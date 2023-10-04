News Feed

Local Designer Weaves Vibrant Latin American Flowers Into Hispanic Heritage Night Jerseys

Marc Del Gaizo is Making a Statement at Preds Training Camp

Preds Official Podcast: The POP is Back!

Predators Claim Samuel Fagemo On Waivers From Los Angeles

Juuso Pärssinen at Preds Training Camp: 'It's Demanding, But It's Fun'

Predators Reduce Roster to 26 Players

Preseason Game Day: Preds at Lightning

Preds Bring NHL Hockey to Clarksville in Sold-Out Gold Star Showcase

Predators Assign Tanner Molendyk to Saskatoon

Nearly $20 Million in Upgrades, Renovations Await Preds fans at Bridgestone Arena in 2023-24

'Without Regions There's No Team': Preds Look to the Future with Historic Partner

Preds fall to Lightning 2-1 in OT

Preseason Game Day: Preds vs. Lightning

Preds Continue Strong Support Of Military Families At Gold Star Showcase

Nashville Predators and Hospitality Partner Delaware North Introduce New Menu Items at Bridgestone Arena for 2023-24 Season

Gold Medalist, Golfer, Girl Dad: Get to Know Gustav Nyquist

Predators Assign Seven to Respective Junior Teams, Reduce Roster to 54 Players

Predators Drop Preseason Doubleheader vs. Florida

Featured Charities: TN Alliance For Kids

Learn More: TN Alliance For Kids

Featured Charity Night: Tuesday, April 2

Drive Items: Hygiene and toiletry supplies

Mission Statement: Tennessee Alliance For Kids (TAK) engages the community to meet the emergent needs of children in foster care, those at risk of entering care, and youth aging out.

Counties Served: TAK serves the Department of Children's Services (DCS) offices in Davidson County, the Mid-Cumberland Region in Middle Tennessee, Tennessee Baptist Children's Homes, and CASA Nashville. We also serve areas in the South Central Region.

About: At Tennessee Alliance for Kids, we bridge the gap between people who want to support the foster care system and the vulnerable children who need help. Once a social worker identifies a critical need, our team coordinates to meet that request. Thanks to your support, we’re able to directly ease the burden of children, families, and social workers in the system by providing essential items.

Did you Know?

TAK serves:

  • Children entering foster care and those in care
  • Children in kinship placements with relatives
  • Families working towards reunification
  • Family preservation to keep families together when viable
  • Youth ages 18-21 in Extension of Foster Care

How will funds be used?

Once a social worker identifies a need for a child, our team coordinates to meet those needs through items we call FosterLove. FosterLove items include but are not limited to: beds, bunk beds, mattresses, cribs, car seats, hygiene supplies, food, clothing, and activities for safe rooms or cottages. TAK's number one item request is for beds. Funding allows TAK's team to purchase beds, a mattress, and bedding sets and send them directly to a family for that child in need. This support often plays a crucial role in family reunification, enabling siblings to stay together, foster care placements, and family preservation.

Follow TN Alliance for Kids

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tennesseeallianceforkids/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TNAllianceForKids

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tennessee-alliance/