Pregame Notes: Rangers at Golden Knights

PANARIN’S POINTS

On Tuesday, Artemi Panarin hit the 60-point mark in 43 games, matching his pace in 2019-20. The only Rangers player to hit 60 points faster in the past 40 years is Jaromir Jagr (39 GP in 2005-06). He is the fifth player in the NHL to reach the 60-point plateau this season.

He registered his 400th point with the Blueshirts on Sunday afternoon, becoming the 19th player to reach the feat in franchise history and fastest to do so (310 GP).

Panarin has points in four of his last five games (2G-3A), 11 of his last 12 games (10G-7A) and 16 of his last 18 games (11G-12A).

Panarin ranks among the NHL’s best in a multitude of categories.

He has notched a point in 36 of his 43 games this year, the second most games with a point in the NHL this season (MacKinnon leads with 38).

FORECHECK, BACKCHECK, TROCHECK

Vincent Trocheck has 14 points (6G-8A) in his last nine games, 18 points in his last 15 games (8G-10A), and 41 points (13G-28A) in his past 37 games. Since Dec. 30, Trocheck’s 14 points rank tied for fifth in the NHL.

Trocheck’s 11 multi-point games are the second most on the Blueshirts and the team is 9-1-1 when he record multiple points.

In the NHL, Trocheck ranks fifth in primary assists with 23.

Trocheck is one of three players in the NHL to have both 40 or more points and 60 or more hits. Others: J.T. Miller and Filip Forsberg.

Among NHL skaters with 600 or more faceoffs, Trocheck ranks first in faceoff percentage (62.1).

NEXT ON FOX

Adam Fox has points in four of his last six games (4G-2A) and reached the 30-point mark on Tuesday night.

Fox became the third defenseman in Rangers history to reach the 30-point mark in each of their first five seasons with the club, joining Reijo Ruotsalainen (5 from 1981-82–1985-86) and Barry Beck (5 from 1979-80–1983-84).

Since the 2019-20 season, Fox ranks fifth among NHL defensemen in points (265) and third in assists (222).

KREIDING TO MAKE HISTORY

Chris Kreider has points in four of his last six games (1G-3A) and 11 of his last 13 contests (4G-10A). This season, Kreider has changed the Rangers record books: