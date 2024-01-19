Postgame Notes: Rangers at Golden Knights

240118POSTGAME NOTES
By New York Rangers
@NYRangers
  • Artemi Panarin tallied his 34th assist of the season, giving him 61 points on the season - the fourth most in the NHL. Panarin has points in five of his last six games (2G-4A), 12 of his last 13 games (10G-8A) and 17 of his last 19 games (11G-13A).
  • Chris Kreider collected his 19th assist of the year. Kreider has points in five of his last seven games (1G-4A) and 12 of his last 14 contests (4G-11A).
  • Mika Zibanejad scored his 15th goal of the season and seventh on the power play. He has points in four of his past seven games (1G-4A) and 14 of his last 18 games (9G-13A).
  • Ryan Lindgren played in his 300th career NHL game tonight. Since his first full season (2019-20), his plus-88 rating ranks first on the Rangers.

WATCH RECAP:

Recap: Rangers at Golden Knights 1.18.24

News Feed

Pregame Notes: Rangers at Golden Knights | 01.18.24

Pregame Notes: Rangers at Golden Knights
Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Kraken | 01.16.24

Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Kraken
Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Kraken | 01.16.24

Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Kraken
Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Capitals | 01.14.24

Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Capitals
Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Capitals | 01.14.24

Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Capitals
Postgame Notes: Rangers at Capitals | 01.13.24

Postgame Notes: Rangers at Capitals
Pregame Notes: Rangers at Capitals | 01.13.24

Pregame Notes: Rangers at Capitals
Postgame Notes: Rangers at Blues | 01.11.24

Postgame Notes: Rangers at Blues
Pregame Notes: Rangers at Blues | 01.11.24

Pregame Notes: Rangers at Blues
Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Canucks | 01.08.24

Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Canucks
Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Canucks | 01.08.24

Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Canucks
Postgame Notes: Rangers at Canadiens | 01.06.24

Postgame Notes: Rangers at Canadiens
Harry Howell – The Rangers’ Reliable Defenseman

Harry Howell – The Rangers’ Reliable Defenseman
Pregame Notes: Rangers at Canadiens | 01.06.24

Pregame Notes: Rangers at Canadiens
Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Blackhawks | 01.04.24

Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Blackhawks
Bentley Brothers Beat Bruins in Broadway-Worthy Performance

Bentley Brothers Beat Bruins in Broadway-Worthy Performance
Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Blackhawks | 01.04.24

Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Blackhawks
Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Hurricanes | 01.02.24

Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Hurricanes