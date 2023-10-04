News Feed

Local Designer Weaves Vibrant Latin American Flowers Into Hispanic Heritage Night Jerseys

Marc Del Gaizo is Making a Statement at Preds Training Camp

Preds Official Podcast: The POP is Back!

Predators Claim Samuel Fagemo On Waivers From Los Angeles

Juuso Pärssinen at Preds Training Camp: 'It's Demanding, But It's Fun'

Predators Reduce Roster to 26 Players

Preseason Game Day: Preds at Lightning

Preds Bring NHL Hockey to Clarksville in Sold-Out Gold Star Showcase

Predators Assign Tanner Molendyk to Saskatoon

Nearly $20 Million in Upgrades, Renovations Await Preds fans at Bridgestone Arena in 2023-24

'Without Regions There's No Team': Preds Look to the Future with Historic Partner

Preds fall to Lightning 2-1 in OT

Preseason Game Day: Preds vs. Lightning

Preds Continue Strong Support Of Military Families At Gold Star Showcase

Nashville Predators and Hospitality Partner Delaware North Introduce New Menu Items at Bridgestone Arena for 2023-24 Season

Gold Medalist, Golfer, Girl Dad: Get to Know Gustav Nyquist

Predators Assign Seven to Respective Junior Teams, Reduce Roster to 54 Players

Predators Drop Preseason Doubleheader vs. Florida

Featured Charities: Community Resource Center

Learn More: Community Resource Center

Featured Charity Night: Tuesday, Nov. 14

Drive Items: Period products, pads, tampons

Mission Statement: Our mission is to provide critical essential items to our most vulnerable Middle Tennessee neighbors, both during times of disaster and during seasons of ongoing need.

Counties Served: Davidson, Wilson, Williamson, Cheatham, Rutherford, Robertson, Sumner

About: The organization's primary objective involves supplying crucial necessities to the most vulnerable residents of Middle Tennessee during emergencies and ongoing hardships. Currently, Community Resource Center serves as the region's sole comprehensive Hygiene Hub, striving to eliminate obstacles to fundamental hygiene for local residents.

Did you Know?

Did you know that one-in-four young girls will miss school due to a lack of access to period supplies? Frustratingly, period products are not included in ANY government assistance program, making them unaffordable to more than 60,000 students across Middle Tennessee. 

Want to learn more?

 As you know, we are passionate about ending period poverty here at the CRC. With your continued support, the CRC is the largest provider of free period supplies in Middle Tennessee, distributing more than 160,000 period products to our community in 2022, but the need is growing to over 500,000 products in 2023.

How will funds be used?

When funds are donated to the Community Resource Center (CRC) for period supplies, they are strategically allocated to address the critical needs of individuals facing period poverty in our community. These funds are used to purchase menstrual products, such as pads, tampons, cups, and hygiene wipes, which are then distributed to those in need. Additionally, donations support distribution logistics, educational programs to destigmatize menstruation, sustainability initiatives, and research efforts to better understand community needs and measure impact. CRC prioritizes transparency, regularly updating donors on how their contributions are used to combat period poverty, ensuring that their support directly benefits those in need and contributes to a more equitable society.

Follow Community Resource Center

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/crcmidtn/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CRCmidtn