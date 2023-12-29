Pregame Notes: Rangers at Panthers

NYR vs. FLA 231229 DL
By New York Rangers
@NYRangers

RANGERS RUNDOWN

  • The New York Rangers head south for the final two games of 2023, beginning with a contest against the Florida Panthers (7:00 PM ET - TV: MSG 2 - Radio: ESPN 1050 AM). The Blueshirts have won five of their last six games and nine of their last 13 contests.
  • This is the start of the Blueshirts’ sixth back-to-back set of the season (3-2-0 in first half, 5-0-0 in second half) and the sixth straight week where the team has had a back-to-back on either Friday, Saturday or Saturday, Sunday.
  • The Rangers have the NHL’s most wins (24), highest points percentage (.742) and are tied with Vancouver for the most points (49). New York’s 24 wins are the most through 33 games in franchise history.
  • The Rangers’ plus-23 goal differential ranks first in the Eastern Conference and fourth in the NHL.
  • The Blueshirts have scored at least one power play goal in eight straight games, their longest such streak since Oct. 5-22, 2009 (8 GP). With a power play goal against Florida, it would be their longest streak since Mar. 12-29, 2006 (10 GP). New York has the NHL’s best power play percentage (31.1) and the second most power play goals in the league (33).
  • The Rangers’ 54.7 faceoff percentage is tied with Pittsburgh for the highest in the NHL. Since 1997-98 when the league started tracking FOW%, the team hasn’t finished a season over 53.3 percent.
  • On the road this season, the Blueshirts are 12-4-1 for 25 points, ranking second in wins, points, PP% (30.2) and first in PK% (90.9).
  • New York has the league’s fourth best penalty kill percentage (86.0) and have had a perfect PK in eight of its last 10 games.
  • New York has earned at least one point in 10 out of its last 12 matchups (8-2-2) and 15 of its last 18 games (11-3-4) with Florida. On the road against the Panthers, the Rangers are 9-3-1 in their last 13 games.
  • The Rangers have 12 comeback wins on the season and six wins and six wins when trailing at any point in the third period, both tied for the most in the NHL.

RANGERS AND PANTHERS CONNECTIONS

  • Rangers forward Vincent Trocheck was drafted by the Panthers (2011 – 3rd Round) and played parts of his first seven seasons with Florida. In 2017-18 with Florida, Trocheck set career-highs in goals (31), assists (44), points (75). In 2016-17, Trocheck led the Panthers in points (54) and tied for the team lead in assists (31), earning a trip to the 2017 NHL All-Star Game.
  • Panthers defenseman Niko Mikkola played 31 games for the Rangers in 2022-23, notching three points (1G-2A).

MIKA’S MISSION TO 800 GAMES

Mika Zibanejad has points in eight-straight games (7G-8A), tied for the second longest of his career, and points in 16 of his last 17 contests (11G-14A).

On Wednesday against Washington, Zibanejad played in his 800th career NHL game. His 281 goals are the fifth-most by a Swedish-born player through 800 games behind only Mats Sundin (340), Daniel Alfredsson (306), Markus Naslund (297) and Henrik Zetterberg (289).

PANARIN’S POINTS

Artemi Panarin has points in seven of his last eight games (3G-6A) and points in 12 of his last 15 games (9G-11A).

He has notched a point in 27 of his 33 games this year, tied for the third most games with a point in the NHL this season (Nylander and MacKinnon lead with 29).

FORECHECK, BACKCHECK, TROCHECK

Vincent Trocheck has four points in his last five games (2G-2A), seven points in his last eight games (2G-5A) and 27 points (7G-20A) in his past 27 games.

Trocheck is one of four players in the NHL to have both 29 or more points and 45 or more hits. Others: J.T. Miller, Rasmus Dahlin, and Filip Forsberg.

Among NHL skaters with 500 or more faceoffs, Trocheck ranks first in faceoff percentage (63.3).

KREIDING TO MAKE HISTORY

Chris Kreider continues to change the Rangers record books as he surpassed Adam Graves for the 10th most points in team history (508) on Thursday. On Dec. 15 against Anaheim, Kreider scored two goals to surpass Adam Graves for the third most goals in Rangers history (281), recorded his 500th career point and became the fifth Ranger to tally 100 career power play goals.

He has nine points (3G-6A) in his last seven games and 24 points in his last 26 games (12G-12A).

Kreider also has 41 game winning goals with the Rangers, tied with Mark Messier for the fourth most in team history.

ADAM’S APPLES

Adam Fox has assists/points in nine of his last 12 games (12A) and overall has points in 17 of 23 games this season (3G-20A). In the NHL among defensemen, Fox has the fourth most (tied) points per game (1.00).

Since his rookie season in 2019-20, Fox has been one of the best defensemen in the NHL.

SLAP SHOTS

  • Jacob Trouba’s 103 blocked shots are the most in the NHL.
  • Nick Bonino ranks first among forwards with 59 blocked shots and since 2021-22, Bonino leads all forwards in blocked shots with 240. Bonino is one assist away from 200 in his career.
  • Will Cuylle ranks first among rookies in hits with 85.
  • Blake Wheeler has a point streak of four games (1G-4A) and has eight points (3G-5A) in his past seven games.
  • The Rangers have a regular season record of 42-11-6 when Kreider and Zibanejad score a goal in the same game.

News Feed

Practice Breeds Success for Braden Schneider 

Practice Breeds Success for Braden Schneider 
Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Capitals | 12.27.23

Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Capitals
Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Capitals | 12.27.23

Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Capitals
Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Sabres | 12.23.23

Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Sabres 
Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Sabres | 12.23.23

Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Sabres
Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Oilers | 12.22.23

Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Oilers
Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Oilers | 12.22.23

Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Oilers
Postgame Notes: Rangers at Maple Leafs | 12.19.23

Postgame Notes: Rangers at Maple Leafs
Pregame Notes: Rangers at Maple Leafs | 12.19.23

Pregame Notes: Rangers at Maple Leafs
Postgame Notes: Rangers at Bruins| 12.16.23

Postgame Notes: Rangers at Bruins
Pregame Notes: Rangers at Bruins | 12.16.23

Pregame Notes: Rangers at Bruins
Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Ducks | 12.15.23

Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Ducks
Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Ducks | 12.15.23

Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Ducks
In Life and in Hockey, Family is Everything for Vincent Trocheck 

In Life and in Hockey, Family is Everything for Vincent Trocheck 
Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Maple Leafs | 12.12.23

Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Maple Leafs
Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Maple Leafs | 12.12.23

Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Maple Leafs
Fine-Tuning and Reflection: How Practice Fuels K’Andre Miller’s Game 

Fine-Tuning and Reflection: How Practice Fuels K’Andre Miller’s Game 
Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Kings | 12.10.23

Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Kings