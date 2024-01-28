Sissons Tallies Lone Predators Goal in 4-1 Loss to Oilers

Nashville Moves to 26-22-1, Concludes Three-Game Trip in Ottawa on Monday

EDM Capper
By Zach Gilchriest
@ZachGilchriest Beat Writer & Content Manager

Colton Sissons tallied Nashville’s only goal of the afternoon as the Predators fell to the Edmonton Oilers by a 4-1 decision at Rogers Place on Saturday.

Despite the final score, Nashville liked much of their 5-on-5 play, outshooting the home team 25-18 at even strength, and exited the ice feeling that the result wasn’t entirely representative of the effort.

“I thought we were in a good place,” Sissons said. “We were controlling a lot of the game, but obviously didn't find a way to get two points, which is unfortunate.”

“We were playing really well, and I think we created a ton of chances,” Predators forward Filip Forsberg said. “We’ve just got to bury our chances and I think that's been our biggest problem for the last couple of weeks… I think especially early on, it's a completely different game if we get them chasing us and instead they were in the lead. So the effort was great, I thought we all played really well. But it's about scoring goals.”

The result moves Nashville to 26-22-1 on the season and 13-10-1 on the road.

QUICK HITS

Power Play Trouble

The power play continued to be a sore spot for the Predators, who have not converted on the man-advantage in their last 13 opportunities, including three chances on Saturday.

“I think we created a little bit,” Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “I didn't like our first one, but I liked the next two. We hit some posts and had some looks that didn't go in. That's hockey, up to a certain point. I think we had a little stretch where we weren’t getting as many scoring chances as I’d like, so it was it was a good step in the right direction, but it needs to be way better. And it's kind of hurting us right now.”

“Maybe we're not supporting each other, we're kind of forcing things and not executing at a high enough rate,” Sissons said. “We're kind of just turning pucks over and when you’ve got to break out over and over again, it makes it tough on you. The penalty kill has got to be a lot better too. Special teams is just our Achilles heel right now, it seems.” 

13 For No. 10

Sissons’ third-period tally was his 13th goal of the season and the forward’s fourth point (1g-3a) in his last five outings.

Luke Evangelista picked up his 13th assist of the season and Cole Smith earned his 12th on the goal.

Close It Out

The Predators get a shot at redemption 48 hours from now when they close out their three-game trip on Monday against the Ottawa Senators and feel there’s only minor adjustments needed to finish with four out of six points.

“There’s definitely a lot to build on,” Forsberg said. “I thought our effort was great, but we need to just be a little sharper in those finishing moments, and we should be fine.”

UP NEXT

Puck drop at Canadian Tire Centre is at 6 p.m. CT, with the game set to broadcast on Bally Sports South, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio.

NOTES

  • Forsberg led the Predators with nine shots on goal.
  • Jeremy Lauzon led the Predators with six hits; the blueliner additionally leads all NHL skaters in hits with 197.
  • Kevin Lankinen made 17 saves in the loss and moved to 6-4-0 on the season.
  • Tyson Barrie and Philip Tomasino were scratched and did not skate in Saturday’s game.

