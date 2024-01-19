- Artemi Panarin tallied his 34th assist of the season, giving him 61 points on the season - the fourth most in the NHL. Panarin has points in five of his last six games (2G-4A), 12 of his last 13 games (10G-8A) and 17 of his last 19 games (11G-13A).
- Chris Kreider collected his 19th assist of the year. Kreider has points in five of his last seven games (1G-4A) and 12 of his last 14 contests (4G-11A).
- Mika Zibanejad scored his 15th goal of the season and seventh on the power play. He has points in four of his past seven games (1G-4A) and 14 of his last 18 games (9G-13A).
- Ryan Lindgren played in his 300th career NHL game tonight. Since his first full season (2019-20), his plus-88 rating ranks first on the Rangers.
Postgame Notes: Rangers at Golden Knights
