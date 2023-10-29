Postgame Notes: Rangers at Canucks

WIN NO. 6 - The Rangers won their fourth in a row and earned their sixth win overall this season. The Rangers have at least six wins through their first eight games of a season for the eighth time in franchise history (Last: 2009-10). It is the longest road win streak for the team since last year’s five- game stretch from Nov. 30-Dec. 18.
IT’S A POWER PLAY GOAL x3 - The Rangers scored three power play goals in a game for the first time since January 3, 2023 against Carolina. The Blueshirts have power play goals in seven of their first eight games and their 10 power play goals are the third most in the NHL. The last time the Blueshirts had 10 or more power play goals in their first eight games of a season was the 2009-10 campaign (10 PPGs).
EXTRA SESSION SUCCESS - The Rangers went to overtime for the first team this season. The Blueshirts were previously one of five teams in the NHL (including VAN) to have not played past regulation this year.
- Mika Zibanejad registered three points (1G-2A) in the win, including his first goal of the season. It is his 37th career three-point game and second of his season (Oct. 12 at BUF).
- Adam Fox notched his third multi-point game of the season (1G-1A) and established a single- season high in power play goals with three. Fox’s 10 points (3G-7A) lead all NHL defensemen and his seven assists are tied for the second most among league d-men.
- Artemi Panarin extended his season-opening point streak to eight games (4G-8A), tied for the fifth longest streak to start a season by a Ranger and longest since Marian Gaborik in 2009-10. Panarin’s 12 points are tied for the fifth most in the NHL and his 10 road points lead the league. Since 2019-20, Panarin’s 103 multi-point games are the sixth most in the NHL.
- Barclay Goodrow played in his 500th career NHL game tonight. Among players who began their careers after the draft era began in 1963-64, Goodrow is the 49th to go undrafted, play at least 500 career games and win two Stanley Cups.
- K’Andre Miller scored his first goal of the season, giving the Rangers the win in overtime. It marks Miller’s second career overtime tally (Mar. 27, 2022 vs. BUF).
- Vincent Trocheck notched his third assist of the year and also went 15-for-22 (68.2) in the faceoff circle. Heading into tonight’s game, among NHL skaters with 100 or more faceoffs, Trocheck ranked seventh in faceoff percentage (60.0).
- Igor Shesterkin improved to 4-2-0 on the season and 3-1-0 on the road. His four wins are tied for the second most in the NHL.