- Mika Zibanejad tied his career-long point streak (Feb. 11-27, 2020) of nine games (8G-8A) with his 12th career shorthanded goal. Zibanejad has points in 17 of his last 18 contests (12G-14A). Zibanejad has scored 10 shorthanded goals with the Rangers, tying him for the sixth most in franchise history.
- Artemi Panarin scored to reach the 20-goal mark for the eighth time in nine career seasons. Panarin reached the mark in his 34th game of the season, his second-fastest season to 20 goals behind 2019-20 (33 GP). Panarin has points in eight of his last nine games (4G-6A) and in 13 of his last 16 games (10G-11A).
- Chris Kreider extended his point streak to five games (1G-7A) with an assist. Kreider has 10 points (3G-7A) in his last eight games and 25 points in his last 27 games (12G-13A).
- Alexis Lafreniere collected an assist. He has points in four of his last five games (2G-2A).
Postgame Notes: Rangers at Panthers
