Sept. 28: NHL Preseason Roundup

Michkov scores 2 goals, OT winner for Flyers; Monahan leads Blue Jackets' comeback in preseason debut

Recap: Bruins @ Flyers 9.28.24

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Matvei Michkov scored his second goal of the game with 1:08 remaining in overtime to give the Philadelphia Flyers a 3-2 win at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday.

Michkov took a long pass from Travis Konecny, skated down the left side, and beat goalie Joonas Korpisalo.

Rasmus Ristolainen also scored for Philadelphia (3-1-0), and Olle Lycksell had two assists. Ivan Fedotov made 25 saves.

Hampus Lindholm and Matthew Poitras scored for Boston (1-3-0). Korpisalo made 37 saves.

Lindholm gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 12:59 of the first period on a shot from left point that got through traffic.

Ristolainen scored from the right circle to tie it for the Flyers 16:25.

Poitras put the Bruins ahead 2-1 when he finished a 2-on-1 with Trent Frederic for a short-handed goal at 2:40 of the second period.

Lycksell made a diagonal pass from the left circle to Michkov on the right post for a power-play goal to tie it 2-2 at 4:14 of the second. -- Adam Kimelman, deputy managing editor

Predators 6, Lightning 0: Jonathan Marchessault had a goal and two assists in his Nashville Predators debut, a win against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

The center signed a five-year, $27.5 million contract ($5.5 million average annual value) with Nashville on July 1.

Juuse Saros made 23 saves in his first game of the preseason, and Vinnie Hinostroza and Tommy Novak each had a goal and an assist for the Predators (1-2-0). Dante Fabbro had two assists.

Jonas Johansson made 29 saves for the Lightning (1-2-0).

Hinostroza gave Nashville a 1-0 lead at 10:24 of the first period, scoring in front with a tip of Fabbro’s shot from the left point. Tomasino made it 2-0 at 12:40.

Kieffer Bellows extended it to 3-0 at 10:07 of the second period, and Novak made it 4-0 at 15:15.

Marchessault pushed the lead to 5-0 at 15:44 when he scored from the top of the crease off Novak’s pass from the left circle.

Ozzy Wiesblatt scored a short-handed goal with eight seconds left in the period for the 6-0 final.

Blue Jackets 6, Sabres 3: Sean Monahan scored two goals and Kent Johnson had two assists for the Columbus Blue Jackets in a win against the Buffalo Sabres at Nationwide Arena in Columbus.

Monahan, signed to a five-year, $27.5 million contract ($5.5 million average annual value) on July 1, was making his preseason debut for Columbus.

After falling behind 2-0, the Blue Jackets (3-1-0) scored five straight goals, starting with James van Riemsdyk at 17:49 of the second period.

Monahan evened the game at 6:19 of the third period and gave Columbus a 3-2 lead at 9:28. Jake Christiansen scored just 22 seconds later, and Adam Fantilli made it 5-2 at 10:43.

Cole Sillinger scored an empty-net goal at 18:28 of the third period.

Elvis Merzlikins made 28 saves for the Blue Jackets.

Josh Dunne, Zach Metsa and Mason Jobst scored for Buffalo (4-1-0). Noah Ostlund had three assists.

Scott Ratzlaff made 20 saves and did not allow a goal through 30:52 before being relieved by Felix Sandstrom, who made 17 saves.

Dunne's power-play goal gave the Sabres a 1-0 lead at 14:45 of the first period, and Metsa made it 2-0 with a slap shot at 9:19.

Jobst's goal at 13:46 of the third period made it 5-3.

Blues 3, Blackhawks 2: Dylan Holloway scored his second goal of the game in overtime to give the St. Louis Blues the win against the Chicago Blackhawks at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

Holloway scored the winning goal at 3:11. The forward signed with the Blues as a restricted free agent on Aug. 20 after the Edmonton Oilers declined to match the offer sheet.

Jordan Binnington stopped 10 of 12 shots in 39:40 for St. Louis (1-3-0). Colten Ellis made 11 saves in relief.

Philipp Kurashev had a goal and an assist, and Taylor Hall had two assists for Chicago (0-3-0). Petr Mrazek made 31 saves.

Kurashev gave Chicago a 1-0 lead when he scored at 10:05 of the first period. Pat Maroon made it 2-0 Blackhawks with a power-play goal at 12:03.

Holloway made it 2-1 at 4:44 of the third period.

Nathan Walker tied it 2-2 at 11:04.

Maple Leafs 2, Canadiens 1: Patrik Laine left the game with an injury in the first period for the Montreal Canadiens in their loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs at Bell Centre in Montreal.

The forward was injured in a knee-on-knee collision with Toronto’s Cedric Pare at 3:49 of the first period and had to be helped off the ice and down the tunnel. Laine was traded to the Canadiens from the Columbus Blue Jackets on Aug. 19 along with a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft for defenseman Jordan Harris.

Canadiens defenseman prospect David Reinbacher left the game shortly after the opening face-off following a hit along the boards by Toronto's Marshall Rifai.

Nicholas Robertson scored twice, and Dennis Hildeby made 26 saves for Toronto.

Sam Montembeault stopped 11 of 12 shots in 30:10 for Montreal. Cayden Primeau made nine saves in relief.

Robertson scored a power-play goal at 9:17 of the first period to give Toronto a 1-0 lead.

Robertson made it 2-0 at 3:26 of the third period.

Kirby Dach scored to pull the Canadiens within 2-1 at 18:16.

Recap: Maple Leafs @ Canadiens 9.28.24

Panthers 5, Hurricanes 4 (OT): Jesper Boqvist scored for the Florida Panthers at 2:40 of overtime, giving them a 5-4 comeback victory against the Carolina Hurricanes at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

Boqvist, who signed with Florida as a free agent July 1, scored on a rebound in front after Hunter St. Martin’s sharp-angled shot from the left side was stopped by Carolina goalie Spencer Martin.

Patrick Giles and Wilmer Skoog each had a goal and an assist, and Niko Mikkola and Ryan McAllister each had two assists for the Panthers. Chris Driedger made 27 saves.

Juha Jaaska had a goal and an assist, and Martin made 24 saves for the Hurricanes.

Florida scored the final four goals of the game after Carolina took a 4-1 lead early in the second period.

Skoog cut it to 4-2 at 6:53 of the second, and Sandis Vilmanis brought the Panthers within 4-3 at 12:49.

Adam Boqvist, Jesper’s brother, tied it 4-4 at 17:44 with a one-timer from above the right face-off circle. He signed with the Panthers as a free agent July 9.

Jackson Blake gave the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead at 2:22 of the first period. He deked a defender, skated alone into the right circle and scored with a wrist shot.

Giles tied it 1-1 at 14:35, but Jaaska scored on a breakaway to put Carolina back in front 2-1 with three seconds left.

Jack Drury extended the lead to 3-1 at 4:01 of the second, and Gleb Trikozov pushed it to 4-1 24 seconds later.

Recap: Hurricanes @ Panthers 9.28.24

Kings 3, Ducks 2: Alex Laferriere scored twice for the Los Angeles Kings in their win against the Anaheim Ducks at Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.

Anze Kopitar had a goal and an assist, and Adrian Kempe had two assists for Los Angeles (2-0-1). David Rittich made 17 saves.

Lukas Dostal made 30 saves for Anaheim (1-1-1).

Laferriere scored on the power play to give the Kings a 1-0 lead at 6:07 of the first period.

Sam Colangelo tied it 1-1 for Anaheim with a power-play goal at 13:43.

Kopitar scored short-handed at 5:48 of the second period to give the Kings a 2-1 lead.

Laferriere made it 3-1 Kings 35 seconds into the third period.

Frank Vatrano pulled Anaheim within 3-2 with a goal at 15:14.

Recap: Ducks @ Kings 9.28.24

News Feed

Nashville Predators Preseason Game at Tampa Bay Postponed Due to Hurricane Helene 

Predators Players and Prospects Shine in Second Annual Gold Star Showcase 

Predators Assign Two Players to Respective Junior Teams; Reduce Roster to 56 Players

Predators Head to Clarksville Wednesday for Second Annual Gold Star Showcase Presented by Ticketmaster

Predators Assign Five Players to Respective Junior Teams; Reduce Roster to 58 Players

Predators Sign Hiroki Gojsic to Three-Year, Entry Level Contract

Stamkos Scores in Preseason Debut, Preds Drop Two in Florida

POP 235: Preds Training Camp Begins! And a Rookie Camp Recap

Ford Ice Centers Celebrate Milestone Anniversaries

Pete Weber Announces Steps to Ensure Longevity with the Predators

Predators Sign Philip Tomasino to One-Year, $825,000 Contract

Predators Conclude Rookie Showcase with 5-4 Win Over Hurricanes

Nashville Predators to Host PredsFest 2024-25 Season Release Party Presented By Ticketmaster on Sunday, Oct. 6

Sydney Harris & Sarah Buckner Paving the Way for Female Officials at Predators Rookie Showcase

Predators Prospects Grab 3-2 Overtime Win Against Lightning in Game 2 of Rookie Showcase

Predators Prospects Open 2024 Rookie Showcase Falling to Panthers, 5-2

Hard-Hitting Wiesblatt Looking to Make Impact in Upcoming 2024-25 Campaign

Arriving for Rookie Camp, Chrona Excited for New Opportunity with Predators