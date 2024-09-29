Sept. 28: NHL Preseason Roundup

Matvei Michkov scored his second goal of the game with 1:08 remaining in overtime to give the Philadelphia Flyers a 3-2 win at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday.

Michkov took a long pass from Travis Konecny, skated down the left side, and beat goalie Joonas Korpisalo.

Rasmus Ristolainen also scored for Philadelphia (3-1-0), and Olle Lycksell had two assists. Ivan Fedotov made 25 saves.

Hampus Lindholm and Matthew Poitras scored for Boston (1-3-0). Korpisalo made 37 saves.

Lindholm gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 12:59 of the first period on a shot from left point that got through traffic.

Ristolainen scored from the right circle to tie it for the Flyers 16:25.

Poitras put the Bruins ahead 2-1 when he finished a 2-on-1 with Trent Frederic for a short-handed goal at 2:40 of the second period.

Lycksell made a diagonal pass from the left circle to Michkov on the right post for a power-play goal to tie it 2-2 at 4:14 of the second. -- Adam Kimelman, deputy managing editor