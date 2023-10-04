Featured Charities: TN Alliance For Kids

Featured Charity Night: Tuesday, April 2

Drive Items: Hygiene and toiletry supplies

Mission Statement: Tennessee Alliance For Kids (TAK) engages the community to meet the emergent needs of children in foster care, those at risk of entering care, and youth aging out.

Counties Served: TAK serves the Department of Children's Services (DCS) offices in Davidson County, the Mid-Cumberland Region in Middle Tennessee, Tennessee Baptist Children's Homes, and CASA Nashville. We also serve areas in the South Central Region.

About: At Tennessee Alliance for Kids, we bridge the gap between people who want to support the foster care system and the vulnerable children who need help. Once a social worker identifies a critical need, our team coordinates to meet that request. Thanks to your support, we’re able to directly ease the burden of children, families, and social workers in the system by providing essential items.

Did you Know?

TAK serves:

Children entering foster care and those in care

Children in kinship placements with relatives

Families working towards reunification

Family preservation to keep families together when viable

Youth ages 18-21 in Extension of Foster Care

How will funds be used?

Once a social worker identifies a need for a child, our team coordinates to meet those needs through items we call FosterLove. FosterLove items include but are not limited to: beds, bunk beds, mattresses, cribs, car seats, hygiene supplies, food, clothing, and activities for safe rooms or cottages. TAK's number one item request is for beds. Funding allows TAK's team to purchase beds, a mattress, and bedding sets and send them directly to a family for that child in need. This support often plays a crucial role in family reunification, enabling siblings to stay together, foster care placements, and family preservation.

Follow TN Alliance for Kids

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tennesseeallianceforkids/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TNAllianceForKids

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tennessee-alliance/