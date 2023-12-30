Pregame Notes: Rangers at Lightning

NYR vs. TBL 231230 DL
By New York Rangers
@NYRangers

RANGERS RUNDOWN

  • The New York Rangers complete 2023 with a Saturday night affair against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena (7:00 PM ET - TV: MSG 2 - Radio: ESPN 1050 AM). The Blueshirts have won five of their last seven games and nine of their last 14 contests.
  • This is the second half of the Blueshirts’ sixth back-to-back set of the season (3-3-0 in first half, 5-0-0 in second half) and the sixth straight week where the team has had a back-to-back on either Friday, Saturday or Saturday, Sunday.
  • The Rangers have the NHL’s most wins (24), highest points percentage (.721) and are tied with Vancouver for the most points (49).
  • Heading into the final game of 2023, the Blueshirts hold a 52-19-8 regular season record during the calendar year, ranking third in wins, points (112) and second in points percentage (.709). In 2023, New York allowed the third fewest GA/ GP (2.65), second highest PP% (28.4), and fifth highest PK% (83.6).
  • The Rangers’ plus-22 goal differential ranks first in the Eastern Conference and fourth in the NHL.
  • Following a loss this year, the Rangers are 8-1-0.
  • Against the Eastern Conference, the Rangers are 13-6-0 and 7-4-0 against Atlantic Division opponents.
  • The Blueshirts have scored at least one power play goal in eight of their last nine games. New York has the NHL’s best power play percentage (30.6) and the second most power play goals in the league (33).
  • The Rangers’ 54.3 faceoff percentage is the second highest in the NHL. Since 1997-98 when the league started tracking FOW%, the team hasn’t finished a season over 53.3 percent.
  • On the road this season, the Blueshirts are 12-5-1 for 25 points, ranking second in road wins in the league.
  • New York has the league’s fourth best penalty kill percentage (85.4) and have had a perfect PK in six of their last seven and eight of its last 11 games.
  • New York has points in six-straight games (5-0-1) against the Lightning and in eight of their last nine contests against them (6-1-2).
  • The Rangers have 12 comeback wins on the season and six wins and six wins when trailing at any point in the third period, both tied for the most in the NHL.
  • New York has 89 points from defensemen, the fifth most in the NHL.

RANGERS AND LIGHTNING CONNECTIONS

  • Rangers forward Barclay Goodrow played for the Lighting for part of the 2019-20 and the 2020-2021 season. During his time with the team, the Lightning won two Stanley Cups.
  • Lightning forward Tyler Motte had two stints with the Rangers, during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons.
  • Lightning Assistant Coach Jeff Halpern played part of one season with the Rangers (2012-13).

MIKA MADNESS

Mika Zibanejad has points in nine-straight games (8G-8A), tied for the longest of his career, and points in 17 of his last 18 contests (12G-14A).

On Wednesday against Washington, Zibanejad played in his 800th career NHL game. His 281 goals were the fifth-most by a Swedish-born player through 800 games behind only Mats Sundin (340), Daniel Alfredsson (306), Markus Naslund (297) and Henrik Zetterberg (289).

PANARIN’S POINTS

Artemi Panarin has points in eight of his last nine games (4G-6A) and in 13 of his last 16 games (10G-11A).

He has notched a point in 28 of his 34 games this year, tied for the third most games with a point in the NHL this season (Nylander and MacKinnon lead with 29).

On Friday, Panarin reached the 20-goal mark for the eighth time in nine career seasons. Panarin reached the mark in his 34th game of the season, his second-fastest season to 20 goals behind 2019-20 (33 GP).

KREIDING TO MAKE HISTORY

Chris Kreider continues to change the Rangers record books as he surpassed Adam Graves for the 10th most points in team history (508) on Thursday. On Dec. 15 against Anaheim, Kreider scored two goals to surpass Adam Graves for the third most goals in Rangers history (281), recorded his 500th career point and became the fifth Ranger to tally 100 career power play goals.

Kreider has points in five straight games (1G-7A), 10 points (3G-7A) in his last eight games and 25 points in his last 27 games (12G-13A).

Kreider also has 41 game winning goals with the Rangers, tied with Mark Messier for the fourth most in team history.

FORECHECK, BACKCHECK, TROCHECK

Vincent Trocheck has four points in his last six games (2G-2A), seven points in his last nine games (2G-5A) and 27 points (7G-20A) in his past 28 games.

Trocheck is one of four players in the NHL to have both 29 or more points and 45 or more hits. Others: J.T. Miller, Rasmus Dahlin, and Filip Forsberg.

Among NHL skaters with 500 or more faceoffs, Trocheck ranks first in faceoff percentage (62.9).

ADAM’S APPLES

Adam Fox has assists/points in nine of his last 13 games (12A) and overall has points in 17 of 24 games this season (3G-20A). In the NHL among defensemen, Fox has the fourth most (tied) points per game (1.00).

Since his rookie season in 2019-20, Fox has been one of the best defensemen in the NHL.

SLAP SHOTS

  • Jacob Trouba’s 108 blocked shots are the most in the NHL.
  • Nick Bonino ranks first among forwards with 62 blocked shots and since 2021-22, Bonino leads all forwards in blocked shots with 243. Bonino is one assist away from 200 in his career.
  • Will Cuylle ranks first among rookies in hits with 87.
  • Blake Wheeler has points in four of his last five games and has eight points (3G-5A) in his past eight games.
  • Igor Shesterkin has wins in his last four starts and has allowed two or fewer goals in three of them. In those four wins, he has compiled a .938 save percentage and 1.72 goals-against average.
  • The Rangers have a regular season record of 42-11-6 when Kreider and Zibanejad score a goal in the same game.

