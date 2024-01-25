Smith Excited to Continue Journey with Predators Following Two-Year Deal

Forward Inked Two-Year, $2 Million Contract with Nashville on Wednesday

NSH Smith
By Zach Gilchriest
@ZachGilchriest Beat Writer & Content Manager

Cole Smith couldn’t have timed it any better.

Hours before returning to his home state to kick off a three-game trip with his Nashville Predators teammates, the Brainerd, Minnesota, native put pen to paper on a deal that will keep him in the Music City with his first and only NHL club for the next two years.

While the 120-odd miles separating Smith’s hometown from his team’s first destination may postpone any immediate celebration with family and friends, there are surely plenty of people for Smith to mark the occasion with on the road and back in Nashville.

“Any time you can stay with an organization, when you have people that believe in you and you've proven yourself in that organization, it's important,” Smith said following a team practice on Wednesday. “And you’ve still got to prove yourself every day, but I love the people here, I love the organization, and especially the guys that are in the room. It was a no-brainer for me.”

Smith’s $2-million deal comes amidst a career season for the 28-year-old winger. 

In the first 46 games of his third full campaign with the Predators, Smith has registered both a career-high five goals and a five-game point streak (Dec. 12-21; 1g-4a). With 13 assists and 17 points thus far, he’s on track to knock down his best marks in those categories too.

Of course, Smith’s contributions extend beyond the scoring columns.

Leading his teammates in shorthanded ice time per game (2:19) and netting a goal and an assist on the penalty kill, Smith has been a key piece of the special teams unit this year.

Second among the Predators and tied for 12th in the NHL with 118 hits, the 6-foot-3, 195-pound forward has additionally excelled in making his opponents’ jobs exceptionally difficult any time he steps onto the ice.

“It’s a role that’s not easy,” teammate Luke Evangelista said. “He hits anything that moves, he's first on pucks, he forechecks and backchecks like a maniac out there. He plays a really important role on this team… He’s a great guy to be out there with.”

“He's a really big part of our team, and I think our team identity of being relentless and fast and on pucks,” Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “And I'm really happy for him, he deserves it.”

Indeed, he does.

Signed as an undrafted free agent nearly four years ago, Smith took the path far less traveled to the NHL, first through a four-year, 187-game career with the University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks that saw the forward tally 24 goals and 27 assists, then through a number of assignments with the AHL’s Chicago Wolves and Milwaukee Admirals, as well as the ECHL’s Florida Everblades.

Through it all, Smith’s tenacious work ethic and commitment to his sport remained unwavering. 124 career NHL games later, little has changed. 

“He's probably the hardest-working guy that I've really ever been around,” linemate and former Milwaukee Admirals teammate Tommy Novak said. “The dedication he puts into his body and his craft is pretty remarkable.”

The Predators, if Wednesday’s extension is any indication, would have to agree.

With the ink dry on his new contract, Smith is enjoying the moment while looking forward to the future.

“It's extremely rewarding,” he said. “I'm proud of the journey that it took to get here. This is just another milestone, and we’ve got to keep going from here.”

