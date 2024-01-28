Postgame Notes: Rangers at Senators 

CLUB 30 - The Rangers earned their 30th win, in their final game before All-Star break, becoming the seventh team in the NHL to reach the plateau. New York improved to 9-0-0 in the second half of back-to-back games and is one of five teams to have a perfect record in the second game of back-to-back sets (NSH, PIT, EDM, WPG).

SECOND PERIOD SLAM - The Rangers scored five goals in the second period, the second most goals in a single period on the road this season in the NHL. It’s the most goals for NYR in a road period since Nov. 10, 2022 at DET (6 in 3rd).

NO QUIT IN NY - The Rangers rallied to win after trailing 2-0 for their 14th comeback victory of the season, tied for the fifth most in the NHL. It’s the team’s third comeback win after trailing by two or more goals.