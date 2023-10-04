Featured Charities: Community Resource Center

Featured Charity Night: Tuesday, Nov. 14

Drive Items: Period products, pads, tampons

Mission Statement: Our mission is to provide critical essential items to our most vulnerable Middle Tennessee neighbors, both during times of disaster and during seasons of ongoing need.

Counties Served: Davidson, Wilson, Williamson, Cheatham, Rutherford, Robertson, Sumner

About: The organization's primary objective involves supplying crucial necessities to the most vulnerable residents of Middle Tennessee during emergencies and ongoing hardships. Currently, Community Resource Center serves as the region's sole comprehensive Hygiene Hub, striving to eliminate obstacles to fundamental hygiene for local residents.

Did you Know?

Did you know that one-in-four young girls will miss school due to a lack of access to period supplies? Frustratingly, period products are not included in ANY government assistance program, making them unaffordable to more than 60,000 students across Middle Tennessee.

Want to learn more?

As you know, we are passionate about ending period poverty here at the CRC. With your continued support, the CRC is the largest provider of free period supplies in Middle Tennessee, distributing more than 160,000 period products to our community in 2022, but the need is growing to over 500,000 products in 2023.

How will funds be used?

When funds are donated to the Community Resource Center (CRC) for period supplies, they are strategically allocated to address the critical needs of individuals facing period poverty in our community. These funds are used to purchase menstrual products, such as pads, tampons, cups, and hygiene wipes, which are then distributed to those in need. Additionally, donations support distribution logistics, educational programs to destigmatize menstruation, sustainability initiatives, and research efforts to better understand community needs and measure impact. CRC prioritizes transparency, regularly updating donors on how their contributions are used to combat period poverty, ensuring that their support directly benefits those in need and contributes to a more equitable society.

Follow Community Resource Center

