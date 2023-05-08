Detroit Red Wings to select No. 9 overall in 2023 NHL Entry Draft

Monday night's NHL Draft Lottery determined that the Detroit Red Wings will pick ninth overall in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

Entering the night, the Red Wings had the ninth-best odds of winning the Draft Lottery at 5 percent and just a 5.2-percent chance of selecting No. 2 overall.

This marks the seventh consecutive year that Detroit will own a top-10 pick in the first round. The Red Wings have drafted ninth overall four times in franchise history, previously selecting Michael Rasmussen (2017), Willie Huber (1978), Bill Lochead (1974) and Ron Barkwell (1967).

Detroit also owns the No. 18 overall pick in the 2023 Draft. The Red Wings acquired the conditional first-round selection, along with a 2023 second-round pick, in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks on March 1 in exchange for defenseman Filip Hronek and a 2023 fourth-round selection.

The pick, which originally belonged to the New York Islanders, could improve to 17th overall if the Florida Panthers advance to the Eastern Conference Finals. The Panthers currently have a 3-0 series lead against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

This marks the first time since 2021 that the Red Wings will have two first-round selections.

Last season, the Red Wings selected Austrian forward Marco Kasper eighth overall. In 2021, Detroit took Swedish defenseman Simon Edvinsson with the sixth overall pick and after agreeing to a trade with the Dallas Stars, drafted Canadian goalie Sebastian Cossa No. 15 overall.

The Red Wings selected Swedish forward Lucas Raymond with the No. 4 overall pick in 2020, the club's highest selection since taking Keith Primeau with the third overall pick in 1990. Detroit drafted German defenseman Moritz Seider sixth overall in 2019, and selected Czech forward Filip Zadina (No. 6 overall) and Canadian forward Joe Veleno (No. 30 overall) in the first round in 2018.

The Chicago Blackhawks, who had the third-best odds (11.5 percent) of picking No. 1 overall after finishing 30th in the NHL standings this past season, won Monday's Draft Lottery. The Anaheim Ducks are set to pick second, the Columbus Blue Jackets third, the San Jose Sharks fourth, the Montreal Canadiens fifth, the Arizona Coyotes sixth, the Philadelphia Flyers seventh and the Washington Capitals eighth.

The 2023 NHL Draft will take place at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena from June 28-29.