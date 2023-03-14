Preds Hold Off Red Wings for 2-1 Win

Juuse Saros made 28 saves in goal for the Predators, who are 5-1-1 in their last seven games. The Preds have now won three straight to improve to 34-24-7 on the season.

Outshot 29-16 by Detroit, the Preds won a game with 16 or fewer shots on goal for the ninth time in franchise history.

Led by two points (1g-1a) from Kiefer Sherwood, the Nashville Predators defeated the Detroit Red Wings 2-1 on Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena.

THE STORY

Kiefer Sherwood got the Preds on the board first after a scoreless first period, chipping in a feed from Philip Tomasino in front of the net to give Nashville a 1-0 lead at 10:58 of the second.

Video: DET@NSH: Sherwood buries a puck in front of the net

Tommy Novak doubled the lead at 2:22 of the third period, deflecting in a shot from Cal Foote to put the Preds up 2-0.

Video: DET@NSH: Novak scores in 3rd period

The Red Wings did not find the scoresheet until a 6-on-4 opportunity at 17:44 of the third, when the rebound from Alex Chiasson's backdoor tap-in deflected off his skate for the 2-1 final.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Saved By Saros

Saros' shutout bid was foiled with just 2:16 remaining in the game. The Red Wings pulled goaltender Ville Husso for the extra attacker, and Dante Fabbro was called for roughing to give Detroit the 6-on-4 advantage that ultimately led to their lone goal of the night.

Tommy Hockey Strikes Again

Novak's third-period tally was his second game-winning goal in as many games. Novak now has five points (4g-1a) in his last three games, including goals in all three. He scored Nashville's lone goal in regulation on Saturday vs. Los Angeles, as well as the first OT game-winner of his NHL career on Sunday vs. Anaheim. Novak has 28 points (13g-15a) in 33 games with Nashville since being recalled from Milwaukee (AHL) on Dec. 19.

Foote earned his first point as a member of the Predators with his assist on the goal.

One More For Sherwood

Sherwood's second-period tally was his third goal of the season and his second in as many games.

Tomasino, who also recorded two points (1g-1a) in Sunday's win over Anaheim, assisted on Sherwood's goal to give him nine points (3g-6a) in 14 games with the Predators since being recalled from Milwaukee (AHL) on Feb. 13.

No. 200 for Lauzy

Skating in his 200th career NHL game, Jeremy Lauzon recorded one hit and three blocks in 22:42 of ice time - the second-highest among Predators defensemen behind Roman Josi's 25:56.

THEY SAID IT

Saros on the win:

"Everybody had a great effort there, and it's not always about the puck. I'm really proud of how the guys played and we had a big win."

Sherwood on scoring his first goal at Bridgestone Arena:

"[Tomasino's pass] was pretty filthy… He honestly opened up that lane, so it was crazy… [It was] pretty special. The crowd gets electric so I just kind of blacked out a little bit, but it's pretty fun."

Head Coach John Hynes on the win:

"I'm so proud of the group… I just thought it was a really gutsy effort by the group in Anaheim and then a travel day Monday, and then coming home. I thought we were a little bit rusty with some of our puck play, which I think is attributed probably to just being a little bit tired, but I thought the competitive spirit and the will of the guys tonight was really good. And this was another one where I think it was a gut check game for them coming off a 12-day road trip. Really happy for the group, and it's nice to find ways to win in difficult situations."

Novak on Nashville's production throughout the lineup:

"It's a little bit different, obviously, from the trade deadline with a bunch of new players coming in, but I've played with all these guys before, so it's pretty nice for me. And they're all stepping in and playing really hard and doing a great job. Our defense and goaltender is playing outstanding, so just to be able to step in and play hard every night gives us a good chance."

Hynes on Novak's offensive ability:

"Tommy's feeling it, which is good, but I think he deserves the opportunity he's getting. He's been very consistent with his game. He's playing with a ton of speed. I think he's got a lot of swagger with the puck right now. He's feeling it on that side of it. But the other thing I like right now is he's playing the top two-line center role. He's playing important situations playing against other teams' top players. Something we talked about with those guys is that dependability and reliability are as important as of your ability; when you're dependable and reliable, your ability comes out more and I think that's really good to see with Tommy."

Video: Condensed Game: Red Wings @ Predators

UP NEXT

The Preds will be back at home on Thursday to host the Chicago Blackhawks. The puck drops at 7 p.m. CT, and the game will be broadcast exclusively on Hulu/ESPN+.