- Artemi Panarin scored his 16th goal of the season to notch his 108th regular-season point of 2024, tying Mark Messier (1992 & 1995) for the third most in a calendar year in franchise history. The only players with more are Jaromir Jagr (114 in 2006) and Mike Rogers (113 in 1982). Panarin has points in eight of his last 11 games (4G-8A).
- Vincent Trocheck scored his 10th goal of the season, ninth career shorthanded goal, and also collected his 12th assist. Trocheck’s shorthanded goal was the Rangers’ fifth of the season, tied for the third most in the NHL. Trocheck has 10 points (4G-6A) in his last 11 games.
- Adam Fox tallied his team-leading 26th assist of the year which are also the fifth most among NHL defensemen. His 61 assists in the 2024 calendar year are the fourth most among NHL blueliners.
Rangers at Lightning: Postgame Notes
