GAME DAY: Preds at Kraken, Nov. 2

The Nashville Predators (4-5-0) continue their five-game road trip with a matchup against the Seattle Kraken (3-5-2) on Thursday at Climate Pledge Arena.

Puck drop is at 9 p.m. CT, and the game will be broadcast on Bally Sports South, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio. Here's everything you need to know:

LINE ‘EM UP

Below are Nashville’s lines from Tuesday’s game at Vancouver:

Forsberg - O’Reilly - Nyquist

Sherwood - Novak - Evangelista

Trenin - Sissons - Foudy

Smith - Pärssinen - Fagemo

Josi - Fabbro

McDonagh - Carrier

Lauzon - Barrie

Lankinen

Saros

Scratches: Tomasino, McCarron, Del Gaizo

IR: Schenn, Glass

LAST TIME OUT

Nashville moved to 1-3-0 on the road in 2023-24 with a 5-2 loss to Vancouver on Tuesday. Ryan O’Reilly earned an assist on Dante Fabbro’s goal to earn a point in his 1,000th career NHL game. Kevin Lankinen made his first start of the season in goal, and Liam Foudy recorded an assist on Colton Sissons’ goal for his first point with the Predators.

ALL-TIME MEETINGS

The Predators are 3-4-0 all-time against the Kraken, including a 1-2-0 record on the road. This is the second of three matchups between Nashville and Seattle in 2023-24 and the first of two at Climate Pledge Arena.

The Predators hosted Seattle in their home opener on Oct. 12, earning a 3-0 shutout with Juuse Saros stopping all 23 shots he faced. Sissons, Gustav Nyquist and Juuso Pärssinen scored for Nashville.

NOTABLES VS. SEATTLE

Filip Forsberg owns a share of Nashville’s career lead in points against the Kraken with five (2g-3a) in five games.

Tyson Barrie had three points (1g-2a) in two games vs. Seattle last season.

Jeremy Lauzon was acquired from Seattle for a second-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft (Jani Nyman) on March 20, 2022. He had six points (1g-5a) in 53 games with the Kraken in 2021-22.

Seattle forward Eeli Tolvanen played 135 games for Nashville from 2018-22, tallying 51 points (25g-26a). He was selected by Nashville in the first round (30th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft. Tolvanen scored Nashville’s first-ever goal against Seattle on Oct. 14, 2021.

Seattle’s Head Equipment Manager, Jeff Camelio, spent 15 seasons as Nashville’s Assistant Equipment Manager; 2019-20 was Camelio’s final campaign with the Predators.

THE GOOD GUYS

FILthy Forsberg: Forsberg leads Nashville in points with eight (1g-7a). He has five points (1g-4a) in his last five outings.

Tommy Hockey: Tommy Novak recorded a three-game point streak from Oct. 21-28 (2g-2a).

Sizzlin’ Hot: Sissons leads the Predators in goals with five, and he has scored twice in his last three games; he had 12 goals in 82 games last season.

Look Out for Luke: Luke Evangelista has five points (1g-4a) in his last five games, including two multi-point efforts.

Captain Clutch: Roman Josi has points in five of his last season games (1g-5a). He scored his first goal of the season, the OT winner, on Saturday vs. Toronto.

Factor 1,000: O’Reilly played in his 1,000th career NHL game on Tuesday at Vancouver. He became the fifth player to play his 1,000th career NHL game in a Predators uniform, joining Mike Fisher (March 3, 2016 vs. New Jersey); Mike Ribeiro (Feb. 6, 2016 vs. San Jose); Jason Arnott (Dec. 20, 2008 vs. NY Islanders) and Cliff Ronning (March 9, 2002 at Florida).

On the Attack: Through nine games, the Predators are second in the NHL in expected goal percentage (5-on-5) at 57.8 percent per MoneyPuck.com. Nashville is also tied for third in high-danger shots for (22) and tied for sixth in expected goals for per 60 minutes (2.70). Forsberg is seventh among all NHL skaters in shot attempts with 73; Josi is 16th (66).

THE OTHER GUYS

The Kraken are returning home to host the Predators after going 2-1-1 on a four-game road trip. Most recently, Seattle earned a 4-3 overtime win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday.

Jaden Schwartz has a team-high eight points (4g-4a) for the Kraken, while Jared McCann leads the team with five goals. Vince Dunn has dished out seven assists, which is tied for third-most among all NHL defensemen.

WATCH & LISTEN

Coverage for Thursday’s game begins at 8:30 p.m. CT with the Predators LIVE! pregame show on Bally Sports South, hosted by Lyndsay Rowley. Play-by-play announcer Willy Daunic and analyst Chris Mason will have the call on the television side.

Max Herz and Hal Gill will call the game on 102.5 The Game and the Predators Radio Network, with pregame, postgame and intermission coverage by Chase McCabe and Pete Weber beginning one hour before puck drop. The game will also be broadcast in Spanish on El Jefe which airs on 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM and 810 AM.

(El partido también se transmite en español por El Jefe en 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM y 810 AM.)