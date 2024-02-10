Postgame Notes: Rangers at Blackhawks

WWWW - The Rangers won their fourth game in a row, their third winning streak of four or more games this season (6 GP - Oct. 21-Nov. 2, 4 GP - Nov. 7-18). New York has points in six of its last seven games (5-1-1) and its 33 wins rank second in the NHL behind Vancouver (34).
ROAD MOST TRAVELED - On the road, the Rangers improved to 3-0-1 over their last four contests and are 16-9-3 away from MSG. Tonight was the Blueshirts’ 28th road game of the season, tying Chicago for the most in the NHL.
OFFENSIVE DEFENSMEN - Four points came from Rangers defensemen tonight, increasing their total to season total 127, tied for the third most in the NHL.
- Artemi Panarin notched his 37th assist of the season for points in five of his last seven games (4G-3A) and eight of his last 11 games (5G-5A). Panarin’s 68 points rank tied for fourth in the NHL.
- Adam Fox recorded his 30th assist of the season and became the sixth player, second defenseman, in Rangers history to record 30 assists in each of his first five seasons with the franchise, joining Mark Messier (6), Phil Goyette (6), Artemi Panarin (5), Reijo Ruotsalainen (5) and Phil Esposito (5).
- Mika Zibanejad scored his eighth overtime goal with the Rangers, becoming the all-time leader in franchise history.
- Alexis Lafreniere tallied his third goal in his last four games. It marked his 60th career road point (29G-31A). Since his debut in 2020-21, only four Rangers players have collected more points as a visitor: Panarin, Zibanejad, Fox and Kreider.
- Jonny Brodzinski also scored his third goal in his last four games. His four goals match a career-high originally set in 2017-18 with Los Angeles.
- Chris Kreider scored his 24th goal of the season and notched an assist in overtime, giving him points in seven of his last 10 contests (4G-7A) and nine of his last 13 games (4G- 9A).
- Igor Shesterkin earned his 20th win of the season, becoming the sixth goaltender in the NHL to reach the mark this season.