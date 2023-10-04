Featured Charities: Nashville Freedom Schools

Featured Charity Night: Saturday, Jan. 13

Drive Items: Culturally diverse book drives, levels K-8

Mission Statement: Nashville Freedom School Partnership uses literacy to instill cultural pride, self-assurance, and active citizenship with a primary focus on children and youth of color.

Counties Served: Davidson County

About: Nashville Freedom School Partnership supports all Nashville children towards activating their potential so future generations can thrive in community together. Nashville Freedom Schools use literacy to instill cultural pride, self-assurance, and active citizenship with a primary focus on children and youth of color. Our six-week summer program empowers scholars to maintain and build upon the literacy skills they develop during the school year through exposure to Integrated Reading Curriculum© created by our partners at The Children's Defense Fund. Books in the Integrated Reading Curriculum© boost scholars’ motivation to read, foster positive feelings about learning, increase social-emotional learning and academic achievement. Lessons in the books of the curriculum consist of project-based learning activities and are supplemented with activities that include opportunities for cultural enrichment, civic engagement, conflict resolution, and social action skill development.

Did you Know?

Did you know only 34.7% of Tennessee’s third graders are reading proficiently?

Did you know that a child’s reading level at 3rd grade can predict factors of their life including income potential, health and

Did you know that reading to a child for 20 minutes a day exposes them to 1.8 million words in one school year?

How will funds be used?

The funds raised will go directly to programming costs for Nashville Freedom Schools Summer 2024 session including books, curriculum, enrichment activities and family engagements.

