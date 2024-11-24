- Artemi Panarin scored his team-leading 11th and 12th goals of the season and has obtained 26 points (12G-14A). Panarin notched his seventh multi-point game of the year and 41st since last season, the sixth most in the NHL. He has points in eight of his last 10 games (6G-5A) and at least one point in 16 of 19 games this year.
- Adam Fox extended his assist/point streak to three games (4A). Fox has assists/points (8) in six of his last seven games and 17 assists in his last 18 games. Fox’s 17 assists are the third most among NHL defensmen.
- Alexis Lafreniere notched his eighth helper of the year, giving him points in six of his last seven games (3G-3A) and points in 14 of his 19 games.
Rangers at Oilers: Postgame Notes
