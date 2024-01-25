GAME DAY: Preds at Wild, Jan. 25

The Nashville Predators kick off their second three-game trip of the month on Thursday as they take on the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center.

In Minnesota, the Predators will face a Central Division rival desperate to claw their way back into a postseason position and are only five points shy of doing so.

“It’s going to be a playoff game,” Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “With the pace it's going to be at and that building being a hard building to play at, we have to be ready to go.”

With a four-point swing at stake against a division foe, the Predators can’t let their busy schedule as of late, or the promise of an upcoming two-week break, distract from the task at hand.

“It's tough, but it's what we signed up for,” Predators forward Cole Smith said. “It's just one game at a time, just trying to keep ourselves as healthy as possible, especially with the crazy busy schedule. It’s very important. But it’s what we do and we’ve only got a little bit of games left here until the break and each one is extremely important."

“We've had a little bit of a stretch here of being on the road and coming home and we just can't look for excuses or look for things, like we’re tired or anything like that,” Brunette said. “It's going to be a big hockey game, and they're a really good team. And this is a rivalry game. We're going to both be fighting for the same thing here.”

LAST TIME OUT

Jeremy Lauzon scored and Juuse Saros turned away 34 shots, but the Predators ultimately fell to the Florida Panthers by a 4-1 decision on Monday at Bridgestone Arena.

Lauzon’s goal was his fifth of the season and the second in his last six outings. The NHL’s hits leader (187) also led his club in hits on Monday with seven.

Saros, named the contest’s First Star, was just four saves shy of surpassing a season-high, 37-save performance recorded on Dec. 12 against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Colton Sissons recorded an assist in his third-straight game; the helper was the forward’s 12th of the season.

The result moved Nashville to 25-21-1 on the season and 13-12-0 at home.

THE GOOD GUYS

Filip Forsberg leads the Predators in points (49) and goals (22); he is additionally tied for 12th among all NHL skaters in goals and 13th in points.

Roman Josi leads his club and is tied for sixth among League defenseman in assists (31); his 40 points are additionally the sixth-most of any NHL blueliner.

Saros is 18-18-1 after 37 games, with a 2.94 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage. Kevin Lankinen is 6-3-0 after 13 games, with a 3.12 goals-against average and a .898 save percentage.

The Predators lead the NHL in hits (1,088) and hits per 60 minutes (23.02).

Nashville is fourth in the Central Division with 51 points.

THE OTHER GUYS

The Wild enter Thursday’s contest riding a three-game win streak.

The NHL's First Star of the Week, Kirill Kaprizov, leads his club in points (42), Joel Eriksson Ek leads in goals (20) and Mats Zuccarello leads in assists (28).

After suffering an upper-body injury on Friday, it remains unclear whether goaltender Marc-André Fleury will return to game action on Thursday versus Nashville.

Backup netminder Filip Gustavsson has earned wins in his last three appearances and is 13-11-2 on the season, with a 3.29 goals-against average and a .896 save percentage.

Minnesota is seventh in the Central Division with 47 points and a 12-9-3 record at Xcel Energy Center.

ALL-TIME MEETINGS

The Predators are 44-28-(5)-9 all-time against the Wild, including a 17-18-(3)-4 record on the road. This is the second of four matchups between Nashville and Minnesota in 2023-24; it is the first of two at Xcel Energy Center. Nashville is 0-1-0 against Minnesota this season, dropping a 6-1 decision at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 30.

The Predators are 2-2-1 in their last five games against the Wild; they are 6-3-1 in their last 10; and 3-2-0 in their last five on the road. Nashville went 2-1-0 against Minnesota last season, earning victories in both meetings at Bridgestone Arena.

The Predators have won 12 of their last 16 games vs. the Wild, a stretch that included a seven-game win streak from March 27, 2018-Oct. 24, 2019. Nashville allowed two-or-fewer goals in six of those seven wins.

NOTABLES VS. MINNESOTA

Josi has 33 points (14g-19a) in 41 career games against Minnesota. He recorded a nine-game point streak vs. the Wild from Oct. 3, 2019-Feb. 19, 2023 (8g-5a), a run that included two four-point efforts.

Forsberg scored his first career NHL goal on Oct. 8, 2013 vs. Minnesota. Forsberg’s 16 goals against the Wild are the third-most he’s scored against a single opponent in his NHL career. He posted a six-game point streak vs. Minnesota from Oct. 3, 2019-April 24, 2022 (5g-9a).

Ryan McDonagh was named Minnesota’s “Mr. Hockey” as the state’s best high school player in 2006-07.

Tommy Novak played four years for the University of Minnesota from 2015-19, winning back-to-back regular-season Big Ten titles in 2016 and 2017.

Brunette played six seasons for the Wild from 2001-04 and 2008-11, posting 321 points (119g-202a) in 489 games. He scored the OT winner in Game 7 of the 2003 Western Conference Quarterfinals against Colorado, helping Minnesota win its first-ever playoff series. He also previously served as an assistant coach (2014-16); special assistant to the GM (2016-17); assistant general manager (2017-18); and director of player personnel (2018-19) for Minnesota.

Assistant Coach Todd Richards served as head coach of the Wild for two seasons from 2009-11.

Wild Head Coach John Hynes served in the same role for the Predators for parts of four seasons from 2020-23, compiling a 134-96-18 record.

Minnesota forwards Frederick Gaudreau (2016-19) and Ryan Hartman (2018-19) were previous members of the Predators.

MILESTONE WATCH

Forsberg is one assist from 300 in his NHL career.

Tyson Barrie is one game from 800 in his NHL career.

Luke Schenn is four points from 200 in his NHL career.

WATCH & LISTEN

Coverage for Thursday’s game begins at 6:30 p.m. CT with the Predators LIVE! pregame show on Bally Sports South, hosted by Lyndsay Rowley. Play-by-play announcer Willy Daunic and analyst Chris Mason will have the call on the television side.

Pete Weber and Hal Gill will call the game on 102.5 The Game and the Predators Radio Network, with pregame, postgame and intermission coverage by Max Herz beginning one hour before puck drop. The game will also be broadcast in Spanish on El Jefe which airs on 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM and 810 AM. (El partido también se transmite en español por El Jefe en 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM y 810 AM.)