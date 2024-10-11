Predators Reassign Matt Murray to Milwaukee (AHL) 

Murray is 37-26-7 in 71 AHL Appearances

matt murray re-assigned
By Press Release
@PredsNHL Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (October 11, 2024) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has reassigned goaltender Matt Murray to Milwaukee (AHL).

Murray, 26 (2/2/98), owned a 14-15-2 record, 3.02 goals-against average, .896 save percentage and one shutout in 31 games for the AHL’s Texas Stars in 2023-24. The 6-foot-1, 196-pound native of St. Albert, Alta., also played in one NHL game for the Dallas Stars last season, recording a 23-save shutout on Jan. 8 at Minnesota. Undrafted, Murray is 2-2-0 with a 2.53 goals-against average in four career NHL starts with Dallas; he is 37-26-7 with a .907 save percentage and five shutouts in 71 career AHL contests with Texas.

Single-game tickets for all Predators 2024-25 home games at Bridgestone Arena, are now available at Ticketmaster.com. Become Smashville Loyal with Full, Half or Quarter Season Tickets to maximize your benefits and secure the best seats or take advantage of the newly released Preds Mix Plan that allows you to choose six-or-more games, score $10 of GNASH cash per seat and much more. For information about season-ticket plans, group tickets or premium suite rentals for the 2024-25 season, please call 615-770-7800, visit NashvillePredators.com or text PREDS to 833-453-2488 to begin receiving Preds ticket offers directly to your phone.

News Feed

POP 241: Opening Night Recap

Late Comeback Not Enough as Preds Fall to Stars in Season Opener

Opening Night: Stars vs. Preds

Preds Embracing Excitement, Expectations Ahead of Opening Night

Bridgestone Arena Adds Food Options, Premium Spaces and Fun Zone Ahead of Preds Season

Predators Recall Matt Murray From Milwaukee (AHL)

POP 240: Game Week in Smashville! Opening Night Preview

Nashville Predators and Delaware North Introduce New and Enhanced Food Offerings at Bridgestone Arena for the 2024–25 Season

Predators Set 2024–25 Opening Night Roster

Back in Smashville: Bratten Returns to Preds Beat

Nashville Predators Preseason Game at Tampa Bay Canceled Due to Hurricane Milton

Predators Drop Game Against the Hurricanes

PRESEASON GAME DAY: Hurricanes vs. Preds, Oct. 5

POP 239: Training Camp Episode 5! Filip Forsberg's Amazon Stardom

Predators Assign Nick Blankenburg to Milwaukee (AHL)

Prolific Predators Light Up Scoreboard in Preseason Win at Carolina

POP 238: Training Camp Episode 4! Preseason Party in Smashville

PRESEASON GAME DAY: Preds at Hurricanes, Oct. 2