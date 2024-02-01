Forsberg, Tomasino Tally as Predators Fall to Kings, 4-2

Filip Forsberg and Philip Tomasino brought the home team within one twice in the final frame, but the Nashville Predators ultimately fell to the Los Angeles Kings, 4-2, at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday.

Despite the final score, Nashville liked much about their effort on Wednesday, and concluded their pre-All-Star break slate feeling optimistic about where their game is at.

“I think we're growing still and I think our game is getting better,” Predators Captain Roman Josi said. “We know there were going to be some growing pains this year, but I feel like we're a hard-working group. It feels like every night we go out there and we work, and it's not always perfect, we make mistakes and sometimes it doesn't go our way. But I feel like we're working and I think we’re just going to get better and better. Our next 30 or so games are going to be almost playoff games for the rest of the year. So we’ve got to get some rest and come back strong.”

“I really like the consistency we played with and we don't always get the results, but there's very few nights I leave the building thinking that we didn't have the effort or we didn't do the things we're talking about,” Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “To me it's a good feeling and we should feel good. We're knocking on the door. Sure, it would have been nice to get a win tonight. It would have put us in a great position, but there's lots of hockey left.”

The result sees Nashville drop their third-straight game and move to 26-23-2 on the season as they head into the break.

QUICK HITS

Outshooting the Other Guys

Outshooting the Kings 40-24, Wednesday became the sixth of Nashville’s last nine losses to see the Predators outshoot their opponent.

“I think it’s just having the confidence to finish,” Brunette said. “Maybe we’ve got a lot of guys squeezing sticks, but I think we put ourselves in opportunities to win a hockey game. I think we created more than our fair share, and they didn't go in. And you’ve got to just keep plugging. You keep knocking on that door before you're busting that door before it opens. And we're really kicking the crap out of it, it just doesn't open.”

“I think we probably need to work on our finishing a little bit,” Josi said. “The good thing I think about tonight is I feel like we created chances, and sometimes you're going to hit the post or the crossbar. That's going to happen, but it happened a little too many times tonight. So we’ve got to make sure wherever it is, in practice or wherever, we’ve got to make sure we score some goals and make sure we finish.”

Problems with the Power Play

With four missed opportunities on Wednesday, the Predators have now gone without a goal in their last 20 power play chances.

“I thought our first one or two [tonight] weren't great,” Josi said. “But I thought in the third we actually moved pretty well, and I felt like we had some good looks. Fil hit the post and Sissons had a great look in the middle. I think we had some better movement, moved a bit quicker and got some good looks out of it.”

“We missed some opportunities, but it gave us momentum, and that's all you can ask for at different times, especially right now,” Brunette said. “It needs to get better, but at least it gave us momentum and those opportunities got us a goal later at the end of the power play… There's lots of good, it's a little bit of rhetoric here. Feels like a lot of games that we've left feeling pretty good about ourselves, and we really got nothing out of it.”

Two-Straight for Tommer

Tomasino’s late third-period goal was his second in as many games and his seventh of the season.

“This was maybe a stepping stone here for some of our young guys tonight,” Brunette said.

I thought Tomasino was really good. Can we bottle that up? That's kind of been the issue. We’ve had some good games out of [the young players] and they just haven't bottled it up. So, I'm excited for them. They should be excited coming back. They should feel good about their game, and we're going to need them down the stretch.”

Scoresberg

Forsberg’s third-period tally was his 24th of the season and the forward’s second in his last four outings.