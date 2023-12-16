Pregame Notes: Rangers at Bruins

RANGERS RUNDOWN
- The New York Rangers head to Boston to face the Bruins in the second half of a back-to-back (7:00 PM ET - TV: MSG Network - Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM). In the second half of back-to-back games this year, the Blueshirts are 3-0-0.
- The Rangers have 20 wins through 28 games, matching the 1993-94 team for the fewest games needed to reach 20 wins in franchise history. New York is the third team in the NHL and first in the Eastern Conference to reach the 20-win mark.
- The Blueshirts’ 20 wins are tied for the most in the NHL and their 41 points ranks tied for third in the league.
- On the road this year, New York is 10-4-1 for 21 points. The team’s .700 road point percentage ranks tied for third in the NHL.
- The Rangers have the best faceoff percentage in the NHL with a 55.3 percent mark and have been over 50 percent in the faceoff circle in 22 of 28 games. Since 1997-98 when the league started tracking FOW%, the team hasn’t finished a season over 53.3 percent.
- The Rangers have played more regular season games (667) and have earned more regular season wins (265) against the Bruins than against any other opponent in their 97-season history.
- The Rangers have the NHL’s second best power play percentage (30.7) and have scored power play goals in eight of their last 10 games and 21 of their first 28 games. The team’s 27 power play goals this year are tied for the fourth most in the NHL.
- The Blueshirts are 14-2-1 when scoring the first goal of the game, tied for the second most such wins in the league. New York is 11-1-1 when leading after two periods and 7-0-0 when tied after two frames.
- New York has allowed one or fewer goals 11 times this season, the most in the NHL.