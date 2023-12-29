Pregame Notes: Rangers at Panthers

RANGERS RUNDOWN
- The New York Rangers head south for the final two games of 2023, beginning with a contest against the Florida Panthers (7:00 PM ET - TV: MSG 2 - Radio: ESPN 1050 AM). The Blueshirts have won five of their last six games and nine of their last 13 contests.
- This is the start of the Blueshirts’ sixth back-to-back set of the season (3-2-0 in first half, 5-0-0 in second half) and the sixth straight week where the team has had a back-to-back on either Friday, Saturday or Saturday, Sunday.
- The Rangers have the NHL’s most wins (24), highest points percentage (.742) and are tied with Vancouver for the most points (49). New York’s 24 wins are the most through 33 games in franchise history.
- The Rangers’ plus-23 goal differential ranks first in the Eastern Conference and fourth in the NHL.
- The Blueshirts have scored at least one power play goal in eight straight games, their longest such streak since Oct. 5-22, 2009 (8 GP). With a power play goal against Florida, it would be their longest streak since Mar. 12-29, 2006 (10 GP). New York has the NHL’s best power play percentage (31.1) and the second most power play goals in the league (33).
- The Rangers’ 54.7 faceoff percentage is tied with Pittsburgh for the highest in the NHL. Since 1997-98 when the league started tracking FOW%, the team hasn’t finished a season over 53.3 percent.
- On the road this season, the Blueshirts are 12-4-1 for 25 points, ranking second in wins, points, PP% (30.2) and first in PK% (90.9).
- New York has the league’s fourth best penalty kill percentage (86.0) and have had a perfect PK in eight of its last 10 games.
- New York has earned at least one point in 10 out of its last 12 matchups (8-2-2) and 15 of its last 18 games (11-3-4) with Florida. On the road against the Panthers, the Rangers are 9-3-1 in their last 13 games.
- The Rangers have 12 comeback wins on the season and six wins and six wins when trailing at any point in the third period, both tied for the most in the NHL.