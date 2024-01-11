Pregame Notes: Rangers at Blues

NYR2324_Matchup_11124_KeyArt_3
By New York Rangers
@NYRangers

RANGERS RUNDOWN

  • The New York Rangers travel west to St. Louis to face the Blues at Enterprise Center on Thursday night (8:00 PM ET - TV: MSG 2 - Radio: ESPN 1050 AM). Six of the Blueshirts’ next eight games will be played on the road.
  • The Rangers rank tied for the NHL’s third most wins (26), tied for fifth in points (54) and fourth in points percentage (.692). On the road this season, New York is 13-5-2 and ranks tied for second in road wins, third in road points (28).
  • Following a loss this season, the Rangers are 10-2-0.
  • In games where the Rangers have had two or more days in between games, the club is 10-4-0.
  • When facing a Western Conference opponent, New York is 12-3-1 and the club is 5-2-1 against Central Division teams this season.
  • In the last seven games (since Dec. 27), Artemi Panarin (13 pts) and Vincent Trocheck (12 pts) have recorded a combined 25 points (12G-13A).
  • Over the past two games, the Rangers have accumulated 90 shots (42 vs. VAN, 48 at MTL). Since Dec. 12, the Blueshirts have the sixth most shots per game in the NHL with a 34.2 mark.
  • The Blueshirts have scored at least one power play goal in 11 of their last 14 games. New York has the NHL’s best power play percentage (30.0) and the fourth most power play goals in the league (36).
  • New York’s 84.4 penalty kill percentage is tied for the fifth best in the NHL and has had a perfect PK in its last three games (5-for-5). New York has allowed 18 power play goals, tied for the second fewest in the NHL.
  • When scoring four or more goals in a game, the Blueshirts are 16-0-1 and 18-0-0 when allowing two or fewer goals in a game.
  • The Rangers’ 54.2 faceoff percentage is tied for the third highest in the NHL. Since 1997-98 when the league started tracking FOW%, the team hasn’t finished a season over 53.3 percent.
  • The Rangers have 12 comeback wins on the season, tied for the fourth most in the NHL, and six wins when trailing at any point in the third period, tied for the second most in the NHL.

RANGERS AND BLUES CONNECTIONS

  • Rangers forward Tyler Pitlick skated for St. Louis during the 2022-23 season, recording 16 points (7G-9A) in 61 games.
  • Rangers associate coach Phil Housley played parts of one season for the Blues during the 1993-94 season.
  • Blues forward Sammy Blais played parts of two seasons for the Rangers (2021-22 – 2022-23).
  • Blues forward Pavel Buchnevich played parts of five seasons with the Rangers (2016-17 – 2020-21).
  • Blues forward Kevin Hayes played parts of five seasons with the Rangers (2014-15 – 2018-19).

FORECHECK, BACKCHECK, TROCHECK

Vincent Trocheck has 11 points (4G-7A) in his last five games, 15 points in his last 11 games (6G-9A), and 38 points (11G-27A) in his past 33 games. Since Dec. 30, Trocheck’s 11 points rank third in the NHL and since Nov. 7, his 35 points (11G-24A) rank 12th in the league.

Trocheck’s 11 multi-point games are the second most on the Blueshirts and the team is 9-1-1 when he record multiple points.

In the NHL, Trocheck ranks tied for fourth in primary assists with 22.

Trocheck is one of three players in the NHL to have both 40 or more points and 50 or more hits. Others: J.T. Miller and Filip Forsberg.

Among NHL skaters with 600 or more faceoffs, Trocheck ranks first in faceoff percentage (61.9).

PANARIN’S POINTS

Artemi Panarin has points in eight-straight games (9G-5A), 13 of his last 14 games (10G-10A) and in 18 of his last 21 games (16G-15A). Panarin ranks among the NHL’s best in a multitude of categories.

He has notched a point in 33 of his 39 games this year, tied for the second most games with a point in the NHL this season (Nylander and MacKinnon lead with 34).

KREIDING TO MAKE HISTORY

Chris Kreider has points in eight of his last 10 games (4G-7A) and has 13 points (6G-7A) in his last 13 games. This season, Kreider has changed the Rangers record books:

  • Surpassed Adam Graves for the third most goals in Rangers history (281)
  • Surpassed Adam Graves for the 10th most points in team history (508)
  • Recorded his 500th career point
  • Tied Bill Cook for the third most game-winning goals in franchise history (42)
  • Became the fifth Ranger to tally 100 career power play goals
  • Recorded his 166th career goal at MSG (regular season and playoffs) to surpass Rod Gilbert for the most in the building’s history
  • Notched his ninth 20-goal campaign in his career. Only two players in franchise history have recorded as many: Rod Gilbert (12x) and Jean Ratelle (9x).

MIKA MADNESS

Mika Zibanejad has points in 12 of his last 14 games (8G-11A) and has points in 20 of his last 23 contests (12G-17A). Since November 22, he has been one of the leading scorers in the NHL.

SLAP SHOTS

  • Alexis Lafreniere has points in five of his last six games (1G-6A) and in seven of his last nine contests (2G-7A).
  • Jacob Trouba’s 123 blocked shots are the most in the NHL and he has points in three of his last five games (1G-2A).
  • Nick Bonino ranks first among forwards with 66 blocked shots and since 2021-22, Bonino leads all forwards in blocked shots with 247. Bonino is one assist away from 200 in his career.
  • Will Cuylle ranks first among rookies in hits with 99.
  • Igor Shesterkin was named to the 2024 ASG in Toronto. He has won six of his last eight starts and has allowed two or fewer goals in five of those.
  • The Rangers have a regular season record of 42-11-6 when Kreider and Zibanejad score a goal in the same game.

News Feed

Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Canucks | 01.08.24

Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Canucks
Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Canucks | 01.08.24

Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Canucks
Postgame Notes: Rangers at Canadiens | 01.06.24

Postgame Notes: Rangers at Canadiens
Harry Howell – The Rangers’ Reliable Defenseman

Harry Howell – The Rangers’ Reliable Defenseman
Pregame Notes: Rangers at Canadiens | 01.06.24

Pregame Notes: Rangers at Canadiens
Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Blackhawks | 01.04.24

Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Blackhawks
Bentley Brothers Beat Bruins in Broadway-Worthy Performance

Bentley Brothers Beat Bruins in Broadway-Worthy Performance
Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Blackhawks | 01.04.24

Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Blackhawks
Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Hurricanes | 01.02.24

Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Hurricanes
Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Hurricanes | 01.02.24

Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Hurricanes
Postgame Notes: Rangers at Lightning | 12.30.23

Postgame Notes: Rangers at Lightning
Pregame Notes: Rangers at Lightning | 12.30.23

Pregame Notes: Rangers at Lightning
Postgame Notes: Rangers at Panthers | 12.29.23

Postgame Notes: Rangers at Panthers 
Pregame Notes: Rangers at Panthers | 12.29.23

Pregame Notes: Rangers at Panthers
Practice Breeds Success for Braden Schneider 

Practice Breeds Success for Braden Schneider 
Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Capitals | 12.27.23

Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Capitals
Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Capitals | 12.27.23

Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Capitals
Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Sabres | 12.23.23

Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Sabres 