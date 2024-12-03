Rangers vs. Devils: Postgame Notes

GARDEN OF DREAMS (GDF) NIGHT - The Rangers hosted “Garden of Dreams (GDF) Night” on Monday. Young people from the Foundation participated in various pre- game and in-game programming including singing the National Anthem, serving as PA announcers, and more.

Chris Kreider scored his 10th goal of the season and fourth on the power play. He sits two power play goals away from tying Camille Henry (116) for the most in franchise history.

scored his 10th goal of the season and fourth on the power play. He sits two power play goals away from tying Camille Henry (116) for the most in franchise history. Mika Zibanejad recorded his third point (1G-2A) in his last two games and is now four assists away from 400 in his career.

recorded his third point (1G-2A) in his last two games and is now four assists away from 400 in his career. Artemi Panarin collected his team-leading 29th point of the season (13G-16A). He has points in 10 of his last 15 games (7G-7A).