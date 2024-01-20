Pregame Notes: Rangers at Kings

PANARIN’S POINTS

Artemi Panarin has points in five of his last six games (2G-4A), 12 of his last 13 games (10G-8A) and 17 of his last 19 games (11G-13A).

On Tuesday, Panarin hit the 60-point mark in 43 games, matching his pace in 2019-20. The only Rangers player to hit 60 points faster in the past 40 years is Jaromir Jagr (39 GP in 2005-06). He is the fifth player in the NHL to reach the 60-point plateau this season.

Panarin ranks among the NHL’s best in a multitude of categories.

He has notched a point in 37 of his 44 games this year, the second most games with a point in the NHL this season (MacKinnon leads with 39).

FORECHECK, BACKCHECK, TROCHECK

Vincent Trocheck has 14 points (6G-8A) in his last 10 games, 18 points in his last 16 games (8G-10A), and 41 points (13G-28A) in his past 38 games. Since Dec. 30, Trocheck’s 14 points rank tied for sixth in the NHL.

Trocheck’s next assist will be the 300th of his career.

Trocheck’s 11 multi-point games are the second most on the Blueshirts and the team is 9-1-1 when he record multiple points.

In the NHL, Trocheck ranks fifth in primary assists with 23.

Trocheck is one of three players in the NHL to have both 40 or more points and 60 or more hits. Others: J.T. Miller and Filip Forsberg.

Among NHL skaters with 700 or more faceoffs, Trocheck ranks first in faceoff percentage (62.3).

NEXT ON FOX

Adam Fox has points in four of his last seven games (4G-2A) and reached the 30-point mark on Tuesday night.

Fox became the third defenseman in Rangers history to reach the 30-point mark in each of their first five seasons with the club, joining Reijo Ruotsalainen (5 from 1981-82–1985-86) and Barry Beck (5 from 1979-80–1983-84).

Since the 2019-20 season, Fox ranks fifth among NHL defensemen in points (265) and third in assists (222).

KREIDING TO MAKE HISTORY

Chris Kreider has points in five of his last seven games (1G-4A) and 12 of his last 14 contests (4G-11A). Kreider is one road goal shy of tying Camille Henry (136) for the fourth most in Rangers history.

This season, Kreider has changed the Rangers record books: