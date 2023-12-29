Pregame Notes: Rangers at Panthers

MIKA’S MISSION TO 800 GAMES

Mika Zibanejad has points in eight-straight games (7G-8A), tied for the second longest of his career, and points in 16 of his last 17 contests (11G-14A).

On Wednesday against Washington, Zibanejad played in his 800th career NHL game. His 281 goals are the fifth-most by a Swedish-born player through 800 games behind only Mats Sundin (340), Daniel Alfredsson (306), Markus Naslund (297) and Henrik Zetterberg (289).

PANARIN’S POINTS

Artemi Panarin has points in seven of his last eight games (3G-6A) and points in 12 of his last 15 games (9G-11A).

He has notched a point in 27 of his 33 games this year, tied for the third most games with a point in the NHL this season (Nylander and MacKinnon lead with 29).

FORECHECK, BACKCHECK, TROCHECK

Vincent Trocheck has four points in his last five games (2G-2A), seven points in his last eight games (2G-5A) and 27 points (7G-20A) in his past 27 games.

Trocheck is one of four players in the NHL to have both 29 or more points and 45 or more hits. Others: J.T. Miller, Rasmus Dahlin, and Filip Forsberg.

Among NHL skaters with 500 or more faceoffs, Trocheck ranks first in faceoff percentage (63.3).

KREIDING TO MAKE HISTORY

Chris Kreider continues to change the Rangers record books as he surpassed Adam Graves for the 10th most points in team history (508) on Thursday. On Dec. 15 against Anaheim, Kreider scored two goals to surpass Adam Graves for the third most goals in Rangers history (281), recorded his 500th career point and became the fifth Ranger to tally 100 career power play goals.

He has nine points (3G-6A) in his last seven games and 24 points in his last 26 games (12G-12A).

Kreider also has 41 game winning goals with the Rangers, tied with Mark Messier for the fourth most in team history.

ADAM’S APPLES

Adam Fox has assists/points in nine of his last 12 games (12A) and overall has points in 17 of 23 games this season (3G-20A). In the NHL among defensemen, Fox has the fourth most (tied) points per game (1.00).

Since his rookie season in 2019-20, Fox has been one of the best defensemen in the NHL.