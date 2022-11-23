Game Day: Preds at Red Wings Preview

The puck drops at 6 p.m. CT, and the game will be broadcast on Bally Sports South and 102.5 The Game. Here's everything you need to know:

The Nashville Predators went 4-0-1 during their five-game homestand from Nov. 12-21, picking up wins over the NY Rangers, Minnesota, NY Islanders and Arizona and earning a point in an OT loss vs. Tampa Bay. On Wednesday, they hit the road to take on the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.

Line 'Em Up

Below are Nashville's lines from Monday's game vs. Arizona:

Forsberg - Pärssinen - Granlund

Niederreiter - Johansen - Duchene

Sanford - Sissons - Jeannot

Smith - Glass - McCarron

McDonagh - Josi

Ekholm - Carrier

Lauzon - Fabbro

Saros

The Good Guys

Roman Josi has 15 points (4g-11a) in his last 12 games after tallying two points (1g-1a) on Monday vs. Arizona.

has 15 points (4g-11a) in his last 12 games after tallying two points (1g-1a) on Monday vs. Arizona. After recording his 12th assist of the season on Monday vs. Arizona, Filip Forsberg leads Nashville in points with 19 (7g-12a) and has four multi-point outings in his last 12 games.

leads Nashville in points with 19 (7g-12a) and has four multi-point outings in his last 12 games. John Hynes won his 100th game as Predators head coach on Thursday vs. the New York Islanders. It was also his 250th career NHL win, moving him into a tie with Don Cherry and Milt Schmidt for 64th on the NHL's all-time list.

Juuso Parssinen , who made his NHL debut on Nov. 12 vs. the Rangers, has five points (3g-2a) in his first five NHL games.

, who made his NHL debut on Nov. 12 vs. the Rangers, has five points (3g-2a) in his first five NHL games. Nino Niederreiter has nine goals and 11 points in his first 19 games with the Predators to begin 2022-23.

has nine goals and 11 points in his first 19 games with the Predators to begin 2022-23. Mikael Granlund has opened 2022-23 with 13 assists and 15 points in his first 19 games. He has eight points (1g-7a) in his last 10 games.

has opened 2022-23 with 13 assists and 15 points in his first 19 games. He has eight points (1g-7a) in his last 10 games. Among NHL players who have taken at least 300 faceoffs, Ryan Johansen is second at 63.5 percent. Johansen has won at least 50 percent of his faceoffs in a franchise-record 23 consecutive games.

is second at 63.5 percent. Johansen has won at least 50 percent of his faceoffs in a franchise-record 23 consecutive games. Colton Sissons is first in the NHL in shorthanded faceoffs won (40).

The Other Guys

The Red Wings (9-5-4) return from a four-game road trip that ended with a 6-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Detroit has scored 13 goals in its last two games after defeating the San Jose Sharks 7-4 on Thursday.

Dylan Larkin leads Detroit with 22 points through 18 games. Dominik Kubalik has scored a team-high nine goals.

All-Time Meetings

The Predators are 44-51-(4)-10 all-time against the Red Wings, including a 19-27-(2)-7 record on the road. This is the first of two matchups between Nashville and Detroit in 2022-23 and the first and only at Little Caesars Arena.

Nashville went 2-0-0 vs. Detroit last season, outscoring the Red Wings by a combined 9-3. The Predators are 5-0-0 in their last five games against the Red Wings, and 4-1-0 in their last five on the road.

Notables vs. Detroit

Josi (Nov. 26, 2011) and Forsberg (April 14, 2013) made their NHL debuts against the Red Wings.

Forsberg has posted 17 points (7g-10a) in 20 career meetings with Detroit.

Juuse Saros is 6-2-0 in his career against the Red Wings with a 1.68 goals-against average, .941 save percentage and one shutout.

is 6-2-0 in his career against the Red Wings with a 1.68 goals-against average, .941 save percentage and one shutout. Eeli Tolvanen posted a four-game point streak against the Red Wings (2g-2a) from Feb. 23-March 25, 2021.

posted a four-game point streak against the Red Wings (2g-2a) from Feb. 23-March 25, 2021. Dante Fabbro recorded a career-high three points (1g-2a) on Dec. 7, 2021 at Detroit.

recorded a career-high three points (1g-2a) on Dec. 7, 2021 at Detroit. Kevin Lankinen made a career-high 44 saves on Feb. 28, 2021 vs. Detroit.

made a career-high 44 saves on Feb. 28, 2021 vs. Detroit. Matt Duchene scored his first career NHL goal against Chris Osgood on Oct. 17, 2009 at Detroit.

scored his first career NHL goal against Chris Osgood on Oct. 17, 2009 at Detroit. Johansen scored his first career NHL goal against Detroit's Ty Conklin on Oct. 25, 2011.

Predators prospects Egor Afanasyev (Little Caesars) and Chase McLane (Compuware, Little Caesars and Belle Tire) played youth hockey in the Detroit area.

Last Time Out

Nashville improved to 6-3-2 at home in 2022-23 with Monday's shootout win over Arizona. It was David Poile's 1,500th career regular-season win as an NHL general manager, the most in League history. The Predators are now 2-2 in overtime/shootouts this season (0-1 in OT; 2-1 in shootout), and they closed out their five-game homestand with a 4-0-1 record.

Cody Glass scored the game-deciding goal in the shootout on his first career attempt. The shootout went seven rounds, tied for the fifth-longest in Predators history. Josi (1g-1a) and Granlund (1g-1a) led the Predators with two points each.

Watch & Listen

Coverage for Wednesday's game begins at 5:30 p.m. CT with the Predators LIVE! Pregame show on Bally Sports South, hosted by Lyndsay Rowley. Play-by-play announcer Willy Daunic and analyst Chris Mason will have the call on the television side.

Max Herz and Hal Gill will call the game on 102.5 The Game and the Predators Radio Network, with pregame, postgame and intermission coverage from Pete Weber. The game will also be broadcast in Spanish on El Jefe which airs on 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM and 810 AM.