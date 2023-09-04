The New York Rangers are proud to partner with local community rinks that are dedicated to growing the game. Together, we believe that hockey has the ability to improve lives and strengthen communities. The game of hockey is a powerful platform for participants to build character, foster positive values and develop important life skills.
NYR - JRR - Rink Partners
RINK
PHONE
ADDRESS
845-279-2229
63 Fields Ln, Brewster, NY 10509
203-794-1704 x110
1 Independence Way, Danbury, CT 06810
914-879-2171
348 Tuckahoe Rd, Yonkers, NY 10710
Ebersole Ice Rink
914-422-1390
110 Lake St, White Plains, NY 10604
908-237-1423
426 Case Blvd, Flemington, NJ 08822
973-655-8054
1 Hall Drive in Little Falls, NJ 07424
516-351-8562
130 E Merrick Rd, Freeport, NY 11520
845-567-0005
21 Lakeside Rd, Newburgh, NY 12550
516-705-7385
150 W Bay Dr, Long Beach, NY 11561
845-454-5800
14 Civic Center Plaza, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
Old Bridge
732-607-7971
1 Old Bridge Plaza, Old Bridge Township, NJ 08857
973-900-7068
15 Worlds Fair Dr, Somerset, NJ 08873
973-697-1600
2765 NJ-23, Stockholm, NJ 07460
203-856-8498
784 River Rd, Shelton, CT 06484
203-968-9000 x13
1063 Hope St, Stamford, CT 06907
718 -706-6667
13135 Avery Ave, Flushing, NY 11355