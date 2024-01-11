Pregame Notes: Rangers at Blues

RANGERS RUNDOWN
- The New York Rangers travel west to St. Louis to face the Blues at Enterprise Center on Thursday night (8:00 PM ET - TV: MSG 2 - Radio: ESPN 1050 AM). Six of the Blueshirts’ next eight games will be played on the road.
- The Rangers rank tied for the NHL’s third most wins (26), tied for fifth in points (54) and fourth in points percentage (.692). On the road this season, New York is 13-5-2 and ranks tied for second in road wins, third in road points (28).
- Following a loss this season, the Rangers are 10-2-0.
- In games where the Rangers have had two or more days in between games, the club is 10-4-0.
- When facing a Western Conference opponent, New York is 12-3-1 and the club is 5-2-1 against Central Division teams this season.
- In the last seven games (since Dec. 27), Artemi Panarin (13 pts) and Vincent Trocheck (12 pts) have recorded a combined 25 points (12G-13A).
- Over the past two games, the Rangers have accumulated 90 shots (42 vs. VAN, 48 at MTL). Since Dec. 12, the Blueshirts have the sixth most shots per game in the NHL with a 34.2 mark.
- The Blueshirts have scored at least one power play goal in 11 of their last 14 games. New York has the NHL’s best power play percentage (30.0) and the fourth most power play goals in the league (36).
- New York’s 84.4 penalty kill percentage is tied for the fifth best in the NHL and has had a perfect PK in its last three games (5-for-5). New York has allowed 18 power play goals, tied for the second fewest in the NHL.
- When scoring four or more goals in a game, the Blueshirts are 16-0-1 and 18-0-0 when allowing two or fewer goals in a game.
- The Rangers’ 54.2 faceoff percentage is tied for the third highest in the NHL. Since 1997-98 when the league started tracking FOW%, the team hasn’t finished a season over 53.3 percent.
- The Rangers have 12 comeback wins on the season, tied for the fourth most in the NHL, and six wins when trailing at any point in the third period, tied for the second most in the NHL.