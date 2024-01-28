Postgame Notes: Rangers at Senators 

CLUB 30 - The Rangers earned their 30th win, in their final game before All-Star break, becoming the seventh team in the NHL to reach the plateau. New York improved to 9-0-0 in the second half of back-to-back games and is one of five teams to have a perfect record in the second game of back-to-back sets (NSH, PIT, EDM, WPG).
SECOND PERIOD SLAM - The Rangers scored five goals in the second period, the second most goals in a single period on the road this season in the NHL. It’s the most goals for NYR in a road period since Nov. 10, 2022 at DET (6 in 3rd).
NO QUIT IN NY - The Rangers rallied to win after trailing 2-0 for their 14th comeback victory of the season, tied for the fifth most in the NHL. It’s the team’s third comeback win after trailing by two or more goals.
- Mika Zibanejad (534 GP) recorded his 500th point with the Blueshirts. He becomes the fourth-fastest in Rangers history to notch 500 points with the club behind Mark Messier (406 GP), Brian Leetch (496 GP), and Andy Bathgate (518 GP).
- Adam Fox extended his point streak to five games (1G-6A) with an assist. He has points in six of his last seven games (1G-8A) and nine of his last 12 games (5G-8A).
- Jonathan Quick made his 756th career start, surpassing Tom Barrasso for the third most among American-born goaltenders. Quick improved to 10-4-2 in his first campaign with the Blueshirts.
- Zac Jones scored his first goal of the season, second of his career (Oct. 29, 2022 at DAL), and tallied his third career multi-point game.
- Artemi Panarin recorded three points to reach 66 points (30G-36A) this season. Panarin heads into All-Star break tied for the fifth most points in the NHL. Panarin’s 20 multi-point games rank tied for fourth in the NHL. Panarin reached 30 goals in a season for the fourth time in his career. He is the only active undrafted player to accomplish the feat.
- Chris Kreider scored his 23rd goal of the season and notched an assist. Kreider has points in nine of his last 12 games (4G-6A) and 15 of his last 19 contests (7G-13A).
- Peter Laviolette tied Al Arbour for the seventh most wins in NHL history by a head coach with 782 with tonight’s win. He also coached in his 1,479th game, tying Darryl Sutter for ninth most in NHL history.
- Blake Wheeler scored his ninth goal of the season and fourth goal in his last seven games.
- Connor Mackey made his Rangers debut, skating in 16:27 of ice time.