By the Numbers: Drew Miller

It was rather an odd campaign for Miller, who signed a one-year contract before the season.

By The Numbers will highlight the Red Wings on-ice accomplishments in the 2016-17 season. Each week during the off-season, By The Numbers will profile a different player on the team, focusing on their statistical highs. This week we focus on forward Drew Miller.

Miller, who turned 33 on Feb. 17, recovered from knee surgery that limited him to just 28 games in the 2015-16 season and was able to play in 55 games.

However, due to a logjam at forward, the Wings waived Miller before the Jan. 22 game against the New York Rangers.

After Miller cleared waivers, the Wings assigned him to the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins but had to immediately recall him because of injuries.

500 - Miller played in his 500th game with the Wings on March 28 at Carolina. In that game, a 4-1 win, Miller assisted on Tomas Nosek's first career goal at 13:33 of the third period. He played 11:49 and had two shots, two hits, two blocked shots and a takeaway. Miller ended the season with 504 games played in a Detroit jersey.

7 - Miller did eventually play in seven games with the Griffins from Feb. 8-25, scoring two goals and an assist. The Wings recalled Miller before their west coast trip in late February and he remained with the team for the rest of the season.

5 - Miller finished fifth on the team with an 11.6 shooting percentage. Only Thomas Vanek (15.2), Tomas Tatar (15.1), Andreas Athanasiou (15.0) and Anthony Mantha (12.8) were better than Miller in that category.

14 - From Nov. 8 to Jan. 25, Miller was a healthy scratch 14 times. But the Wings never sat him for more than three consecutive games.

2 - Miller scored in back-to-back games on two occasions. He scored the game-winning goal in a 2-1 victory at the New York Rangers on Oct. 19, then scored at home against the Nashville Predators on Oct. 21. Miller scored on Dec. 23 at the Florida Panthers and again at home on Dec. 27 against the Buffalo Sabres. Miller also missed two straight games due to illness at the end of the season, the back-to-back, home-and-home games against the Ottawa Senators April 3-4.

60.8 - According to hockey-reference.com's charts, Miller made 60.8 percent of his starts in the defensive zone at even strength.