LIVE: Verizon Coach's Corner with Mike Sullivan
May 13, 2017 • 0:15
PIT Recap: Penguins lose Game 1 in OT to Senators
May 13, 2017 • 04:32
Coach Sullivan speaks to media after tonight's game
May 13, 2017 • 05:58
Malkin speaks to media after game
May 13, 2017 • 02:59
Crosby speaks to media after game
May 13, 2017 • 02:06
Schultz speaks to media after game
May 13, 2017 • 02:25
Fleury speaks to media after game
May 13, 2017 • 02:03
ECF, Gm1: Senators @ Penguins
May 13, 2017 • 06:55
OTT@PIT, Gm1: Malkin ties game with tip-in goal
May 13, 2017 • 00:57
OTT@PIT, Gm1: Fleury turns aside Karlsson's wrister
May 13, 2017 • 00:09
OTT@PIT, Gm1: Jimerson performs national anthems
May 13, 2017 • 02:43
