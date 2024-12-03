Rangers vs. Devils: Postgame Notes

241202POSTGAME
By New York Rangers
@NYRangers

GARDEN OF DREAMS (GDF) NIGHT - The Rangers hosted “Garden of Dreams (GDF) Night” on Monday. Young people from the Foundation participated in various pre- game and in-game programming including singing the National Anthem, serving as PA announcers, and more.

  • Chris Kreider scored his 10th goal of the season and fourth on the power play. He sits two power play goals away from tying Camille Henry (116) for the most in franchise history.
  • Mika Zibanejad recorded his third point (1G-2A) in his last two games and is now four assists away from 400 in his career.
  • Artemi Panarin collected his team-leading 29th point of the season (13G-16A). He has points in 10 of his last 15 games (7G-7A).

WATCH RECAP:

NJD at NYR | Recap

News Feed

Rangers vs. Devils: Pregame Notes

Rangers vs. Canadiens: Postgame Notes

Rangers vs. Canadiens: Pregame Notes

Rangers at Flyers: Postgame Notes

Rangers at Flyers: Pregame Notes

Rangers at Hurricanes: Postgame Notes

Rangers at Hurricanes: Pregame Notes

Buddy O’Connor – The Rangers’ First Hart Trophy Winner

Rangers vs. Blues: Postgame Notes

Rangers vs. Blues: Pregame Notes

Rangers at Oilers: Postgame Notes

Rangers at Oilers: Pregame Notes

Rangers at Flames: Postgame Notes

Rangers at Flames: Pregame Notes

Rangers at Canucks: Postgame Notes

Rangers at Canucks: Pregame Notes

Rangers at Kraken: Postgame Notes

Rangers at Kraken: Pregame Notes