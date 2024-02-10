Game Preview: Penguins at Jets (02.10.24)

The Penguins will compete in the second half of back-to-back games tonight against the Winnipeg Jets at 7:00 PM ET.

The game will be available to watch locally on SportsNet Pittsburgh and nationally on ESPN+. Fans can listen to the game on the Penguins app and on 105.9 the X.

Team Records: PIT (23-18-7) WPG (30-14-5)

Just four days ago, these same two teams faced off in Pittsburgh, with the Penguins earning two points courtesy of a 3-0 win. After a good first half of the season, Winnipeg has lost its last five games in a row. They are 16-7-2 at home this season, and are led in points by Mark Scheifele (14G-28A-42 Pts).