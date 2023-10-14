GAME DAY: Preds at Bruins, Oct. 14

After shutting out Seattle in their home opener on Thursday, the Nashville Predators (1-1-0) head north to face off against the Boston Bruins (1-0-0) Saturday at TD Garden.

Puck drop is at 6 p.m. CT, and the game will be broadcast on Bally Sports South, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio. Here's everything you need to know:

LINE ‘EM UP

Below are Nashville’s lines from Thursday’s game vs. Seattle:

Forsberg - O’Reilly - Pärssinen

Nyquist - Glass - Smith

Tomasino - Novak - Evangelista

Trenin - Sissons - Sherwood

Josi - Fabbro

McDonagh - Carrier

Lauzon - Barrie

Saros

Lankinen

Scratches: Fagemo, McCarron, Schenn*

*Luke Schenn did not play Thursday vs. Seattle due to a lower-body injury.

LAST TIME OUT

The Predators moved to 14-8-(1)-1 all-time in regular-season home openers with Thursday’s shutout win over Seattle. Nashville outshot Seattle 35-23, including by a 13-4 advantage in the second period. Juuse Saros became the second goalie in Nashville history to post a shutout in a home opener, with the last being Chris Mason on Oct. 4, 2007 vs. Colorado.

Colton Sissons opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal midway through the second period. Gustav Nyquist scored his first goal with the Predators to give him points (1g-1a) in his first two games, and Juuso Pärssinen added an empty-net goal giving him two tallies in two games.

Thursday’s win marked Barry Trotz’s first win as an NHL General Manager and Andrew Brunette’s first as Head Coach of the Predators.

ALL-TIME MEETINGS

The Predators are 15-16-(1)-3 all-time against the Bruins, including a 5-8-(1)-3 record on the road. This is the first of two matchups between Nashville and Boston in 2023-24 and the first and only at TD Garden.

Nashville went 1-1-0 in two games against Boston last season, recording a 2-1 win away from home on March 28 with a 35-save effort from Saros.

NOTABLES VS. BOSTON

Roman Josi has six goals and 11 points in 18 career games against Boston.

Dante Fabbro played three seasons of collegiate hockey for Boston University from 2016-19, appearing in 111 games while posting 80 points (22g-58a), the most among team defensemen in that span.

Jeremy Lauzon was drafted by Boston in the second round (52nd overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft. He played in 76 games for the Bruins from 2018-21.

THE GOOD GUYS

The Netminder: Saros recorded a 23-save shutout – the 21st of his NHL career – in Thursday’s home opener vs. Seattle. Saros further cemented himself as one of the NHL’s elite goaltenders in 2022-23, finishing with a 33-23-7 record, .919 save percentage, 2.69 goals-against average and two shutouts. Per MoneyPuck.com, Saros led the NHL in goals saved above expected at 46.7; it was the highest among all NHL goaltenders since the site began tracking the category in 2008-09.

The New Faces: Nashville’s offseason free-agent signings have made an early impact on their new team.

Nyquist’s goal on Thursday marked his second point in as many games after he recorded an assist in Tuesday’s season opener against Tampa Bay. Nyquist signed a two-year, $6.37 million contract with the Predators as a free agent on July 1 after totaling 27 points (11g-16a) in 51 games with Columbus and Minnesota last season.

Ryan O’Reilly recorded a goal and an assist in Tuesday’s season opener at Tampa Bay. O’Reilly signed a four-year, $18 million contract with the Predators as a free agent on July 1. The 32-year-old won the Stanley Cup and Conn Smythe Trophy with St. Louis in 2019 and has collected numerous other accolades during his 14-year NHL career, including the Selke Trophy (2019), Lady Byng (2014) and three nods to the NHL All-Star Game.

The Rising Stars: Several of Nashville’s young forwards have already picked up where they left off down the stretch last season.

Tommy Novak, 26, scored Nashville’s first power-play goal of the season on Tuesday in Tampa Bay. had 43 points (17g-26a) in 51 games with Nashville last season.

Pärssinen, 22, leads the Preds with two goals this season, scoring one in each of Nashville’s first two games. Pärssinen posted 25 points (6g-19a) in 45 games in 2022-23, his rookie season; despite missing 23 games with an upper-body injury from Feb. 26-April 8, he finished 12th among NHL rookies in assists (19) and tied for 16th in points.

THE OTHER GUYS

The Bruins opened their season with a 3-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks Wednesday at TD Garden. David Pastrnak scored twice for Boston in the win; Trent Frederic also scored, and 2022-23 Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark made 20 saves in goal.

WATCH & LISTEN

Coverage for Saturday’s game begins at 5:30 p.m. CT with the Predators LIVE! pregame show on Bally Sports South, hosted by Lyndsay Rowley. Play-by-play announcer Willy Daunic and analyst Chris Mason will have the call on the television side.

Max Herz and Hal Gill will call the game on 102.5 The Game and the Predators Radio Network, with pregame, postgame and intermission coverage by Chase McCabe beginning one hour before puck drop. The game will also be broadcast in Spanish on El Jefe which airs on 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM and 810 AM.

(El partido también se transmite en español por El Jefe en 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM y 810 AM.)