Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Maple Leafs

POWER PLAY GOAL - New York scored a power play in a game for the 20th time this season and have tallied a goal on the man advantage in five of its last six games. On the year, the Blueshirts’ 25 power play goals rank fifth in the NHL.

GARDEN OF DREAMS NIGHT - On Tuesday night, the Rangers hosted a special “Garden of Dreams (GDF) Night” at MSG. Garden of Dreams Night celebrated the incredible impact of the Foundation by highlighting the work that they do with their 30 non-profit partners to bring life-changing opportunities to young people in need.