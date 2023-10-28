News Feed

Pittsburgh's Shutout Against Colorado "An Important Win for a Lot of Reasons"
Game Preview: Penguins vs. Avalanche (10.26.23)

Kyle Dubas Talks Penguins Start

Kyle Dubas Shares His Perspective on Pittsburgh's Start
Penguins Discuss Challenge of Facing Colorado

Colorado Presents a Tough Challenge for Penguins, "But I Think It's One We Need Right Now"
Sully Says Penguins versus Stars

Sully Says: We Got an Awful Lot of Hockey in Front of Us
Penguins Announce Plans for Halloween Celebration on Monday, October 30 at PPG Paints Arena

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Stars (10.24.23)

Penguins Special Teams a Work in Progress

Consistency is the Operative Word

Ryan Shea Pittsburgh Penguins NHL Debut

Ryan Shea's Support System Shows Up for His NHL Debut
Sully Says Penguins at Blues

Sully Says: "We Got What We Deserved" After 4-2 Loss in St. Louis
Game Preview: Penguins at Blues (10.21.23)

Penguins Tweak Lineup for First Time Since Opener

Penguins Foundation to Hold Highmark Bright Blue Futures Community Day

Getting to Know Reilly Smith

"The Total Package" and "A Really Nice Guy": Get to Know Reilly Smith
Sully Says Penguins at Red Wings

Sully Says: Penguins Lost Themselves for a Few Minutes in the Second, But Had a Hell of a Third
Game Preview: Penguins at Red Wings (10.18.23)

Penguins Acquire Jack Rathbone and Karel Plasek from the Canucks in Exchange for Mark Friedman and Ty Glover

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Senators (10.28.23)

The Ottawa Senators come to Pittsburgh as the Penguins will try to pick up their third win at PPG Paints Arena this season tonight at 7:00 PM.

Doors open at 5:30 PM.

The game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh locally, streamed via ESPN+ out-of-market, and on the radio in the Penguins app and 105.9 the X.

Fans in attendance will recieve a Resuable Grocery Bag, courtesy of Giant Eagle.

Team Records: PIT (3-4-0) OTT (3-4-0)

Game Notes

The Penguins have points in 24 of their last 29 games against the Senators (19-5-5) dating back to January 27, 2013.

Sidney Crosby (54) and Evgeni Malkin (54) are both three points shy from tying Jaromir Jagr (57) for the most points against the Ottawa Senators in franchise history.

The Penguins have allowed just two goals against in the first period of games all season, which is tied with St. Louis for the fewest in the NHL.

Rickard Rakell has 14 points (7G-7A) in 17 career games against the Senators, which includes an active seven-game point streak (6G-3A). He also has goals in six consecutive games versus Ottawa, which is the longest such active streak against the Senators in the NHL.

Bryan Rust has played some of the best hockey of his career against the Ottawa Senators. In 18 career games versus them, Rust has recorded nine goals, nine assists, 18 points, and is plus-15.

One of Pittsburgh’s offseason pickups, Matt Nieto, enters tonight’s game one point shy of 200 in his career. Last season, Nieto split the 2022.23 campaign between the San Jose Sharks and Colorado Avalanche, recording 12 goals, 12 assists, 24 points, and two game-winning goals in 81 games.

Defenseman P.O Joseph is looking to appear in his 100th career NHL game. Last year, Joseph set career highs across the board in games played (75), goals (5), assists (16), points (21), and plus/minus (+8).

Giveaway Item

