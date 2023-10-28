Game Preview: Penguins vs. Senators (10.28.23)

Game Notes
The Penguins have points in 24 of their last 29 games against the Senators (19-5-5) dating back to January 27, 2013.
Sidney Crosby (54) and Evgeni Malkin (54) are both three points shy from tying Jaromir Jagr (57) for the most points against the Ottawa Senators in franchise history.
The Penguins have allowed just two goals against in the first period of games all season, which is tied with St. Louis for the fewest in the NHL.
Rickard Rakell has 14 points (7G-7A) in 17 career games against the Senators, which includes an active seven-game point streak (6G-3A). He also has goals in six consecutive games versus Ottawa, which is the longest such active streak against the Senators in the NHL.
Bryan Rust has played some of the best hockey of his career against the Ottawa Senators. In 18 career games versus them, Rust has recorded nine goals, nine assists, 18 points, and is plus-15.
One of Pittsburgh’s offseason pickups, Matt Nieto, enters tonight’s game one point shy of 200 in his career. Last season, Nieto split the 2022.23 campaign between the San Jose Sharks and Colorado Avalanche, recording 12 goals, 12 assists, 24 points, and two game-winning goals in 81 games.
Defenseman P.O Joseph is looking to appear in his 100th career NHL game. Last year, Joseph set career highs across the board in games played (75), goals (5), assists (16), points (21), and plus/minus (+8).