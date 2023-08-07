Red Wings prospect Axel Sandin Pellikka working on improving defense

DETROIT -- Defenseman Axel Sandin Pellikka spoke with multiple clubs leading up to the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. And while the 18-year-old prospect initially was not sure where he would be selected, Sandin Pellikka had a strong inkling that his name would be called by the Detroit Red Wings on draft night.

"I had a great talk with them at the combine," Sandin Pellikka said on June 28. "(Steve) Yzerman talked to me a lot. I also had a lot of meetings with the Swedish scouts. So, I had a great feeling when they were coming up to pick and I'm very happy they picked me."

Selected No. 17 overall by the Red Wings at this year's draft in Nashville, Sandin Pellikka said joining an organization with such deep ties to his native Sweden is a thrill.

"It's awesome," Sandin Pellikka said. "Detroit has had a lot of legendary Swedes in the organization. It's an Original Six too, so it's a very cool organization to get drafted to and I'm very honored."

Sandin Pellikka spent part of his 2022-23 season with Skellefteå AIK in the Swedish Hockey League, recording five points (2-3-5) and a plus-2 rating in 22 regular-season games. He also dressed in seven Champions Hockey League contests, helping Skellefteå AIK reach the quarterfinals of the competition.

Prior to joining Skellefteå AIK, Sandin Pellikka collected 36 points in 31 games last season with the club's U-20 squad.

"Smart kid," Red Wings director of player development Dan Cleary said about Sandin Pellikka. "Really composed. That translates to his on-ice game as well. When he's under pressure or siege, he's got the ability to calm it down and make the play instead of rushing it. He's already in real good shape and tested well."

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound blueliner was pleased with the overall strides he made last season but wants to close existing gaps in his defensive game.

"That's something I'm working on with my defensive coach in the SHL too," Sandin Pellikka said. "Pierre Jonsson, he always helps me with that and wants me to get stronger. He takes me aside pretty much after every practice and makes me do one-on-one drills."

Sandin Pellikka, who represented Team Sweden at the 2023 World Junior Summer Showcase from July 29 - Aug. 4 at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Mich., will continue his development with Skellefteå AIK next season.

Expected of Sandin Pellikka, according to Cleary, will be improving "certain areas of his game."

"Going into his second year in the SHL, which is a great development league to play in, he's already in good shape," Cleary said. "He's gotta get stronger and a little more quicker, but he's certainly got the brains. He's got the tools, a nice set of hands and good patience."