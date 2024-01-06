Pregame Notes: Rangers at Canadiens

KREIDING TO MAKE HISTORY

Chris Kreider has a career-long point streak of eight games (4G-7A) and has 13 points (6G-7A) in his last 11 games.

On Thursday night, Kreider scored his 20th goal of the season - his ninth 20-goal campaign in his career. Only two players in franchise history have recorded as many: Rod Gilbert (12x) and Jean Ratelle (9x).

This season, Kreider has changed the Rangers record books:

Surpassed Adam Graves for the third most goals in Rangers history (281)

Surpassed Adam Graves for the 10th most points in team history (508)

Recorded his 500th career point

Tied Bill Cook for the third most game-winning goals in franchise history (42)

Became the fifth Ranger to tally 100 career power play goals

Recorded his 166th career goal at MSG (regular season and playoffs) to surpass Rod Gilbert for the most in the building’s history

FORECHECK, BACKCHECK, TROCHECK

Vincent Trocheck has seven points (1G-6A) in his last three games, 11 points in his last nine games (3G-8A), and 34 points (8G-26A) in his past 31 games.

On Thursday, Trocheck registered his fourth game with three or more assists this season, tied with Jesper Bratt and Connor McDavid for the second most among all skaters entering Thursday. Only two other Rangers since 2006-07 have had as many such performances as Trocheck has in 2023-24: Artemi Panarin (4x; most: 6 in 2022-23) and Jaromir Jagr (4 in 2006-07).

Trocheck is one of three players in the NHL to have both 35 or more points and 50 or more hits. Others: J.T. Miller and Filip Forsberg.

Among NHL skaters with 600 or more faceoffs, Trocheck ranks first in faceoff percentage (62.4).

PANARIN’S POINTS

Artemi Panarin has points in six-straight games (7G-3A), 11 of his last 12 games (8G-8A) and in 16 of his last 19 games (14G-13A).

He has notched a point in 31 of his 37 games this year, tied for the second most games with a point in the NHL this season (Nylander and MacKinnon lead with 32).

Panarin was named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week for the week ending Dec. 31 after compiling six points (1G-5A) in three games.

MIKA MADNESS

Mika Zibanejad has points in 11 of his last 12 games (8G-10A) and has points in 19 of his last 21 contests (12G-16A). Since November 22, he has been one of the leading scorers in the NHL.