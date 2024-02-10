Game Preview: Penguins at Jets (02.10.24)

The Penguins will compete in the second half of back-to-back games tonight against the Winnipeg Jets at 7:00 PM ET.

The game will be available to watch locally on SportsNet Pittsburgh and nationally on ESPN+. Fans can listen to the game on the Penguins app and on 105.9 the X.

Team Records: PIT (23-18-7) WPG (30-14-5)

Just four days ago, these same two teams faced off in Pittsburgh, with the Penguins earning two points courtesy of a 3-0 win. After a good first half of the season, Winnipeg has lost its last five games in a row. They are 16-7-2 at home this season, and are led in points by Mark Scheifele (14G-28A-42 Pts).

Game Notes

Kris Letang (6G-24A) is tied with Vegas’ Alex Pietrangelo (6G-24A-30PTS) for the points against the Jets among active defensemen.

Reilly Smith has notched 17 points (8G-9A) in 20 career games against the Winnipeg Jets. His 0.85 points-per-game average against them is his third highest against any one team (Seattle, 1.33; San Jose, 0.94).

Pittsburgh is 6-0-0 in the second half of back-to-back games this season. Overall, they are 9-3-1 in back-to-back games this year.

Nineteen (2G-17A) of Kris Letang’s 30 points have come on the road. He has 13 points (1G-12A) over his last eight games away from home.

Fourteen (7G-7A) of Reilly Smith's 21 points this season have come in 17 games against Western conference opponents.

Away Game Triggers

