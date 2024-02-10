Postgame Notes: Rangers at Blackhawks

WWWW - The Rangers won their fourth game in a row, their third winning streak of four or more games this season (6 GP - Oct. 21-Nov. 2, 4 GP - Nov. 7-18). New York has points in six of its last seven games (5-1-1) and its 33 wins rank second in the NHL behind Vancouver (34).

ROAD MOST TRAVELED - On the road, the Rangers improved to 3-0-1 over their last four contests and are 16-9-3 away from MSG. Tonight was the Blueshirts’ 28th road game of the season, tying Chicago for the most in the NHL.

OFFENSIVE DEFENSMEN - Four points came from Rangers defensemen tonight, increasing their total to season total 127, tied for the third most in the NHL.