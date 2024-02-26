- Artemi Panarin established his career high in goals with his 33rd tally of the season. He has 11 points (2G-9A) in his last six games and ranks tied for fifth in the NHL with 79 points on the season.
- Adam Fox notched an assist, giving him eight points (1G-7A) in his last six games and 10 points (1G-9A) in his last eight games. He also has points in 10 of his last 15 games (2G-15A). His 38 assists rank tied for seventh among league defensemen and his 47 points are seventh in among NHL blueliners.
- Adam Edstrom scored his second career NHL goal and was assisted by Matt Rempe, who has two points (1G-1A) in his first five NHL games.
Postgame Notes: Rangers at Blue Jackets
