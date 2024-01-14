Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Capitals

FORECHECK, BACKCHECK, TROCHECK

Vincent Trocheck has 12 points (5G-7A) in his last seven games, 16 points in his last 13 games (7G-9A), and 39 points (12G-27A) in his past 35 games. Since Dec. 30, Trocheck’s 12 points rank tied for seventh in the NHL.

Trocheck’s 11 multi-point games are the second most on the Blueshirts and the team is 9-1-1 when he record multiple points.

In the NHL, Trocheck ranks fifth in primary assists with 22.

Trocheck is one of three players in the NHL to have both 40 or more points and 50 or more hits. Others: J.T. Miller and Filip Forsberg.

Among NHL skaters with 600 or more faceoffs, Trocheck ranks first in faceoff percentage (62.5).

PANARIN’S POINTS

Artemi Panarin has points in nine of his last 10 games (9G-6A), 14 of his last 16 games (10G-11A) and in 19 of his last 23 games (16G-16A). Panarin ranks among the NHL’s best in a multitude of categories.

He has notched a point in 34 of his 41 games this year, tied for the second most games with a point in the NHL this season (MacKinnon leads with 35).

KREIDING TO MAKE HISTORY

Chris Kreider has points three of his last five games (1G-2A), 10 of his last 12 games (4G-9A) and has 15 points (6G-9A) in his last 15 games.

This season, Kreider has changed the Rangers record books: