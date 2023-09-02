NYR - Community - Subscriber Ticket Donation Program - Full Details

If you have tickets to an event that you are unable to use, please consider donating them to the Garden of Dream Foundation. While providing underserved children the opportunity to enjoy a live experience, your contribution will also be tax deductible to the fullest extent of the law.

If you would like to contribute to this worthy program, please visit your Ticketmaster Account Manager or contact your Client Relationship Specialist to learn more: Rangers Account Manager – How to Donate Tickets

For tickets to be donated through this program, tickets must be donated and received at least 3 business days prior to the event/game day.

We also accept ticket donations at The Garden Box Office during normal business hours.

* Tickets must be delivered to us at least two business days prior to the specific game for which you are donating tickets. Please note: because the Foundation benefits children, single tickets cannot be accepted. Minimum donation of two tickets only.

The Garden of Dreams Foundation will send out an acknowledgement letter to every donor confirming receipt of the tickets. These mailings are conducted each quarter.

The Garden of Dreams Foundation is committed to helping children facing obstacles in the tri-state area, whether they are suffering from devastating illness, homelessness, abuse, hunger, extreme poverty or tragedy. Garden of Dreams will work closely with all areas of Madison Square Garden and Radio City Music Hall to build meaningful, unforgettable programs for children affiliated with local children's hospitals, "wish" organizations and community based organizations.

Should there be an occasion in the future when you are unable to make a game, we hope you will participate in the Garden's ticket donation program, and help New York's children experience the in-arena excitement of the Rangers. Should you wish to receive more information about the Garden of Dreams Foundation, please visit gardenofdreamsfoundation.org or email us at [email protected].

A copy of the Foundation's annual report may be obtained, upon request, from the Garden of Dreams Foundation, 2 Penn Plaza, 15th Floor, New York, N.Y., 10121, or from the Office of the Attorney General, Charities Bureau, 120 Broadway, New York N.Y., 10271.