Pregame Notes: Rangers at Kings

RANGERS RUNDOWN
- The New York Rangers continue their four-game west coast trip with the first half of a back-to-back, against the Los Angeles Kings (10:30 PM ET - TV: MSG Network - Radio: ESPN 1050 AM). New York will play four of their next five games on the road prior to the All-Star break.
- Away from MSG this year, New York is 13-8-2 for 28 points. New York has won two of its last three games and its 28 wins rank fourth in the NHL.
- Tonight, Jonathan Quick returns to Los Angeles for the first time as a visitor after playing parts of 16 seasons for the Kings. His next start would be the 755th of his career, tying Tom Barrasso for third most among American-born goaltenders.
- Against the Kings, the Blueshirts have won four in a row and five of six. Against the Western Conference, the Rangers are 13-6-1 and 8-3-0 against Pacific Division teams.
- In the last 12 games (since Dec. 27), Artemi Panarin (17 pts) and Vincent Trocheck (15 pts) have recorded a combined 32 points (15G-17A).
- The Blueshirts have scored at least one power play goal in back-to-back games, three of their last five contests and 14 of their last 19 games. New York has the NHL’s second best power play percentage (28.7) and the fourth most power play goals in the league (39).
- The Rangers’ 54.5 faceoff percentage is the second highest in the NHL. Since 1997-98 when the league started tracking FOW%, the team hasn’t finished a season over 53.3 percent.
- New York has accumulated 106 points from defensemen this season, tied for the sixth most in the NHL.
- When scoring four-plus goals, the Blueshirts are 17-0-1 and 20-0-0 when allowing two or fewer goals in a game.