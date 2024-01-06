Pregame Notes: Rangers at Canadiens

By New York Rangers
@NYRangers

RANGERS RUNDOWN

  • The New York Rangers continue the trend of Original Six matchups with visit to Montreal to play the Canadiens on Saturday night (7:00 PM ET - TV: MSG 2/NHLN - Radio: ESPN 1050 AM).
  • The Rangers have the NHL’s most wins (26), highest point percentage (.716) and rank tied for second in points (53). New York has won four of their last six contests and seven of their last 10.
  • On Thursday night, Igor Shesterkin was named the Rangers representative for the 2024 All-Star Game in Toronto. In earning a selection for the second consecutive season, Shesterkin becomes the sixth Rangers goaltender (Henrik Lundqvist, Gilles Villemure, Ed Giacomin, Gump Worsley, Chuck Rayner) to obtain All-Star Game honors in back-to-back seasons.
  • The Rangers became the first team in the NHL to reach the 50-point mark (51 PTS) with their win last Saturday, for the first time since 1993-94. The 2023-24 campaign marks the fifth time in franchise history the club has reached the mark in 35 or fewer games, following 1971-72 (33 GP), 1970-71 (34 GP), 1993-94 (35 GP) and 1939-40 (35 GP).
  • On the road, the Rangers are 13-5-1 for 27 points and are tied for the league lead in road wins/points.
  • Against Montreal, the Blueshirts have won five of their last seven contests dating back to Feb. 2020.
  • When scoring four or more goals in a game, the Blueshirts are 16-0-1 and 18-0-0 when allowing two or fewer goals in a game.
  • The Blueshirts have scored at least one power play goal in 10 of their last 12 games. New York has the NHL’s second best power play percentage (30.4) and the fourth most power play goals in the league (35).
  • New York’s plus-24 goal differential ranks fourth in the NHL and first in the Eastern Conference.
  • The Rangers’ 54.2 faceoff percentage is tied for the third highest in the NHL. Since 1997-98 when the league started tracking FOW%, the team hasn’t finished a season over 53.3 percent.
  • New York has allowed 18 power play goals, tied for the third fewest in the NHL.
  • The Rangers have 12 comeback wins on the season, tied for the third most in the NHL, and six wins when trailing at any point in the third period, tied for the most in the NHL.
  • The Blueshirts have 11 wins in one-goal games, tied for the second most in the NHL.
  • New York has 94 points from defensemen, tied for the fifth most in the NHL.

RANGERS AND CANADIENS CONNECTIONS

  • Erik Gustafsson played five games for the Canadiens in 2020-21, notching two assists.
  • Tyler Pitlick recorded three points (1G-2A) in 14 games for Montreal in 2021-22.
  • Jeff Gorton was GM of the Rangers from 2015-2021 and was a part of the Rangers organization from 2007-2021.
  • Montreal head coach Martin St. Louis played for the Rangers from 2013-14 – 2014-15.
  • Benoit Allaire served as Goaltending Coach with the Canadiens for one season (1996-97).

KREIDING TO MAKE HISTORY

Chris Kreider has a career-long point streak of eight games (4G-7A) and has 13 points (6G-7A) in his last 11 games.

On Thursday night, Kreider scored his 20th goal of the season - his ninth 20-goal campaign in his career. Only two players in franchise history have recorded as many: Rod Gilbert (12x) and Jean Ratelle (9x).

This season, Kreider has changed the Rangers record books:

  • Surpassed Adam Graves for the third most goals in Rangers history (281)
  • Surpassed Adam Graves for the 10th most points in team history (508)
  • Recorded his 500th career point
  • Tied Bill Cook for the third most game-winning goals in franchise history (42)
  • Became the fifth Ranger to tally 100 career power play goals
  • Recorded his 166th career goal at MSG (regular season and playoffs) to surpass Rod Gilbert for the most in the building’s history

FORECHECK, BACKCHECK, TROCHECK

Vincent Trocheck has seven points (1G-6A) in his last three games, 11 points in his last nine games (3G-8A), and 34 points (8G-26A) in his past 31 games.

On Thursday, Trocheck registered his fourth game with three or more assists this season, tied with Jesper Bratt and Connor McDavid for the second most among all skaters entering Thursday. Only two other Rangers since 2006-07 have had as many such performances as Trocheck has in 2023-24: Artemi Panarin (4x; most: 6 in 2022-23) and Jaromir Jagr (4 in 2006-07).

Trocheck is one of three players in the NHL to have both 35 or more points and 50 or more hits. Others: J.T. Miller and Filip Forsberg.

Among NHL skaters with 600 or more faceoffs, Trocheck ranks first in faceoff percentage (62.4).

PANARIN’S POINTS

Artemi Panarin has points in six-straight games (7G-3A), 11 of his last 12 games (8G-8A) and in 16 of his last 19 games (14G-13A).

He has notched a point in 31 of his 37 games this year, tied for the second most games with a point in the NHL this season (Nylander and MacKinnon lead with 32).

Panarin was named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week for the week ending Dec. 31 after compiling six points (1G-5A) in three games.

MIKA MADNESS

Mika Zibanejad has points in 11 of his last 12 games (8G-10A) and has points in 19 of his last 21 contests (12G-16A). Since November 22, he has been one of the leading scorers in the NHL.

SLAP SHOTS

  • Jacob Trouba’s 118 blocked shots are the most in the NHL and he has points in three-straight games (1G-2A).
  • Nick Bonino ranks first among forwards with 65 blocked shots and since 2021-22, Bonino leads all forwards in blocked shots with 246. Bonino is one assist away from 200 in his career.
  • Will Cuylle ranks first among rookies in hits with 93.
  • Blake Wheeler has points in five of his last eight games and nine points (3G-6A) in his past 11 games.
  • Alexis Lafreniere has points in four of his last five games (1G-4A) and has points in six of his last eight contests (2G-5A).
  • The Rangers have a regular season record of 42-11-6 when Kreider and Zibanejad score a goal in the same game.

