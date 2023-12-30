Pregame Notes: Rangers at Lightning

RANGERS RUNDOWN
- The New York Rangers complete 2023 with a Saturday night affair against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena (7:00 PM ET - TV: MSG 2 - Radio: ESPN 1050 AM). The Blueshirts have won five of their last seven games and nine of their last 14 contests.
- This is the second half of the Blueshirts’ sixth back-to-back set of the season (3-3-0 in first half, 5-0-0 in second half) and the sixth straight week where the team has had a back-to-back on either Friday, Saturday or Saturday, Sunday.
- The Rangers have the NHL’s most wins (24), highest points percentage (.721) and are tied with Vancouver for the most points (49).
- Heading into the final game of 2023, the Blueshirts hold a 52-19-8 regular season record during the calendar year, ranking third in wins, points (112) and second in points percentage (.709). In 2023, New York allowed the third fewest GA/ GP (2.65), second highest PP% (28.4), and fifth highest PK% (83.6).
- The Rangers’ plus-22 goal differential ranks first in the Eastern Conference and fourth in the NHL.
- Following a loss this year, the Rangers are 8-1-0.
- Against the Eastern Conference, the Rangers are 13-6-0 and 7-4-0 against Atlantic Division opponents.
- The Blueshirts have scored at least one power play goal in eight of their last nine games. New York has the NHL’s best power play percentage (30.6) and the second most power play goals in the league (33).
- The Rangers’ 54.3 faceoff percentage is the second highest in the NHL. Since 1997-98 when the league started tracking FOW%, the team hasn’t finished a season over 53.3 percent.
- On the road this season, the Blueshirts are 12-5-1 for 25 points, ranking second in road wins in the league.
- New York has the league’s fourth best penalty kill percentage (85.4) and have had a perfect PK in six of their last seven and eight of its last 11 games.
- New York has points in six-straight games (5-0-1) against the Lightning and in eight of their last nine contests against them (6-1-2).
- The Rangers have 12 comeback wins on the season and six wins and six wins when trailing at any point in the third period, both tied for the most in the NHL.
- New York has 89 points from defensemen, the fifth most in the NHL.