Forsberg, Nyquist Tally Twice in Predators 5-4 OT Loss to Red Wings

Nashville Moves to 19-16-1, Heads to Washington to Conclude Back-to-Back Set on Saturday

DET Capper
By Zach Gilchriest
@ZachGilchriest Beat Writer & Content Manager

Filip Forsberg and Gustav Nyquist each tallied twice, but the Nashville Predators ultimately fell by a 5-4 overtime decision to the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Friday.

The result handed Nashville their first overtime loss of the 2023-24 season and their third loss in as many games.

“That’s a positive, not going out empty-handed, but this was a very winnable game for us,” Nyquist said. “We were a little too loose in the first, but then I think we turned it on and just couldn’t find a way to close that one out in the third.”

“I liked the effort and we played well enough to win, but we just do some funny things at different times,” Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “And again, it’s a little bit of a theme, [we had] too many passengers tonight. They’re a team that doesn't need that many opportunities to score, and we gave them some free offense, especially early in the first period.”

QUICK HITS

Gus & Fil Double Dip

While Nashville would have liked to exit Little Caesars Arena with the win on Friday, the Predators top line combined for six points (4g-2a) and helped their team salvage a point.

Forsberg netted his 17th and 18th goals of the season, while Nyquist tallied his seventh and eighth - including his first shorthanded goal of the season and the eighth of his career - to extend his point streak to four games.

“We're getting on the forecheck, and I think that was key,” Forsberg said. “They were turning pucks over for us and we could get back and create offense from that. And almost all the goals, minus the one that got scored on the penalty kill, came from the forecheck and getting pucks to the net.”

Super Juice

Regardless of the result, Juuse Saros may have himself a contender for save of the year.

Diving across the crease and snagging a sure-goal from Patrick Kane out of the air, Saros kept the score locked at one apiece and his team in the fight at a crucial moment of the first period.

“It was massive,” Forsberg said. “Obviously, Juuse was awesome and that’s the kind of stuff you see on the daily from him, but it’s cool to see it in a game.”

Try, Try Again

The Predators will get a quick shot at redemption in less than 24 hours as they close out the calendar year and their fourth back-to-back of the month in Washington, D.C. against the Capitals.

“We have to [move on],” Nyquist said. “We should be a very hungry group coming into Washington here. We’ll get on the plane, get some sleep and get ready for battle.”

UP NEXT

Puck drop at Capital One Arena is set for 6 p.m. CT, with the game scheduled to broadcast on Bally Sports South, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio.

NOTES

  • Roman Josi’s fighting major with Alex DeBrincat was the third of his career; Josi previously recorded one against Brad Marchand (Dec. 7, 2015) and Mark Stone (Oct. 15, 2019).
  • Tyson Barrie (upper body, day-to-day), Kevin Lankinen (illness, day-to-day) and Kiefer Sherwood were scratched and did not skate in Friday’s game.

