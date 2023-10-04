News Feed

Local Designer Weaves Vibrant Latin American Flowers Into Hispanic Heritage Night Jerseys

Marc Del Gaizo is Making a Statement at Preds Training Camp

Preds Official Podcast: The POP is Back!

Predators Claim Samuel Fagemo On Waivers From Los Angeles

Juuso Pärssinen at Preds Training Camp: 'It's Demanding, But It's Fun'

Predators Reduce Roster to 26 Players

Preseason Game Day: Preds at Lightning

Preds Bring NHL Hockey to Clarksville in Sold-Out Gold Star Showcase

Predators Assign Tanner Molendyk to Saskatoon

Nearly $20 Million in Upgrades, Renovations Await Preds fans at Bridgestone Arena in 2023-24

'Without Regions There's No Team': Preds Look to the Future with Historic Partner

Preds fall to Lightning 2-1 in OT

Preseason Game Day: Preds vs. Lightning

Preds Continue Strong Support Of Military Families At Gold Star Showcase

Nashville Predators and Hospitality Partner Delaware North Introduce New Menu Items at Bridgestone Arena for 2023-24 Season

Gold Medalist, Golfer, Girl Dad: Get to Know Gustav Nyquist

Predators Assign Seven to Respective Junior Teams, Reduce Roster to 54 Players

Predators Drop Preseason Doubleheader vs. Florida

Featured Charities: Nashville Freedom Schools

Learn More: Nashville Freedom Schools

Featured Charity Night: Saturday, Jan. 13

Drive Items: Culturally diverse book drives, levels K-8

Mission Statement: Nashville Freedom School Partnership uses literacy to instill cultural pride, self-assurance, and active citizenship with a primary focus on children and youth of color.

Counties Served: Davidson County

About: Nashville Freedom School Partnership supports all Nashville children towards activating their potential so future generations can thrive in community together. Nashville Freedom Schools use literacy to instill cultural pride, self-assurance, and active citizenship with a primary focus on children and youth of color. Our six-week summer program empowers scholars to maintain and build upon the literacy skills they develop during the school year through exposure to Integrated Reading Curriculum© created by our partners at The Children's Defense Fund. Books in the Integrated Reading Curriculum© boost scholars’ motivation to read, foster positive feelings about learning, increase social-emotional learning and academic achievement. Lessons in the books of the curriculum consist of project-based learning activities and are supplemented with activities that include opportunities for cultural enrichment, civic engagement, conflict resolution, and social action skill development.

Did you Know?

  • Did you know only 34.7% of Tennessee’s third graders are reading proficiently?
  • Did you know that a child’s reading level at 3rd grade can predict factors of their life including income potential, health and
  • Did you know that reading to a child for 20 minutes a day exposes them to 1.8 million words in one school year?

How will funds be used?

The funds raised will go directly to programming costs for Nashville Freedom Schools Summer 2024 session including books, curriculum, enrichment activities and family engagements.

Follow Nashville Freedom Schools

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nashvillefreedomschools/?hl=en

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nashvillefreedomschools/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/NashFreeSchools