GAME DAY: Preds at Golden Knights, Jan. 15

The Nashville Predators kick off a three-game road trip through the Western United States on Monday when they face the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena.

Monday will pit a surging Predators road group against one of the best home records in the National Hockey League - Nashville is tied for the third-most points on the road (19) since Nov. 24, while Vegas is tied for the second-most points at home this season (32).

Puck drop is at 5 p.m. CT with the game set to broadcast on Bally Sports South, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio. Here’s everything you need to know:

LAST TIME OUT

On Saturday, the Predators pulled out a last-minute, 3-1 regulation win over the New York Islanders at Bridgestone Arena.

The game went without a goal for 52 minutes until Jean-Gabriel Pageau cracked the scoring in favor of the Islanders.

Luke Evangelista found the equalizer just over three minutes later for his first career power-play goal and the fourth goal in his last seven games.

The Predators, it would seem, had little intention of going to overtime.

With 7.9 seconds remaining, a point shot from Alexandre Carrier snapped off an enemy stick and floated over Ilya Sorokin to earn the home team the lead and Carrier a spot in the Predators record books with the latest go-ahead goal in franchise history. Juuso Pärssinen cashed in on the empty net for the second time in as many games to seal the deal for the Predators.

The win was the second time this season the Predators have climbed out of a deficit in the final five minutes and won in regulation - the first time being Nov. 20 against the Colorado Avalanche. The Predators are the only team to have done so twice in 2023-24.

The result earned Nashville their second perfect back-to-back set of the season and saw the team improve to 24-18-1 on the season and 13-11-0 at Bridgestone Arena.

Juuse Saros made 24 saves against New York and improved to 17-15-1 on the season.

THE GOOD GUYS

Filip Forsberg leads the Predators in goals (22) and points (48), while Roman Josi leads the team in assists (28). Forsberg is tied for 10th in goals and 12th in points among all League skaters; Josi is tied for fifth in points (36) and goals (8) and is sixth in assists among League blueliners.

After 33 games, Saros has recorded a 3.02 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage; he is additionally tied for fourth among NHL goaltenders in wins (13) since Nov. 20. Kevin Lankinen is 6-3-0 after 13 games, with a 3.12 goals-against average and a .898 save percentage.

The Predators lead the NHL in hits (960) and hits per 60 minutes (22.19); defenseman Jeremy Lauzon leads the League in hits with 162.

Nashville is fourth in the Central Division with 49 points and an 11-7-1 record on the road.

THE OTHER GUYS

The Golden Knights have struggled with their share of injuries recently - they’re missing key players Jack Eichel, Adin Hill, Shea Theodore and William Karlsson, among others - and have dropped nine of their last 13.

Eichel, placed on injured reserve on Sunday, leads the Knights in goals (19) and points (44). Captain Mark Stone leads Vegas in assists (29) and is second in points behind Eichel (41).

With Hill also on IR, Logan Thompson is likely to receive the start against Nashville on Monday. Thompson is 13-9-3 after 26 games, with a 2.77 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage.

Despite their losing record as of late, the Golden Knights have amassed the second-most points at home this season (32), posting a daunting 15-5-2 record at T-Mobile Arena thus far.

The Knights are second in the Pacific Division with 53 points and a 24-14-5 record overall.

ALL-TIME MEETINGS

The Predators are 6-6-3 all-time against the Golden Knights, including a 3-3-1 record on the road. This is the first of three matchups between Nashville and Vegas in 2023-24; it is the first of two at T-Mobile Arena.

The Predators are 2-2-1 in their last five games against the Golden Knights; they are 3-5-2 in their last 10 and 2-2-1 in their last five on the road. The Predators went 1-1-1 against the Golden Knights last season, winning their most recent meeting, 3-2 in OT, on April 4, 2023 at Bridgestone Arena. Nashville also earned a point in a 5-4 overtime loss on New Year’s Eve that saw Forsberg record a hat trick.

Nashville has allowed one goal or fewer in three of its six victories over Vegas.

NOTABLES VS. VEGAS

Saros is 4-4-1 with a .923 save percentage and one shutout vs. Vegas in his career. Saros made a then career-high 47 saves in Nashville’s 2-1 victory at Vegas on Jan. 23, 2019. He also recorded a 43-save shutout against Vegas on Jan. 16, 2018, becoming the first Predators goaltender to record multiple 40-plus save shutouts in the same season.

Forsberg recorded his eighth career regular-season hat trick on Dec. 31, 2022 at Vegas. He is currently on a five-game point streak vs. Vegas (8g-1a), scoring at least two goals in three of those games.

Josi has nine points (9a) in 14 career games against Vegas.

scored his first career NHL goal on Nov. 11, 2018 vs. Vegas (Malcolm Subban).

Cody Glass was selected by Vegas in the first round (sixth overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft; he was the Golden Knights’ first-ever draft pick. He played in 66 games for Vegas from 2019-21, tallying 22 points (9g-13a). Glass was acquired by Nashville from Vegas for forward Nolan Patrick on July 17, 2021.

LINE ‘EM UP

Below are Nashville’s line combinations from Saturday’s game against New York:

Forsberg - O'Reilly - Nyquist

Trenin - Sissons - Gurianov

Smith - Novak - Evangelista

Pärssinen - McCarron - Tomasino

Josi - Fabbro

McDonagh - Schenn

Lauzon - Carrier

Saros

Lankinen

Scratches: Barrie (upper body, day-to-day), Glass, Sherwood

MILESTONE WATCH

Josi (166) is one goal from passing Shea Weber (166) for the most by a defenseman and the third-most among all skaters in Predators history.

Tyson Barrie is two games from 800 in his NHL career.

Forsberg is two assists from 300 in his NHL career.

Luke Schenn is five points from 200 in his NHL career.

WATCH & LISTEN

Coverage for Monday’s game begins at 4:30 p.m. CT with the Predators LIVE! pregame show on Bally Sports South, hosted by Lyndsay Rowley. Play-by-play announcer Willy Daunic and analyst Chris Mason will have the call on the television side.

Pete Weber and Hal Gill will call the game on 102.5 The Game and the Predators Radio Network, with pregame, postgame and intermission coverage by Max Herz beginning one hour before puck drop. The game will also be broadcast in Spanish on El Jefe which airs on 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM and 810 AM. (El partido también se transmite en español por El Jefe en 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM y 810 AM.)