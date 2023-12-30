Forsberg, Nyquist Tally Twice in Predators 5-4 OT Loss to Red Wings

Filip Forsberg and Gustav Nyquist each tallied twice, but the Nashville Predators ultimately fell by a 5-4 overtime decision to the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Friday.

The result handed Nashville their first overtime loss of the 2023-24 season and their third loss in as many games.

“That’s a positive, not going out empty-handed, but this was a very winnable game for us,” Nyquist said. “We were a little too loose in the first, but then I think we turned it on and just couldn’t find a way to close that one out in the third.”

“I liked the effort and we played well enough to win, but we just do some funny things at different times,” Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “And again, it’s a little bit of a theme, [we had] too many passengers tonight. They’re a team that doesn't need that many opportunities to score, and we gave them some free offense, especially early in the first period.”

QUICK HITS

Gus & Fil Double Dip

While Nashville would have liked to exit Little Caesars Arena with the win on Friday, the Predators top line combined for six points (4g-2a) and helped their team salvage a point.

Forsberg netted his 17th and 18th goals of the season, while Nyquist tallied his seventh and eighth - including his first shorthanded goal of the season and the eighth of his career - to extend his point streak to four games.

“We're getting on the forecheck, and I think that was key,” Forsberg said. “They were turning pucks over for us and we could get back and create offense from that. And almost all the goals, minus the one that got scored on the penalty kill, came from the forecheck and getting pucks to the net.”

Super Juice

Regardless of the result, Juuse Saros may have himself a contender for save of the year.

Diving across the crease and snagging a sure-goal from Patrick Kane out of the air, Saros kept the score locked at one apiece and his team in the fight at a crucial moment of the first period.