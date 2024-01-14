Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Capitals

RANGERS RUNDOWN
- The New York Rangers return home to MSG for the second half of a back-to-back set and series finale against the Washington Capitals (1:00 PM ET - TV: MSG Network/NHLN - Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM). Today also begins the second half of the 82-game season.
- Today concludes the Rangers’ seventh back-to-back of the season. In the second half of sets, the team is 6-0-0 and one of five teams (NSH, PIT, WPG, EDM) in the NHL to have a perfect record in the second game of a back-to-back.
- At home this season, the Rangers are 13-6-0 for 26 points and have a 7-4-0 record in their last 11 home contests.
- Following a loss this season, the Rangers are 10-4-0.
- Against the Capitals at home, the Blueshirts have won four of their previous six contests.
- In the last nine games (since Dec. 27), Artemi Panarin (14 pts) and Vincent Trocheck (13 pts) have recorded a combined 27 points (13G-14A).
- The Blueshirts have scored at least one power play goal in three of their last five games and 12 of their last 16 games. New York has the NHL’s best power play percentage (29.4) and the fourth most power play goals in the league (37).
- The Rangers’ 54.6 faceoff percentage is the second highest in the NHL. Since 1997-98 when the league started tracking FOW%, the team hasn’t finished a season over 53.3 percent.
- New York has accumulated 100 points from defensemen this season, the sixth team to do so in the NHL.
- When scoring four-plus goals, the Blueshirts are 16-0-1 and 18-0-0 when allowing two or fewer goals in a game.