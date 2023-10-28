Game Preview: Penguins vs. Senators (10.28.23)

The Ottawa Senators come to Pittsburgh as the Penguins will try to pick up their third win at PPG Paints Arena this season tonight at 7:00 PM.

Doors open at 5:30 PM.

The game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh locally, streamed via ESPN+ out-of-market, and on the radio in the Penguins app and 105.9 the X.

Fans in attendance will recieve a Resuable Grocery Bag, courtesy of Giant Eagle.

Team Records: PIT (3-4-0) OTT (3-4-0)