wings activate Carter Mazur from injured non-roster; assign him to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings ‘didn’t get rattled and kept going’ to rally past Islanders, 4-3, in overtime

PREVIEW: Red Wings focused on strong start Monday at Islanders 

Red Wings assign Jonatan Berggren to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Detroit falls behind early in 4-1 loss at Boston

PREVIEW: Red Wings expect tough challenge Saturday at Bruins

Johan Garpenlov: Play and Demeanor Influenced Generations of Swedish Red Wings

DeBrincat credits teammates after receiving NHL’s First Star of the Week 

RECAP: Red Wings lose to Jets, 4-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings welcome Jets Thursday for Star Wars Night

A-Z Guide

Baby Changing Tables

Changing tables are available in all Family Restrooms. 

Family restrooms are available at the following locations: 

  • On the street level concourse outside PORTALS 9 and 14, as well as in the mothers room outside PORTAL 20. Also between PORTALS 4 & 5
  • Three family restrooms are located throughout the Blue Cross Suite Level
  • On the upper concourse outside PORTALS 24, 39/40, 41/42, 59 and 61
  • On the Michigan First West Gondola Level
  • On the event level in the Comerica Players Club as well as near the southeast elevators near the Zamboni tunnel (only during concerts) 
  • On the club level inside the Rehmann Club and the MotorCity Casino Club

Backstage Access

Little Caesars Arena does not distribute or issue backstage passes for any event.

Bag Policy

Single-compartment bags, wallets and clutches smaller than 4" x 6" x 1.5" with or without a handle or strap are permitted.
Bags, purses, clutches larger than 4” x 6” x 1.5” are prohibited.

Exceptions to this policy include bags, wallets and clutches needed due to medical necessity.  Medical necessity includes diaper bags, breast pumps, oxygen, insulin, epi-pens and other medical devices. 

Medical or diaper bags must measure smaller than 14” x 14” x 6” and will be screened via X-ray at the following entries Meijer Entry SW, Huntington Entry NW, Comerica Entry NE and the tunnel connecting Little Caesars Garage on the Club Level.

Ball/Puck-In-Play Policy

During a Red Wings game, when the puck is in play, all guests are encouraged to use courtesy and restrict movement in the aisles. Please refrain from walking up and down the aisles as this obstructs other guests’ view of the game action. You should travel to and from your seat only during stoppage in play.