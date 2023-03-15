That's why the 32-year-old forward is simply focused on making the most of his latest opportunity with the Detroit Red Wings.

"It's been great," Chiasson recently told DetroitRedWings.com. "The way things worked out, there's nothing like the NHL. The compete level, the fans and everything else combined, this means a lot to me."

Chiasson has quickly recorded five points in six games since signing a one-year contract with the Red Wings on March 3, and is currently riding a four-game point streak. Before arriving in Detroit, Chiasson was on a professional tryout with the Grand Rapids Griffins and had 20 points in 29 American Hockey League games.

"Chaser has come in and done a great job," Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin said. "He is a total team player. He does a great job on the power play, has quick shifts, gets his legs moving, (is) chipping in and standing up for guys. He's been a great addition and I really like him here."

The start of the 2022-23 season was "tough" for Chiasson, who wasn't on an NHL roster after being released from his PTO with the Arizona Coyotes on Oct. 9.

While disappointed, Chiasson was determined to prove he belonged in the NHL.

"I skated with my father-in-law, who is the head coach of the Tri-City Americans in the WHL," Chiasson said. "I skated there for a while and when they went on the road, I went back to Boston University. After 10 days there, I went back to Tri-City and skated on my own. It's hard at that time of the year to find organized skates.

"To be honest, some days were harder than others. But I did my best to push myself and stay healthy. I felt pretty good going into Grand Rapids, which is kind of a testament to my work."

Chiasson, who has now turned four PTOs into NHL contracts during his 11-year career, said he's learned how to embrace uncertainty.

"I just take pride in what I do and how I prepare," Chiasson said. "Somehow, I've found a way every single time because of hard work and being resilient, which I know sounds cliché."

The Montreal native was originally selected 38th overall by the Dallas Stars in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft. In 637 career NHL games with the Stars, Ottawa Senators, Calgary Flames, Washington Capitals, Edmonton Oilers, Vancouver Canucks and now Red Wings, Chiasson has tallied 229 career points on 117 goals and 112 assists.

"He's a pro," Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said. "I think guys appreciate him."

Chiasson takes pride in the way he carries himself, and is hopeful his work ethic rubs off on his new teammates.

"It's the things I do off the ice, my preparation for games and hopefully I can bring a couple guys in," Chiasson said. "I was that way when I was younger. You look up to some of the older guys and what they do as well as how they prepare. Hopefully I can bring a little bit of that and help some of the guys who have been around by just creating good habits and be who I am."

Chiasson also can't say enough about what being part of the Red Wings' dressing room, which is full of promising young talent, has meant to him.

"Guys are upbeat," Chiasson said. "There's good vibes between periods. Guys are chomping at it and trying to get better. It's been good. When you are on different teams, there's every walk of life and every locker room is a little bit different.

"This is a younger group with some really good veterans, like David Perron and Ben Chiarot, who have been around and lead by example. It's been great. Guys put the work boots on for practice. It's been good to see."