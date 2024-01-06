Pregame Notes: Rangers at Canadiens

RANGERS RUNDOWN
- The New York Rangers continue the trend of Original Six matchups with visit to Montreal to play the Canadiens on Saturday night (7:00 PM ET - TV: MSG 2/NHLN - Radio: ESPN 1050 AM).
- The Rangers have the NHL’s most wins (26), highest point percentage (.716) and rank tied for second in points (53). New York has won four of their last six contests and seven of their last 10.
- On Thursday night, Igor Shesterkin was named the Rangers representative for the 2024 All-Star Game in Toronto. In earning a selection for the second consecutive season, Shesterkin becomes the sixth Rangers goaltender (Henrik Lundqvist, Gilles Villemure, Ed Giacomin, Gump Worsley, Chuck Rayner) to obtain All-Star Game honors in back-to-back seasons.
- The Rangers became the first team in the NHL to reach the 50-point mark (51 PTS) with their win last Saturday, for the first time since 1993-94. The 2023-24 campaign marks the fifth time in franchise history the club has reached the mark in 35 or fewer games, following 1971-72 (33 GP), 1970-71 (34 GP), 1993-94 (35 GP) and 1939-40 (35 GP).
- On the road, the Rangers are 13-5-1 for 27 points and are tied for the league lead in road wins/points.
- Against Montreal, the Blueshirts have won five of their last seven contests dating back to Feb. 2020.
- When scoring four or more goals in a game, the Blueshirts are 16-0-1 and 18-0-0 when allowing two or fewer goals in a game.
- The Blueshirts have scored at least one power play goal in 10 of their last 12 games. New York has the NHL’s second best power play percentage (30.4) and the fourth most power play goals in the league (35).
- New York’s plus-24 goal differential ranks fourth in the NHL and first in the Eastern Conference.
- The Rangers’ 54.2 faceoff percentage is tied for the third highest in the NHL. Since 1997-98 when the league started tracking FOW%, the team hasn’t finished a season over 53.3 percent.
- New York has allowed 18 power play goals, tied for the third fewest in the NHL.
- The Rangers have 12 comeback wins on the season, tied for the third most in the NHL, and six wins when trailing at any point in the third period, tied for the most in the NHL.
- The Blueshirts have 11 wins in one-goal games, tied for the second most in the NHL.
- New York has 94 points from defensemen, tied for the fifth most in the NHL.