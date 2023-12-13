Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Maple Leafs

POWER PLAY GOAL - New York scored a power play in a game for the 20th time this season and have tallied a goal on the man advantage in five of its last six games. On the year, the Blueshirts’ 25 power play goals rank fifth in the NHL.
GARDEN OF DREAMS NIGHT - On Tuesday night, the Rangers hosted a special “Garden of Dreams (GDF) Night” at MSG. Garden of Dreams Night celebrated the incredible impact of the Foundation by highlighting the work that they do with their 30 non-profit partners to bring life-changing opportunities to young people in need.
- Artemi Panarin notched his 700th career point in his 617th career game, making him the sixth fastest to reach the feat among active NHL skaters (Connor McDavid - 488 GP, Sidney Crosby 497 GP, Alex Ovechkin - 579 GP, Evgeni Malkin - 580 GP, Leon Draisaitl - 614 GP). Panarin also extended his season-opening home point streak to 12 games (7G-13A), the second longest in team history (Mike Rogers - 15 GP in 1983-84).
- Blake Wheeler scored twice for the Rangers and became the fourth Rangers player over the last 20 years to record a multi-goal game at age 37 or older, joining Brendan Shanahan (6x), Martin St Louis (2x) and Mark Messier (1x).
- Jacob Trouba collected his 300th career point with an assist. He is the third defenseman from the 2012 NHL Draft to notch the feat.
- Mika Zibanejad scored his eighth goal of the season, fourth on the power play and his third goal in five games. Zibanejad now has points in 10 of his last 11 contests (6G-7A).
- Adam Fox tallied his seventh assist in his last seven games since returning from injury.