Postgame Notes: Rangers at Panthers 

231229-POSTGAME-v2
By New York Rangers
@NYRangers
  • Mika Zibanejad tied his career-long point streak (Feb. 11-27, 2020) of nine games (8G-8A) with his 12th career shorthanded goal. Zibanejad has points in 17 of his last 18 contests (12G-14A). Zibanejad has scored 10 shorthanded goals with the Rangers, tying him for the sixth most in franchise history.
  • Artemi Panarin scored to reach the 20-goal mark for the eighth time in nine career seasons. Panarin reached the mark in his 34th game of the season, his second-fastest season to 20 goals behind 2019-20 (33 GP). Panarin has points in eight of his last nine games (4G-6A) and in 13 of his last 16 games (10G-11A).
  • Chris Kreider extended his point streak to five games (1G-7A) with an assist. Kreider has 10 points (3G-7A) in his last eight games and 25 points in his last 27 games (12G-13A).
  • Alexis Lafreniere collected an assist. He has points in four of his last five games (2G-2A).

WATCH RECAP:

Recap: Rangers at Panthers 12.29.23

News Feed

Pregame Notes: Rangers at Panthers | 12.29.23

Pregame Notes: Rangers at Panthers
Practice Breeds Success for Braden Schneider 

Practice Breeds Success for Braden Schneider 
Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Capitals | 12.27.23

Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Capitals
Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Capitals | 12.27.23

Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Capitals
Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Sabres | 12.23.23

Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Sabres 
Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Sabres | 12.23.23

Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Sabres
Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Oilers | 12.22.23

Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Oilers
Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Oilers | 12.22.23

Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Oilers
Postgame Notes: Rangers at Maple Leafs | 12.19.23

Postgame Notes: Rangers at Maple Leafs
Pregame Notes: Rangers at Maple Leafs | 12.19.23

Pregame Notes: Rangers at Maple Leafs
Postgame Notes: Rangers at Bruins| 12.16.23

Postgame Notes: Rangers at Bruins
Pregame Notes: Rangers at Bruins | 12.16.23

Pregame Notes: Rangers at Bruins
Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Ducks | 12.15.23

Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Ducks
Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Ducks | 12.15.23

Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Ducks
In Life and in Hockey, Family is Everything for Vincent Trocheck 

In Life and in Hockey, Family is Everything for Vincent Trocheck 
Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Maple Leafs | 12.12.23

Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Maple Leafs
Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Maple Leafs | 12.12.23

Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Maple Leafs
Fine-Tuning and Reflection: How Practice Fuels K’Andre Miller’s Game 

Fine-Tuning and Reflection: How Practice Fuels K’Andre Miller’s Game 