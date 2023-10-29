Postgame Notes: Rangers at Canucks

WIN NO. 6 - The Rangers won their fourth in a row and earned their sixth win overall this season. The Rangers have at least six wins through their first eight games of a season for the eighth time in franchise history (Last: 2009-10). It is the longest road win streak for the team since last year’s five- game stretch from Nov. 30-Dec. 18.

IT’S A POWER PLAY GOAL x3 - The Rangers scored three power play goals in a game for the first time since January 3, 2023 against Carolina. The Blueshirts have power play goals in seven of their first eight games and their 10 power play goals are the third most in the NHL. The last time the Blueshirts had 10 or more power play goals in their first eight games of a season was the 2009-10 campaign (10 PPGs).

EXTRA SESSION SUCCESS - The Rangers went to overtime for the first team this season. The Blueshirts were previously one of five teams in the NHL (including VAN) to have not played past regulation this year.