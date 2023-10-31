GAME DAY: Preds at Canucks, Oct. 31

The Nashville Predators (4-4-0) kick off a five-game road trip with a matchup against the Vancouver Canucks (5-2-1) on Tuesday at Rogers Arena.

Puck drop is at 9 p.m. CT, and the game will be broadcast on Bally Sports South, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio. Here's everything you need to know:

LINE ‘EM UP

Below are Nashville’s lines from Saturday’s game vs. Toronto:

Forsberg - O’Reilly - Nyquist

Sherwood - Novak - Evangelista

Trenin - Sissons - Smith

Foudy - Pärssinen - Tomasino

Josi - Fabbro

McDonagh - Carrier

Lauzon - Barrie

Saros

Lankinen

Scratches: Fagemo, McCarron, Glass (inj.)*

IR: Schenn

*The Predators announced on Oct. 30 that the team had recalled defenseman Marc Del Gaizo from Milwaukee (AHL) and placed forward Cody Glass (lower body) on injured reserve retroactive to Oct. 19

LAST TIME OUT

Nashville played a game requiring overtime for the first time this season, earning a 3-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena. The Predators scored two power-play goals (both from Ryan O’Reilly) for the third time this season, and Juuse Saros made a season-high 33 saves.

Roman Josi scored the overtime winner for his first goal of the season, becoming the 12th defenseman in NHL history to score at least eight career OT goals; It was also his 30th career game-winning goal, the eighth-most by a defenseman with a single franchise in NHL history. Filip Forsberg (2a) posted his third multi-point game of the season and passed Shea Weber for the fourth-most assists in franchise history (278). Toronto native Luke Evangelista also recorded two assists.

ALL-TIME MEETINGS

The Predators are 35-40-(2)-7 all-time against the Canucks, including a 16-23-(1)-1 record on the road. This is the second of three matchups between Nashville and Vancouver in 2023-24; and the first and only at Rogers Arena.

The Predators are 3-1-1 in their last five games against the Canucks; they are 0-1-0 against Vancouver in 2023-24, dropping a 3-2 decision at Bridgestone Arena on Oct. 24. Colton Sissons and Kiefer Sherwood scored for the Predators, and Juuse Saros made 21 saves on 24 shots faced.

Nashville went 2-0-1 in three games against Vancouver last season, with all three contests requiring at least overtime. The Predators won the first two meetings in a shootout and earned a point in the third and final game between the two teams in a shootout loss.

NOTABLES VS. VANCOUVER

North Vancouver native Sissons has 10 points (6g-4a) in 21 career games against the Canucks.

Dante Fabbro hails from Coquitlam, B.C., and has two assists in 10 career games vs. Vancouver.

Tyson Barrie is a native of Victoria, B.C. He has 27 points (6g-21a), including two game-winning goals, in 42 career meetings with the Canucks.

Josi has points in six of his last 10 games (1g-5a) against Vancouver. He also has 15 points (1g-14a) in his last 19 games vs. the Canucks and posted a six-game point streak (7a) against Vancouver from Jan. 10, 2017-Dec. 13, 2018.

Evangelista scored his first two career NHL goals on March 6, 2023 at Vancouver. He became the second player (Jordan Gross) in Predators history to score his first two career NHL goals in the same game.

Alexandre Carrier skated in his first career NHL game on Jan. 17, 2017 at Vancouver.

THE GOOD GUYS

Mr. 1,000: O’Reilly is set to play in his 1,000th career NHL game on Tuesday at Vancouver. He will become the fifth player to play his 1,000th career NHL game in a Predators uniform, joining Mike Fisher (March 3, 2016 vs. New Jersey); Mike Ribeiro (Feb. 6, 2016 vs. San Jose); Jason Arnott (Dec. 20, 2008 vs. NY Islanders) and Cliff Ronning (March 9, 2002 at Florida).

The 32-year-old center, who made his NHL debut on Oct. 1, 2009, played his previous 999 career games with Colorado (427), St. Louis (327), Buffalo (224), Toronto (13) and Nashville (8).

He will become the second player from his 2009 NHL Draft class to skate in 1,000 career NHL games; Toronto’s John Tavares was the first.

Throughout his decorated 15-season NHL career, O’Reilly has won the Stanley Cup (2019), Conn Smythe (2019), Selke Trophy (2019), Lady Byng Trophy (2014) and is a three-time NHL All-Star. He has four points (3g-1a) and three power-play goals in his last five games with the Predators.

FILthy Forsberg: Forsberg is tied for sixth among all NHL skaters in shot attempts with 69. He currently leads Nashville in points with seven (1g-6a), and his six assists are tied for his most through the first eight games of a season in his NHL career (2014-15).

Tommy Hockey: Tommy Novak enters Tuesday’s game with four points (2g-2a) in his last three games. He scored twice in a win on Oct. 21 vs. San Jose.

Sizzlin’ Hot: With four goals in eight games so far this season, Sissons is already one-third of the way to his goal total of 12 from last season.

THE OTHER GUYS

The Canucks currently sit in second place in the Pacific Division with a 5-2-1 record. A 4-3 OT loss to the New York Rangers on Saturday snapped Vancouver’s three-game win streak, which included the win in Nashville on Oct. 24.

Elias Pettersson leads the Canucks with 13 points (2g-11a), and his 11 assists are also a team high. Brock Boeser has scored a team-leading six goals. Thatcher Demko ranks in the top-10 among all NHL goaltenders with a .936 save percentage.

WATCH & LISTEN

Coverage for Tuesday’s game begins at 8:30 p.m. CT with the Predators LIVE! pregame show on Bally Sports South, hosted by Lyndsay Rowley. Play-by-play announcer Willy Daunic and analyst Chris Mason will have the call on the television side.

Max Herz and Hal Gill will call the game on 102.5 The Game and the Predators Radio Network, with pregame, postgame and intermission coverage by Chase McCabe and Pete Weber beginning one hour before puck drop. The game will also be broadcast in Spanish on El Jefe which airs on 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM and 810 AM.

(El partido también se transmite en español por El Jefe en 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM y 810 AM.)