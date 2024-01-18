Pregame Notes: Rangers at Golden Knights

RANGERS RUNDOWN
- The New York Rangers begin a four-game road trip across the West Coast, with the first matchup of the year against the reigning Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights (10:00 PM ET - TV: MSGSN - Radio: ESPN 1050 AM). After tonight, Colorado and the Islanders are the only two teams the Blueshirts have yet to play this season.
- The Rangers will play five of their next six games on the road. Away from MSG this year, New York is 13-7-2 for 28 points. - New York has won its last two games and its 28 wins rank fourth in the NHL.
- The Rangers have points in four of their last five games against Vegas (3-1-1). Against the Western Conference, the Blueshirts are 13-5-1 and 8-2-0 against Pacific Division teams.
- In the last 11 games (since Dec. 27), Artemi Panarin (16 pts) and Vincent Trocheck (15 pts) have recorded a combined 31 points (15G-16A).
- Tonight, Ryan Lindgren is set to play in his 300th career NHL game. Since his first full season (2019-20), his plus-88 ranks tied for first on the Rangers with Adam Fox.
- The Blueshirts have scored at least one power play goal in 13 of their last 18 games. New York has the NHL’s second best power play percentage (28.6) and the fourth most power play goals in the league (38).
- The Rangers’ 54.6 faceoff percentage is the second highest in the NHL. Since 1997-98 when the league started tracking FOW%, the team hasn’t finished a season over 53.3 percent.
- New York has accumulated 106 points from defensemen this season, the fifth most in the NHL.
- When scoring four-plus goals, the Blueshirts are 17-0-1 and 20-0-0 when allowing two or fewer goals in a game.