Postgame Notes: Rangers at Blues

240111POSTGAME
By New York Rangers
@NYRangers
  • Vincent Trocheck scored his 13th goal of the season and seventh on the power play. He has 12 points (5G-7A) in his last six games, 16 points in his last 12 games (7G-9A), and 39 points (12G-27A) in his past 34 games.
  • Artemi Panarin extended his point streak to nine games (9G-6A) with an assist.
  • Adam Fox scored his fifth goal of the season and second in his past three games. With Ryan Lindgren earning an assist, the Blueshirts have 98 points from defensemen this season, the fifth most in the NHL.

WATCH RECAP:

Recap: Rangers at Blues 1.11.24

