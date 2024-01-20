Pregame Notes: Rangers at Kings

NYR2324_Matchup_12024_DL
By New York Rangers
@NYRangers

RANGERS RUNDOWN

  • The New York Rangers continue their four-game west coast trip with the first half of a back-to-back, against the Los Angeles Kings (10:30 PM ET - TV: MSG Network - Radio: ESPN 1050 AM). New York will play four of their next five games on the road prior to the All-Star break.
  • Away from MSG this year, New York is 13-8-2 for 28 points. New York has won two of its last three games and its 28 wins rank fourth in the NHL.
  • Tonight, Jonathan Quick returns to Los Angeles for the first time as a visitor after playing parts of 16 seasons for the Kings. His next start would be the 755th of his career, tying Tom Barrasso for third most among American-born goaltenders.
  • Against the Kings, the Blueshirts have won four in a row and five of six. Against the Western Conference, the Rangers are 13-6-1 and 8-3-0 against Pacific Division teams.
  • In the last 12 games (since Dec. 27), Artemi Panarin (17 pts) and Vincent Trocheck (15 pts) have recorded a combined 32 points (15G-17A).
  • The Blueshirts have scored at least one power play goal in back-to-back games, three of their last five contests and 14 of their last 19 games. New York has the NHL’s second best power play percentage (28.7) and the fourth most power play goals in the league (39).
  • The Rangers’ 54.5 faceoff percentage is the second highest in the NHL. Since 1997-98 when the league started tracking FOW%, the team hasn’t finished a season over 53.3 percent.
  • New York has accumulated 106 points from defensemen this season, tied for the sixth most in the NHL.
  • When scoring four-plus goals, the Blueshirts are 17-0-1 and 20-0-0 when allowing two or fewer goals in a game.

RANGERS AND KINGS CONNECTIONS

  • Rangers goaltender Jonathan Quick played parts of 16 seasons for the Kings, compiling a 370-275-82 record in 731 starts with a .911 save percentage and 2.46 GAA. In addition to winning two Stanley Cup championships with LA, he was a Vezina Trophy finalist twice (2011-12, 2015-16) and part of a William M. Jennings Trophy (award given to goalies on the team that had the fewest goals against) winning duo on two occasions, in 2013-14 and 2017-18.
  • Rangers forward Jonny Brodzinski was drafted by the Kings in 2013 (5th Round) and across three seasons (2016-17 – 2018-19), skated in 54 games recording 11 points (6G-5A).
  • Kings goaltender Cam Talbot played his first two seasons (2013-14 – 2014-15) with the Rangers, making 53 starts with the team.
  • Kings President Luc Robitaille played two seasons with the Rangers (1995-96 and 1996-97).

PANARIN’S POINTS

Artemi Panarin has points in five of his last six games (2G-4A), 12 of his last 13 games (10G-8A) and 17 of his last 19 games (11G-13A).

On Tuesday, Panarin hit the 60-point mark in 43 games, matching his pace in 2019-20. The only Rangers player to hit 60 points faster in the past 40 years is Jaromir Jagr (39 GP in 2005-06). He is the fifth player in the NHL to reach the 60-point plateau this season.

Panarin ranks among the NHL’s best in a multitude of categories.

He has notched a point in 37 of his 44 games this year, the second most games with a point in the NHL this season (MacKinnon leads with 39).

FORECHECK, BACKCHECK, TROCHECK

Vincent Trocheck has 14 points (6G-8A) in his last 10 games, 18 points in his last 16 games (8G-10A), and 41 points (13G-28A) in his past 38 games. Since Dec. 30, Trocheck’s 14 points rank tied for sixth in the NHL.

Trocheck’s next assist will be the 300th of his career.

Trocheck’s 11 multi-point games are the second most on the Blueshirts and the team is 9-1-1 when he record multiple points.

In the NHL, Trocheck ranks fifth in primary assists with 23.

Trocheck is one of three players in the NHL to have both 40 or more points and 60 or more hits. Others: J.T. Miller and Filip Forsberg.

Among NHL skaters with 700 or more faceoffs, Trocheck ranks first in faceoff percentage (62.3).

NEXT ON FOX

Adam Fox has points in four of his last seven games (4G-2A) and reached the 30-point mark on Tuesday night.

Fox became the third defenseman in Rangers history to reach the 30-point mark in each of their first five seasons with the club, joining Reijo Ruotsalainen (5 from 1981-82–1985-86) and Barry Beck (5 from 1979-80–1983-84).

Since the 2019-20 season, Fox ranks fifth among NHL defensemen in points (265) and third in assists (222).

KREIDING TO MAKE HISTORY

Chris Kreider has points in five of his last seven games (1G-4A) and 12 of his last 14 contests (4G-11A). Kreider is one road goal shy of tying Camille Henry (136) for the fourth most in Rangers history.

This season, Kreider has changed the Rangers record books:

  • Surpassed Adam Graves for the third most goals in Rangers history (281)
  • Surpassed Adam Graves for the 10th most points in team history (508)
  • Recorded his 500th career point
  • Tied Bill Cook for the third most game-winning goals in franchise history (42) - Became the fifth Ranger to tally 100 career power play goals
  • Recorded his 166th career goal at MSG (regular season and playoffs) to surpass Rod Gilbert for the most in the building’s history
  • Notched his ninth 20-goal campaign in his career. Only two players in franchise history have recorded as many: Rod Gilbert (12x) and Jean Ratelle (9x).

SLAP SHOTS

  • Mika Zibanejad has points in four of his past seven games (1G-4A) and 14 of his last 18 games (9G-13A). - Will Cuylle ranks first among rookies and tied for eighth in the NHL in hits with 116.
  • Jacob Trouba’s 136 blocked shots are the most in the NHL. Trouba is the only player in the NHL to have 100+ blocked shots and 100+ hits.
  • Nick Bonino ranks first among forwards with 75 blocked shots and since 2021-22, Bonino leads all forwards in blocked shots with 256. Bonino is one assist away from 200 in his career.
  • The Rangers have a regular season record of 42-11-6 when Kreider and Zibanejad score a goal in the same game.

News Feed

Postgame Notes: Rangers at Golden Knights | 01.18.24

Postgame Notes: Rangers at Golden Knights
Pregame Notes: Rangers at Golden Knights | 01.18.24

Pregame Notes: Rangers at Golden Knights
Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Kraken | 01.16.24

Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Kraken
Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Kraken | 01.16.24

Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Kraken
Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Capitals | 01.14.24

Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Capitals
Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Capitals | 01.14.24

Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Capitals
Postgame Notes: Rangers at Capitals | 01.13.24

Postgame Notes: Rangers at Capitals
Pregame Notes: Rangers at Capitals | 01.13.24

Pregame Notes: Rangers at Capitals
Postgame Notes: Rangers at Blues | 01.11.24

Postgame Notes: Rangers at Blues
Pregame Notes: Rangers at Blues | 01.11.24

Pregame Notes: Rangers at Blues
Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Canucks | 01.08.24

Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Canucks
Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Canucks | 01.08.24

Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Canucks
Postgame Notes: Rangers at Canadiens | 01.06.24

Postgame Notes: Rangers at Canadiens
Harry Howell – The Rangers’ Reliable Defenseman

Harry Howell – The Rangers’ Reliable Defenseman
Pregame Notes: Rangers at Canadiens | 01.06.24

Pregame Notes: Rangers at Canadiens
Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Blackhawks | 01.04.24

Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Blackhawks
Bentley Brothers Beat Bruins in Broadway-Worthy Performance

Bentley Brothers Beat Bruins in Broadway-Worthy Performance
Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Blackhawks | 01.04.24

Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Blackhawks