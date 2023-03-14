Game Day: Preds vs. Red Wings Preview

The puck drops at 7 p.m. CT, and the game will be broadcast on Bally Sports South, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio. Here's everything you need to know:

The Nashville Predators (33-24-7) return home from a six-game road trip to host the Detroit Red Wings (30-27-9) Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena.

Line 'Em Up

Below are Nashville's lines from Sunday at Anaheim:

Tomasino - Novak - Duchene

Jankowski - Glass - Sherwood

Trenin - Sissons - Smith

Afanasyev - McCarron - Asplund

Josi - Fabbro

McDonagh - Barrie

Lauzon - Foote

Saros

Last Time Out

Nashville improved to 17-13-4 on the road in 2022-23 with Sunday's OT win over Anaheim. The Predators closed out their three-game regular-season series against the Ducks with a 3-0-0 record, and Nashville is now 9-7 in overtime/shootouts this season (5-5 in OT; 4-2 in shootouts).

Tommy Novak scored his first career OT goal as part of a three-point night (2g-1a). Philip Tomasino had two points (1g-1a), including his third power-play goal of the season, and Kiefer Sherwood scored his second goal of 2022-23 and his first since the opening night of the season (Oct. 7 vs. San Jose in Prague).

Roman Josi had two assists to reach 600 career points. Colton Sissons added two assists for his fourth multi-point game of the season; he also went 10-for-13 in faceoffs. Jeremy Lauzon recorded a fighting major and a game-high six hits.

All-Time Meetings

The Predators are 44-52-(4)-10 all-time against the Red Wings, including a 25-24-(2)-3 record at Bridgestone Arena. This is the second and final matchup between Nashville and Detroit in 2022-23 and the first and only at home.

Nashville has won nine of its last 12 games against Detroit, including six in a row from Feb. 23, 2021-Jan. 22, 2022, the franchise's longest-ever win streak against the Red Wings.

Notables vs. Detroit

Josi (Nov. 26, 2011) and Filip Forsberg (April 14, 2013) made their NHL debuts against the Red Wings.

(April 14, 2013) made their NHL debuts against the Red Wings. Matt Duchene (Oct. 17, 2009 on Chris Osgood) and Ryan Johansen (Oct. 25, 2011 on Ty Conklin) scored their first career NHL goals against Detroit.

(Oct. 17, 2009 on Chris Osgood) and (Oct. 25, 2011 on Ty Conklin) scored their first career NHL goals against Detroit. Forsberg has posted 17 points (7g-10a) in 21 career meetings with Detroit.

Juuse Saros is 6-2-0 with a 1.68 goals-against average, .941 save percentage and one shutout in his career against the Red Wings.

is 6-2-0 with a 1.68 goals-against average, .941 save percentage and one shutout in his career against the Red Wings. Kevin Lankinen recorded his first career NHL shutout on Feb. 17, 2021 at Detroit.

recorded his first career NHL shutout on Feb. 17, 2021 at Detroit. Dante Fabbro recorded a career-high three points (1g-2a) on Dec. 7, 2021 at Detroit.

recorded a career-high three points (1g-2a) on Dec. 7, 2021 at Detroit. Egor Afanasyev played on Detroit Little Caesars' 16U squad in 2016-17.

played on Detroit Little Caesars' 16U squad in 2016-17. Prospect Chase McLane is a product of the Detroit Compuware, Little Caesars and Belle Tire youth hockey programs.

The Good Guys

Saros is 22-12-5 with a 2.62 goals-against average and .922 save percentage in his last 39 games dating back to Nov. 12. Most recently, he went 2-1-1 in four starts on the Predators' six-game road trip, posting a .919 save percentage.

Josi owns the Predators team lead in points with 56 (17g-39a). Recording two assists in his 823rd career NHL game on Sunday at Anaheim, he became the second-fastest active defenseman to reach the milestone behind San Jose's Erik Karlsson. He has 52 points (16g-36a) in his last 54 games following Sunday's game, and he has recorded at least one point in 22 of his last 31 contests. Since Oct. 27, Josi is tied for first among NHL blueliners in goals (17); tied for third in points (57); and tied for seventh in assists (40).

Novak has 27 points (12g-15a) in 33 games with Nashville since being recalled from Milwaukee (AHL) on Dec. 19. He recorded his third three-point game of the season on Sunday at Anaheim (2g-1a), including his first career overtime goal. In a 12-game span since Feb. 18, Novak has posted 16 points (8g-8a) - tied for the ninth-most among NHL skaters - including five multi-point efforts.

Duchene has 30 points (13g-17a) in his last 36 games, including two consecutive three-point efforts on Feb. 23 at San Jose (3a) and Feb. 26 at Arizona (1g-2a). He's recorded points in 10 of his last 19 games (8g-9a), tallying multiple points in five of those outings.

Luke Evangelista has four points (2g-2a) in his first six career NHL games. He scored his first two career NHL goals on March 6 at Vancouver.

The Other Guys

Detroit is coming off a 5-3 upset of the first-place Boston Bruins on Sunday. Captain Dylan Larkin, who had a goal and two assists in the win, has six points (3g-3a) in his last five games and leads the Red Wings in points (64), goals (25) and assists (39) this season.

The Red Wings are in seventh place in the Atlantic Division after going 3-7-0 in their last 10 games.

Watch & Listen

Coverage for Tuesday's game begins at 6:30 p.m. CT with the Predators LIVE! pregame show on Bally Sports South, hosted by Lyndsay Rowley alongside analyst Hal Gill. Play-by-play announcer Willy Daunic and analyst Chris Mason will have the call on the television side.

Pete Weber and Jay More will call the game on 102.5 The Game and the Predators Radio Network, with pregame, postgame and intermission coverage by Max Herz. The game will also be broadcast in Spanish on El Jefe which airs on 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM and 810 AM.