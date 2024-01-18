Pregame Notes: Rangers at Golden Knights

By New York Rangers
RANGERS RUNDOWN

  • The New York Rangers begin a four-game road trip across the West Coast, with the first matchup of the year against the reigning Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights (10:00 PM ET - TV: MSGSN - Radio: ESPN 1050 AM). After tonight, Colorado and the Islanders are the only two teams the Blueshirts have yet to play this season.
  • The Rangers will play five of their next six games on the road. Away from MSG this year, New York is 13-7-2 for 28 points. - New York has won its last two games and its 28 wins rank fourth in the NHL.
  • The Rangers have points in four of their last five games against Vegas (3-1-1). Against the Western Conference, the Blueshirts are 13-5-1 and 8-2-0 against Pacific Division teams.
  • In the last 11 games (since Dec. 27), Artemi Panarin (16 pts) and Vincent Trocheck (15 pts) have recorded a combined 31 points (15G-16A).
  • Tonight, Ryan Lindgren is set to play in his 300th career NHL game. Since his first full season (2019-20), his plus-88 ranks tied for first on the Rangers with Adam Fox.
  • The Blueshirts have scored at least one power play goal in 13 of their last 18 games. New York has the NHL’s second best power play percentage (28.6) and the fourth most power play goals in the league (38).
  • The Rangers’ 54.6 faceoff percentage is the second highest in the NHL. Since 1997-98 when the league started tracking FOW%, the team hasn’t finished a season over 53.3 percent.
  • New York has accumulated 106 points from defensemen this season, the fifth most in the NHL.
  • When scoring four-plus goals, the Blueshirts are 17-0-1 and 20-0-0 when allowing two or fewer goals in a game.

RANGERS AND GOLDEN KNIGHTS CONNECTIONS

  • Rangers goaltender Jonathan Quick finished his 2022-23 season with Vegas, posting a 5-2-2 record in 10 appearances and earning his third Stanley Cup championship.
  • Vegas forward Brett Howden played parts of three seasons with the Rangers (2018-19 – 2020-21).
  • Vegas President of Hockey Operations George McPhee began his NHL career with the Rangers and played parts of four seasons with the Blueshirts (1983-84 – 1986-87).
  • Vegas forward Ivan Barbashev is the brother of Rangers prospect Maxim Barbashev

PANARIN’S POINTS

On Tuesday, Artemi Panarin hit the 60-point mark in 43 games, matching his pace in 2019-20. The only Rangers player to hit 60 points faster in the past 40 years is Jaromir Jagr (39 GP in 2005-06). He is the fifth player in the NHL to reach the 60-point plateau this season.

He registered his 400th point with the Blueshirts on Sunday afternoon, becoming the 19th player to reach the feat in franchise history and fastest to do so (310 GP).

Panarin has points in four of his last five games (2G-3A), 11 of his last 12 games (10G-7A) and 16 of his last 18 games (11G-12A).

Panarin ranks among the NHL’s best in a multitude of categories.

He has notched a point in 36 of his 43 games this year, the second most games with a point in the NHL this season (MacKinnon leads with 38).

FORECHECK, BACKCHECK, TROCHECK

Vincent Trocheck has 14 points (6G-8A) in his last nine games, 18 points in his last 15 games (8G-10A), and 41 points (13G-28A) in his past 37 games. Since Dec. 30, Trocheck’s 14 points rank tied for fifth in the NHL.

Trocheck’s 11 multi-point games are the second most on the Blueshirts and the team is 9-1-1 when he record multiple points.

In the NHL, Trocheck ranks fifth in primary assists with 23.

Trocheck is one of three players in the NHL to have both 40 or more points and 60 or more hits. Others: J.T. Miller and Filip Forsberg.

Among NHL skaters with 600 or more faceoffs, Trocheck ranks first in faceoff percentage (62.1).

NEXT ON FOX

Adam Fox has points in four of his last six games (4G-2A) and reached the 30-point mark on Tuesday night.

Fox became the third defenseman in Rangers history to reach the 30-point mark in each of their first five seasons with the club, joining Reijo Ruotsalainen (5 from 1981-82–1985-86) and Barry Beck (5 from 1979-80–1983-84).

Since the 2019-20 season, Fox ranks fifth among NHL defensemen in points (265) and third in assists (222).

KREIDING TO MAKE HISTORY

Chris Kreider has points in four of his last six games (1G-3A) and 11 of his last 13 contests (4G-10A). This season, Kreider has changed the Rangers record books:

  • Surpassed Adam Graves for the third most goals in Rangers history (281)
  • Surpassed Adam Graves for the 10th most points in team history (508)
  • Recorded his 500th career point
  • Tied Bill Cook for the third most game-winning goals in franchise history (42) - Became the fifth Ranger to tally 100 career power play goals
  • Recorded his 166th career goal at MSG (regular season and playoffs) to surpass Rod Gilbert for the most in the building’s history
  • Notched his ninth 20-goal campaign in his career. Only two players in franchise history have recorded as many: Rod Gilbert (12x) and Jean Ratelle (9x).

SLAP SHOTS

  • Mika Zibanejad has points in three of his past six games (4A) and 13 of his last 17 games (8G-13A).
  • Alexis Lafreniere has points in six of his last 11 games (2G-6A). When he scores a goal, the Rangers are 10-0-0.
  • Jacob Trouba’s 134 blocked shots are the most in the NHL. Trouba is the only player in the NHL to have 100+ blocked shots and 100+ hits.
  • Nick Bonino ranks first among forwards with 74 blocked shots and since 2021-22, Bonino leads all forwards in blocked shots with 255. Bonino is one assist away from 200 in his career.
  • Will Cuylle ranks first among rookies in hits with 112.
  • The Rangers have a regular season record of 42-11-6 when Kreider and Zibanejad score a goal in the same game.

