Oct. 2: NHL Preseason Roundup

Marchessault nets 2 goals in Predators' win; Vilmanis scores 13 seconds into OT for Panthers

car-nsh-preseason

© Katherine Gawlik/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Jonathan Marchessault scored twice for the Nashville Predators, who scored four first-period goals in their 6-4 win against the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina on Wednesday.

Gustav Nyquist and Juuso Parssinen also scored, and Roman Josi had two assists for the Predators (2-2-0). Scott Wedgewood allowed four goals on 15 shots.

Felix Unger Sorum had a goal and two assists, and Ryan Suzuki also scored for the Hurricanes (3-1-0). Yaniv Perets allowed six goals on 32 shots.

Brady Skjei had one shot on goal in 19:02 of ice time in his Nashville debut. The 30-year-old defenseman signed a seven-year, $49 million contract on July 1 after playing the previous five seasons with Carolina.

The Predators scored four goals in the first to take a 4-1 lead.

Parssinen put Nashville ahead 1-0 at 5:15, scoring on a spinning, sharp-angle shot near the right post.

Nyquist extended it to 2-0 at 6:24 on a one-timer from the slot off Filip Forsberg’s falling pass from the left circle.

Jeremy Lauzon pushed it to 3-0 at 10:07.

Unger Sorum’s goal 33 seconds later cut it to 3-1 after skating in below the left circle, but Dante Fabbro scored at 13:54 to make it 4-1.

Suzuki cut it to 4-2 at 14:08 of the second period.

Marchessault extended it to 5-2 at 15:14 on a wrist shot from the right circle off an assist from Steven Stamkos.

Marchessault’s second goal of the game made it 6-2 at 6:58 of the third period.

Brendan Lemieux cut it to 6-3 at 8:07, scoring from the slot.

Bradly Nadeau scored a power-play goal with 1:22 remaining for the 6-4 final.

Panthers 2, Lightning 1 (OT): Sandis Vilmanis scored 13 seconds into overtime, giving the Florida Panthers a 2-1 victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena in Tampa.

Vilmanis put a shot through Andrei Vasilevskiy’s legs from the right hash marks after Anton Lundell left the puck for him on a 2-on-2 rush. Lundell started the play by intercepting a Victor Hedman pass in the Florida zone.

Zac Dalpe scored, and Spencer Knight made 26 saves for the Panthers (4-3-0).

Nikita Kucherov scored, and Vasilevskiy made 21 saves for the Lightning (2-3-0) in his preseason debut.

Dalpe gave Florida a 1-0 lead at 3:30 of the second period with a power-play goal, scoring on a wrist shot through traffic.

Kucherov tied it 1-1 at 15:27 of the third period. He scored on a one-timer from the left circle after Brayden Point won a face-off to him.

Recap: Panthers at Lightning 10.2.24

