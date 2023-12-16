Pregame Notes: Rangers at Bruins

KREIDING TO MAKE HISTORY

On Friday night, Chris Kreider scored two goals to surpass Adam Graves for the third most goals in Rangers history (281), recorded his 500th career point and became the fifth Ranger to tally 100 career power play goals.

Kreider became the 12th player to record 500 points with the franchise.

Kreider has 16 goals on the season, tied for the most on New York, and has 18 points in his last 21 games (11G-7A).

Only seven other active players have 100 power-play goals with their current franchise: Alex Ovechkin (300 w/ WSH), Steven Stamkos (200 w/ TBL), Evgeni Malkin (175 w/ PIT), Sidney Crosby (165 w/ PIT), Leon Draisaitl (133 w/ EDM), Anze Kopitar (115 w/ LAK) and David Pastrnak (105 w/ BOS).

PANARIN’S POINTS

Artemi Panarin notched his 700th career point in his 617th career game on Tuesday night, making him the sixth fastest to reach the feat among active NHL skaters (Connor McDavid - 488 GP, Sidney Crosby 497 GP, Alex Ovechkin - 579 GP, Evgeni Malkin - 580 GP, Leon Draisaitl - 614 GP).

Panarin has 41 points (16G-25A) on the season, has notched a point in 23 of his 28 games this year, and has 10 points (4G- 6A) in his last six games.

Panarin ranks tied for third in the NHL in points, tied for ninth in goals, tied for eighth in assists, and tied for second in power play points (19).

BACK IN THE FOX HOLE

Adam Fox has assists/points in six of his last seven games (9A) and overall has points in 14 of 18 games this season (3G-17A). In the NHL among defensemen, Fox has the fourth most points per game (1.11).

On Friday, Fox recorded his 43rd multi-assist game of his NHL career and surpassed Reijo Ruotsalainen (42) for sole possession of fifth place on the franchise’s all-time list among defensemen.

Since his rookie season in 2019-20, Fox has been one of the best defensemen in the NHL.