Local Designer Weaves Vibrant Latin American Flowers Into Hispanic Heritage Night Jerseys

Marc Del Gaizo is Making a Statement at Preds Training Camp

Preds Official Podcast: The POP is Back!

Predators Claim Samuel Fagemo On Waivers From Los Angeles

Juuso Pärssinen at Preds Training Camp: 'It's Demanding, But It's Fun'

Predators Reduce Roster to 26 Players

Preseason Game Day: Preds at Lightning

Preds Bring NHL Hockey to Clarksville in Sold-Out Gold Star Showcase

Predators Assign Tanner Molendyk to Saskatoon

Nearly $20 Million in Upgrades, Renovations Await Preds fans at Bridgestone Arena in 2023-24

'Without Regions There's No Team': Preds Look to the Future with Historic Partner

Preds fall to Lightning 2-1 in OT

Preseason Game Day: Preds vs. Lightning

Preds Continue Strong Support Of Military Families At Gold Star Showcase

Nashville Predators and Hospitality Partner Delaware North Introduce New Menu Items at Bridgestone Arena for 2023-24 Season

Gold Medalist, Golfer, Girl Dad: Get to Know Gustav Nyquist

Predators Assign Seven to Respective Junior Teams, Reduce Roster to 54 Players

Predators Drop Preseason Doubleheader vs. Florida

Featured Charities: Archie's Promise

Learn More: Archie's Promise

Featured Charity Night: Saturday, Oct. 21

Drive Items: Travel-size shampoo/conditioner, lotion, and toothpaste. Regular size Deodorant, Dove Bar Soap. Healthy Snacks such as Pretzels, Veggie Straws, packs of crackers.

Mission Statement: Archie’s Promise provides affordable formal and business wear and free hygiene products to economically disadvantaged families, displaced youth, and adults. We enable our clients to build up their confidence and self-esteem by making formal wear and hygiene products affordable and accessible for them.

Counties Served: Rutherford, Cannon, Hamilton, Davidson, Williamson, Dickson, and Wilson

About: Archie’s Promise is named after Claressa Ham’s late grandfather, Archie Hughes. Mrs. Ham’s late grandfather was a big inspiration in her life, and early on, she knew she wanted to give back to the community the way he had when he was living. Mr. Hughes found his passion in cars and often used his skills to repair what needed fixing for free when friends were in need. At 12 years old, Mrs. Ham vividly remembers sitting on her grandfather’s lap and telling him, “I want to be just like you when I grow up.”  Mrs. Ham promised her grandfather that she would help the community like he did when she was older. Mrs. Ham’s promise grew into Archie’s Promise, a local nonprofit that recycles donated formal and business clothes to help people in need. In January 2015, Archie’s Promise opened a thrift store called the Archie & Idalene Formal Shoppe. Idalene is Mrs. Ham’s grandmother, and she felt that including her in the thrift shop’s name would also help pay tribute to her.

Did you Know?

We have Hygiene Vending Machines in two Rutherford County Schools. The machines include Feminine Hygiene Packs, Regular Hygiene Packs, Deodorant, Bar Soap, Snacks, travel-size shampoo/Conditioner and lotion.

How will funds be used?

The funds will be used to purchase more Hygiene Vending Machines for Rutherford County Schools. 

Follow Archie’s Promise

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ArchiePromiseTN

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/archiepromisetn/?hl=en